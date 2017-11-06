Refinery Logistics MLP With Well-Covered 8.9% Yield And Growing Distributions

Blood Still On The Streets

The energy midstream sector, once believed to be immune to commodity prices, has been plagued by overcapacity, missed financial targets, and slashed distributions. Midstream unit prices followed oil on the way down, but have recently detached, remaining in the basement, even as oil has started to climb. Still, the energy industry is notoriously cyclical, and in the past, a few years of famine have been followed by long stretches of plenty. Are there opportunities amid the wreckage for patient investors?

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) sailed through the current downturn with increasing EBITDA, low financial leverage, and growing distributions. Their unit price, while down, has weathered the storm better than most MLPs. The three-year total return (including distributions) has been -5.51% compared to -7.16% for best in class Magellan (MMP) and -20.1% for industry bellwether Enterprise Product Partners (EPD). The Alerian MLP index ETF (AMLP) returned -25.7% in the same period.

The falling price coupled with growing distributions has sent the yield soaring, from 5% in 2014 to about 9% today. The company has grown EBITDA/unit along with distributions, maintaining solid coverage ratios, delivered stellar returns on investment, and their near-term growth prospects appear solid.

In this note, I compare DKL’s performance to industry bellwether Enterprise Product Partners. My conclusions are summarized at the end.

A Refinery Logistics MLP

Delek Logistics is a small (market cap: $755 million), growth-oriented master limited partnership (MLP) formed in 2013 and controlled by Delek US (DK), a 302 bpd independent refiner with assets in Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. The MLP provides an attractive way for Delek US to monetize its inventory of logistics assets, while retaining full control and keeping a portion of the income stream.

Delek owns all the IDRs and about 63% of DKL’s limited partner units, providing it with strong incentives to support the MLP. On the other hand, most of DKL’s assets support Delek’s refining system, and this concentration can be a vulnerability. Problems with Delek refineries will impact DKL.

Figure 1: Asset portfolio. (Source: DKL August 2017 investor presentation)

The petrochemical/refinery logistics sector remains my favorite place to be in the MLP space. The shale-driven surge in US oil and gas production is giving US-based petrochemical/refinery companies the dual benefit of low-cost feedstock combined with cheap energy, which lowers their operating costs. This is creating an epic tidal wave of investments. Mothballed facilities have been restarted, operating plants have been expanded, and new petrochemical plants are being built, primarily along the Gulf Coast.

Also, the refinery sector is countercyclical, in that it tends to do especially well when oil prices drop. This is because retail prices for refined products are “stickier” and tend to drop more slowly than crude oil, increasing margins.

Nothing in this world is guaranteed, but collecting tolls from assets providing vital services to US petrochemical and refinery facilities, is about as close I can get to sleeping well at night - even when oil prices collapse.

Still, location matters. Refineries with ample pipeline access to their feedstock, for example, will have an advantage over those dependent on oil by rail, Jones Act tankers, or international shipments.

In my view, Delek’s refineries are well positioned to benefit from low cost US oil production. Essentially, all their feedstock is sourced from North America, and about 69% is piped from the rapidly growing Permian basin.

Growing Distributions

DKL is in the high splits of its incentive distribution rights (IDRs), meaning that 50% of future cash distributions will be allocated to Delek US in the form of IDRs. This arrangement, common across the MLP space, provides an incentive for sponsors to increase the payout. I used to be negative on IDRs, because they increase the cost of capital and syphon off a disproportionate share of the cash to the general partner (GP). But I’ve come to realize that there are benefits.

First, the impact of the higher cost of capital on the growth rate is often fully reflected in the valuation. All things being equal, companies with IDRs usually trade with higher yields and lower EV/EBITDA multiples. Second, if the IDR ever becomes an obstacle to an accretive acquisition, the GP will usually step in with IDR waivers, effectively lowering the cost of capital.

Third, IDRs provide downside protection. If, heaven forbid, the partnership finds itself short on cash, an MLP with IDRs would need to cut less because half the savings will come from the sponsor, in the form of avoided IDR payments. In fact, before reducing limited partner payouts, the sponsor will frequently support the MLP by waiving IDRs.

