MoPay Canada Dividend Stocks Led By Energy Gains And Financial Yields For November

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five November top-yield Canadian MoPay stocks showed 21.07% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. All prices quoted in $(CAD).

Of 179 MoPay equities listed by YCharts as of November 2, 2017, Canadian stock exchanges listed 120 to the US 59.

Monthly Pay (MoPay) dividend equities are distinguished by awarding dividend payouts to shareholders twelve times a year instead once, or twice, or four times.





Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Estimated 18.9% To 45.14% Net Gains For Ten Canadian MoPay Dogs By November 2018

Three of ten top dividend-yielding dogs were identified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this month the dog strategy for the Canadian MoPay gains was graded by Wall St.wizards as 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for November 2018:

Crius Energy [KWH.UN.TO] (OTC:CRIUF) was projected to net $451.44, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Peyto Exploration & Development [PEY.TO] (OTCPK:PEYUF) was projected to net $424.69, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Bonterra Energy [BNE.TO] (OTCPK:BNEFF) was projected to net $410.39, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 148% more than the market as a whole.

Medical Facilities [DR.TO] (OTCPK:MFCSF) was projected to net $367.22, based on projected annual dividend, plus mean target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% under the market as a whole.

Cardinal Energy [CJ.TO] (OTC:CRLFF) was projected to net $377.54, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 205% more than the market as a whole.

Alaris Royalty [AD.TO] (OTC:ALARF) was projected to net $265.86, based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust [NXR.UN.V] (OTC:EFRTF) netted $259.98 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO] (OTCPK:CJREF) was projected to net $243.96, based on a median target price estimate from ten analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% less than the market as a whole

AltaGas [ALA.TO] (OTCPK:ATGFF) was projected to net $194.48, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

PRO REIT (PRV-UN.V) [n/a] was projected to net $189.82, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 79% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 32.05% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.







The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 100 Canada MoPays













Canada Dividend MoPays were ranked above by yield 11/2/17 to align the top 120.

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Dividend Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Canada MoPay Stocks By Yield

Top ten Canadian MoPay Dividend dogs selected 11/2/17 represented four sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) financial services [5 listed]; (2) consumer cyclical [1 listed]; (3) utilities [1 listed];(4) real estate [3 listed].

Top Canada MoPay stock by yield, Dividend Growth Split [DGS.TO] [1] was the tops of the five financial services listed.

The other financial services placed second, through fifth: Financial 15 Split [FTN.TO] (OTC:FNCSF)[2]; Life & Banc Split [LBS.TO] (OTC:LFBCF)[3]; Dividend 15 Split Corp [DFN.TO] (OTC:DVSPF) [4]; Callidus Capital [CBL.TO] (OTC:CCAOF)[5].

A lone consumer cyclical sector representative dog placed sixth, Corus Entertainment [CJ.TO] (OTC:CRLFF)[6], and a single utility placed seventh, Crius Energy [KWH.UN.TO](OTC:CRIUF)[7].

Three real estate outfits claimed the eighth, through tenth slots: PRO REIT (PRV.UN.V) [8], True North Commercial (TNT.UN.TO) [9], and Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN.TO) [SLTTF][10], to complete the top ten November Canada MoPay top dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions (21-30): Ten Canada MoPay Dogs Showed 13.93% To 37.54% Upsides, While (31) One Showed A Downside Less Than Dividends To November, 2018





To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Cast (32) A 10.5% Median Target Price Upside & (33) 16.96% Net Gains From 30 Canada MoPay Upside Dogs For November 2018

Canada MoPay stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of November 2, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.





A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 7.7% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 11.6% in the coming year. Notice, price lower then dividend by $600 shows no overbought conditions ahead for the Canada MoPay top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the next to the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Brokers Calculated A 21.07% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Canada MoPay Stocks To November,2018

Dog Metrics Extracted Dog Bargains

Ten top Canada MoPay Dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.







As noted above, top ten Dividend dogs selected 11/2/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented four sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Cast (34) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield MoPay Dogs Delivering 20.78% Vs. (35) 17.17% Net Gains by All Ten by November 2018





$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Canada MoPay kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 21.07% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The fifth lowest priced Canada MoPay dividend dog, Crius Energy [KWH.UN.TO] (OTC:CRIUF), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 48.64%.





The five lowest-priced CDN MoPay dividend dogs for November 2 were: PRO REIT [PRV.UN.V]; True North Commercial [TNT.UN.TO]; Slate Office REIT [SOT.UN.TO] (SLTTF); Dividend Growth Split (DGS.TO); Crius Energy (KWH.UN.TO) [CRIUF], with prices ranging from $2.24 to $8.55.

Five higher-priced CDN MoPay dividend dogs for November 2 were: Life & Banc Split [LBS.TO](OTC:LFBCF); Financial 15 Split [FTN.TO] (OTC:FNCSF); Dividend 15 Split Corp [DFN.TO] (OTC:DVSPF); Callidus Capital [CBL.TO] (OTC:CCAOF); Corus Entertainment [CRJ.B.TO] (OTCPK:CJREF), whose prices ranged from $9.98 to $11.82.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

