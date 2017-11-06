Sears Holdings Announces Yet Another Round Of Store Closures

The recent GGP transaction indicates the modest value of many Sears properties, with two owned and two leased stores going for a total of $20.5 million ($31 per square foot).

Kmart closings are happening at a very fast rate, and there may be no physical Kmart stores left in a couple years, even without a bankruptcy filing.

Sears Holdings (SHLD) is going through another round of store closures, which appears to be at least the fifth major round of store closures announced this year, although these 63 stores aren't scheduled to close until January 2018. The continued store closures should reduce its inventory requirements and buy it a bit more time.

It appears that the value of Sears's non top-tier real estate is fairly limited though. Sears has sold two leased and two owned locations in what appear to be B malls to GGP for around $31 per square foot. I believe that the owned locations make up the bulk of that value.

Kmart Continues To Disappear

As is typical with most of the past store closure announcements, the Kmart banner is primarily affected. The 63 closing stores include 45 Kmarts and 18 Sears locations. This should bring the total number of Kmart stores remaining down to under 480 by the end of FY 2017, compared to 801 Kmarts operating at the end of Q3 2016. At this rate of store closures, Kmart may essentially cease to have any physical locations by the end of FY 2019, even if Sears doesn't file for bankruptcy before then.

The relatively few remaining owned Kmart locations can still fetch some money (with the Whitehall Township location selling for $5.5 million or $49 per square foot). However, the leased Kmart locations (other than the Manhattan Kmarts) generally have zero or negative value. Sears has closed hundreds of Kmarts over the past few years, and there has only been a very small number where the landlords paid Kmart to terminate the lease.

The Recent GGP Transaction

In addition to the major store closure announcements, Sears is also closing stores at other times here and there. GGP announced that it had purchased four anchor boxes (that appear to be Sears locations) in early October. One of those locations was already closed earlier this year, but Sears indicated in early October that two of the other stores were set to close in January 2018 (separate from the announcement of 63 store closures).

This most recent transaction between GGP and Sears is another data point that indicates that Sears's remaining real estate may have a relatively modest value per store. GGP purchased two of Sears's owned locations and two leased locations for $20.5 million. The combined square footage of those four locations is approximately 656,000 square feet, meaning that the transaction price averages around $31 per square foot. These don't appear to be the absolute best locations, but are still fairly good locations that are likely better than the average remaining Sears location.

Name Sears Status Sears Square Feet GGP Tier Neshaminy Mall Owned 200,445 Other Oakwood Center Owned 189,600 Other Oxmoor Center Leased 139,820 I Crossroads Center Leased 126,515 II

The two owned Sears locations are in malls that were previously classified in the Other tier by GGP (not one of their Tier I or Tier II properties). However, these are still decent malls. Neshaminy Mall was previously rated as a B mall by Green Street Advisors, while earlier in 2017, GGP purchased its joint partner's 50% interest in the mall for $65 million. Oakwood Center was renovated after Hurricane Katrina badly damaged it, and has been growing sales and attracting new tenants such as Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) and H&M. I'd imagine that it would probably be considered a B mall as well.

The two leased Sears locations were classified in higher tiers by GGP, with Oxmoor Center being a Tier I property and Crossroads Center (in St. Cloud) being classified as a Tier II property.

Oxmoor Center has the only Apple store within 60 miles and in-line sales (excluding Apple) of $462 per square foot in 2016. It was also appraised at $147 million back in 2011. Oxmoor Center is probably considered a B+ mall based on its sales productivity. Crossroads Center had in-line sales of $374 per square foot in 2014 and had an appraised value of $165 million as of 2013. That probably qualifies it as a B mall.

Real Estate Implications For Sears

What we have here is four Sears locations (two owned and two leased) in B malls, fetching around $31 per square foot. The malls themselves appear to be valued at roughly $150 per square foot (based on total retail floor area and not distinguishing between GGP and anchor owned square footage), and I've previously noted that owned anchor locations could potentially sell for only 30% of the mall average value.

That may mean that the two owned locations may be worth $45+ per square foot, leaving a relatively token valuation such as $1 million per store for the leased locations. I would say that B mall lease values largely depend on the landlord's future plans for the mall. Landlords may be willing to pay a bit if they plan on doing a major redevelopment or have new tenants lined up. In other cases, B mall leases would have zero or negative (due to lease termination costs) value.

Weaker locations may be worth even less. Sears is closing its Fiesta Mall location (owned by Sears) as part of the latest store closures. Fiesta Mall is nearly vacant and is being converted into a campus after being purchased for $18 per square foot. At that price per square foot, the 168,068 square foot Sears location could fetch $3 million. It could potentially fetch less than that as well, given the tendency for anchor boxes to sell less than in-line space, although in this case that distinction may matter less since Fiesta Mall will no longer be a mall.

As well, it appears that Sears Auto should have essentially near zero value (other than inventory value) in any asset valuation model given that it is shrinking as Sears's retail locations disappear.

Conclusion

Sears continues to reduce its retail footprint with yet another round of store closures. These store closures should help Sears survive a little while longer by reducing its inventory requirements. I'd expect Sears to continue closing significant numbers of stores throughout 2018, although I am uncertain about exactly why Sears is staggering the closures every few months.

While Sears is continuing to monetise its real estate, it appears that it has a lot of real estate with relatively modest value. Its recent transaction with GGP is for two leased stores and two owned stores for an average of around $31 per square foot. These locations appear to be in B malls, which appears to be a bit better than the average remaining Sears location as well.