The arrangement has worked for DKL. Over the last five years, both distributions and EBITDA/unit have grown. Since its formation in 2013, DKL has outperformed EPD on both metrics. Distributions grew by 219% for DKL compared to 28% for EPD, while EBITDA/unit grew by 144% compared with a drop of 10% for EPD (Source: YCharts). Moreover, EPD recently lowered their distribution growth target to about 2.5%, while DKL’s target remains unchanged at over 10%.

Figure 2: EBITDA/unit compared with distributions. (Source: YCharts)

Adequate Coverage

DKL’s relationship with Delek US gives it an unusually clear degree of visibility on its future cash flow stream. This allows the company to maintain a lower coverage ratio than would be reasonable for an MLP with a more diversified customer base. The sponsor effectively controls the MLP’s revenues, and because of its economic interest, has every incentive to ensure the partnership can meet its distribution commitments. DKL is projecting a coverage of 1.03 for 2017.

Figure 3: Distribution coverage. (Source: DKL August 2017 investor presentation)

Strengthening Balance Sheet

When calculating financial leverage, most companies adjust both the EBITDA and the debt figures per the terms of their revolving line of credit. This makes allowances, among other things, for funds invested in projects under construction, which are not yet producing income. From my perspective, I think these adjustments make the numbers look better than they really are. Interest has to be paid on debt whether or not the underlying asset is in service and it is easy enough to keep in mind the work in progress when looking at the trend line in the unadjusted numbers.

At DKL, unadjusted leverage is a 3.82, which is low by MLP standards, and significantly lower than EPD’s ratio at 4.3.

Figure 4: Financial leverage (debt/EBITDA). (Source: Y-Charts)

Unusually High Investment Returns

For a growth-oriented MLPs to succeed, management needs to be as skilled at investing in new facilities as they are at running the ones they have. When new assets generate a higher cash yield than the MLP’s cost of capital, management can create a virtuous cycle. Steadily increasing distributions lead to increasingly happy investors bidding up the units, which lowers the yield - and the cost of capital. But the reverse is also true.

If new assets can’t be found in sufficient quantities at attractive prices, distributions will not grow and increasingly unhappy investors will bolt for the exits, driving the unit price down - and increasing the cost of capital. MLPs with good growth prospects will generally trade with low distribution yields and high EV/EBITDA multiples.

Essentially, all of DKL’s growth has been driven by acquisitions, much of them in the form of dropdowns from Delek US. Over the last three years, investment returns as measured by EBITDA/assets have been over 25%, which is high for the MLP sector in general, and about twice as high as EPD’s over the same period. Provided DKL continues to find investments paying out more than their cost of capital, continued distributable cash flow growth seems likely.

Figure 5: EBITDA/assets and distribution yield. (Source: YCharts)

Valuation – Cheap and Getting Cheaper

While it is true that EPD has a significantly lower cost of capital, this hasn’t translated into a faster growth rate, at least not over the past three years. Moreover, they have set expectations for the distribution to grow by about 2.5% over the next two years, compared to 10% for DKL.

Despite the higher actual and expected future growth rate, compared with EPD, DKL trades with a 34% higher yield and a 20% lower EV/EBITDA. EPD is larger, the units are more liquid, and their management has built an outstanding track record over the last two decades. Still, is the valuation differential justified?

In my view, a company with a well-covered 9% distribution yield, low leverage, and an expected near term growth rate of 10% - seems attractive.

Figure 7: Three year EV/EBITDA (TTM). (Source: YCharts)

Author’s Note: Thanks for reading. I am a (full-time) individual investor, and sometimes (unfortunately), I do make mistakes. The notes I publish on Seeking Alpha reflect my thoughts as I make buy, sell, or hold decisions. It's not my intent to advocate the purchase or sale of any security. Please be sure to follow up with your own due diligence before making any investment.

I would greatly appreciate any perspectives, feedback, or suggestions you may have time to add in the comment section below. If you would like to get an update when I publish my next note, please click on the bright orange “follow” button (top right).