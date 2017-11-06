VMware To Acquire VeloCloud For SD-WAN Technology

The deal will build out VMware's NSX platform as it attempts to take advantage of the fast-growing but increasingly competitive space.

VeloCloud has developed software defined wide are networking deployment and operations technologies for enterprises and service providers.

VMware has agreed to acquire VeloCloud for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Virtualization company VMware (VMW) has announced an agreement to acquire VeloCloud for an undisclosed amount.

VeloCloud has created software-defined networking technologies for enterprise and service provider markets.

VMware is bolstering its NSX platform to make it easier for organizations to deploy and optimize their far-flung networks. It will need to move quickly as the competition for software-defined networking offerings is heating up.

Target Company

Mountain View, California-based VeloCloud was founded in 2012 to simplify wide area networking [WAN] through software-defined operations.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Sanjay Uppal, who was previously President and COO of OnMobile Global and Vice President, Application Networking at Citrix Systems (CTXS).

Below is a brief video of VeloCloud’s value proposition:

VeloCloud offers the ability for organizations to quickly configure their networking capabilities via public, hybrid or on-premises cloud environments.

It sells the systems via several components - an ‘ Orchestrator,' ‘Controller’ and ‘Edge’ hardware integrated with its software system.

VeloCloud raised $84 million from a syndicate of investors including Venrock, New Enterprise Associates and strategic investors Cisco (CSCO) and Telstra (OTCPK:TLSYY).

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the software defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) market is expected to reach $9 billion by 2021, an estimated CAGR of 65.11% from 2016.

This level of growth is dramatic and is the reason why major hardware networking companies like Cisco and others are transitioning from a hardware focus to a more balanced approach.

The main drivers for this expected growth include the ability to centrally manage network deployment and operations, reducing data congestion and being able to integrate traditional WAN networks into SD-WAN systems.

Competitive vendors that provide SD-WAN technologies include:

Talari

Aryaka

Cisco

Citrix

Ecessa

FatPipe Networks

CloudGenix

Riverbed

Silverpeak

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither firm disclosed the acquisition price or terms and VMware only filed an 8-K to disclose that it sought and received approval for the deal from its major shareholder Dell Technologies.

Management said the deal would not change in financial guidance, so it appears it was for a non-material amount to VMW’s $48 billion market capitalization.

VMware aims to combine VeloCloud’s orchestration and edge SD WAN system with its NSX platform. NSX enables organizations to create entire networks via software and embed them in the hypervisor layer, fully abstracted from hardware.

As VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger stated in the deal announcement,

In the digital era, a new networking approach is required to solve the hyper distribution of applications and data, as we move from a model of data centers to one of centers of data at the edge. At the heart of VMware's networking strategy is the belief in delivering pervasive connectivity with embedded security that connects users to applications wherever they may be. With the addition of VeloCloud's industry-leading SD-WAN technology, we will be able to extend the VMware NSX approach of automated, secure, and infrastructure-independent networking to the WAN.

So, the deal for VeloCloud is part of an industry shift in focus to software-defined networking, and VMware isn’t alone in pursuing the market opportunities ahead.

Management will need to quickly integrate VeloCloud’s offerings into NSX and roll-out the benefits to prospects and customers alike to stay abreast or ahead of competitors.

