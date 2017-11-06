Carry Trade Is On: Japan Expanding Bonds Purchases; Yen To Move Lower

A few months ago, Japanese investors were dumping French bonds because of market jitters from the strong showing of Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election. The Japanese investors were dumping French bonds and either repatriating their funds back to Japan or sending the funds up to the relative safety of Switzerland. Now the trend is reversing backward as Japanese insurance companies are gobbling up French bonds. This is pushing the Japanese yen lower versus the US dollar, and I expect this trend to continue for a very long time.

Japanese Bond Rates Versus the World

Whereas the rest of the world's central banks are removing excessive policy accommodation, from the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, the Bank of Japan continues its bond purchases while. In the United States, the Federal Reserve is letting bonds purchased by banks expire instead of reinvesting these bonds in the marketplace. The relativity between the two countries, Japan and the United States, is pushing the JPY lower versus the USD. You can see the effects on the JPY (relative to USD):

With lower interest rates in Japan, one could borrow in funds in Japan and deposit those funds into a bank account in the United States and earn a higher interest rate versus what you borrowed your funds for. This is called the Carry Trade.

Japanese Investors Buying French Bonds

First, the nitty-gritty on what Bloomberg calls the Va-Va-Voom appeal of French bonds for Japanese investors. Japan has a very large elderly population that are notorious savers. But in Japan, the 10-year government bond is yielding a mere 0.07% interest. However, if these investors keep their money in Japan, that already paltry rate of return is eroded even more with an inflation rate of 0.7%; your purchasing ability is eroded by the end of the year:

In France, interest rates are higher on the benchmark 10-year government bond at 0.79%.

So if you take your money out of Japan and invest those funds in France, after inflation, you are up 0.09% for the year. Ouch. But your investment is positive for the year. Nonetheless, it shows how fragile the relationship is between interest rates are from one country to the next.

There is also something else to note: France has interest rates higher than Germany - the benchmark 10-year government bond is yielding 0.38%.

So if you re going to favor European bonds, you would favor the more favorable interest rates.

Another note: In the United States, the same 10-year benchmark is yielding 2.4045% as of the time of this writing. Japanese investors are exposed to US bond investments already. The moves into European bonds are a diversification. That diversification is looking to expand as Japanese insurers are set to invest some $8.8 trillion (yes, trillion) investment abroad.

Costs For Hedging Currency Exposure

The problem is costs associated with hedging the exposure to interest rate differentials. If the insurance companies hedged their positions from their currency exposure, they are paying 0.50%. Instead, these companies are opting to go naked instead of hedging this exposure.

I can see that strategy working out. The Bank Of Japan is still heavily expanding its money supply by purchasing bonds via quantitative easing.

The United States Federal Reserve is weaning the U.S. economy off of its quantitative programs and letting bonds expire as they come due. The net effect is a differential in the currency purchasing relative to each other, the US dollar versus the Japanese yen. The net result is that the USDJPY should move higher as these opposite programs work themselves through the economy.

My Trade On The Japanese Yen

For a very, very long time, I have been bearish on JPY versus all currencies. The currency has been responding to these fundamentals and I continue to be active in the market, going long, in-and-out of individual trades using this thesis. Eventually, though, I see this trade moving very quickly.

Considering the latest price movements, I think the market is poised to move much higher through to 118.00.

My trades are fairly similar; I put on a spot trade while simultaneously place an options hedge. When you buy an option At-The-Money, your delta is generally 0.50, or 50%. I place 2x the options size over the spot size, meaning, for every $1 million notional in spot, I buy options of $2 million; a 1:2 ratio.

Then, regarding the cost of the options, I place buy orders for additional spot at the levels where my break-even for the cost of the option, minus the loss in the spot. So if I paid 100 pips for $2 million in options, I would have a buy order 100 pips away to double my spot position. I spent 200 for the options. They are now profitable by 200 pips. But I lost 100 pips from my spot trade. So I am actually down 100 pips in total. If the market moves against me further, my losses are contained to that move lower. However, if the market moves in my favor - from the perspective of my spot position - I am break even from spot position and returned some of the cost of my options position.

I trade in-and-out in this fashion continuously. Eventually, I am break-even on my options position and am long a sizeable spot position, of which the options protect me from adverse moves.

I will continue to purchase spot from this point forward while also purchasing 2x in options size, buying puts. My expectation is that the market meanders up-and-down over the course of several months, but eventually hits a progressive level of 118.00 USD.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USDJPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.