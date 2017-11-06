Why To Buy Broadcom Following Its Offer To Acquire Qualcomm

As rumored, Broadcom (AVGO) has offered to acquire Qualcomm (QCOM) for $70 per share, $60 cash and $10 in Broadcom stock. This would make the deal worth more than $100 billion. And that excludes the $39 billion value of NXP Semiconductor (NXPI), for which Qualcomm has a pending acquisition.

We applaud these shrewd opportunistic deal making moves by Broadcom CEO Hock Tan who just met with President Trump last week to promote his plan to move Broadcom’s headquarters to the U. S. The specific location was not announced but one possibility would be to locate it at Qualcomm’s San Diego campus. Or in Silicon Valley or of course elsewhere. The move to the U. S. and the meeting with Trump suggests U. S. government approval would be highly achievable.

Tan may also already be negotiating with Apple (AAPL) to resolve the Qualcomm lawsuit, in which Apple wants to pay Qualcomm royalties only on the part of devices that has to do with Qualcomm’s cellular technology patents, not the entire device as iPhones and iPads that are powerful multi-capable computers range over $1,000 in price. If Broadcom prevails in its Qualcomm acquisition, it will be very interesting to see how long it takes for a resolution of the Apple lawsuit to be announced.

Broadcom has a strong track record at being able to make successful acquisitions that broaden its product line and are strongly accretive to earnings after cutting duplicate costs and increasing share of new markets. The most noteworthy one of recent vintage was Avago’s acquisition of Broadcom in February 2016 which has helped drive earnings up some 78% in the two years from the company’s October 2015 fiscal year to FY 2017 (from $8.98 to a currently expected $15.92, with FY 2018 earnings likely to approach $18 without an acquisition of Qualcomm or any other companies).

Following the Broadcom acquisition, Avago took Broadcom’s name but kept its AVGO stock symbol. Hopefully an acquisition of Qualcomm would trigger an adoption of Broadcom’s old stock symbol of BRCM.

NXP and Qualcomm shares clearly have take-over appeal here but the more compelling shares are those of Broadcom. The acquisitions of Qualcomm and NXP would substantially broaden its range of technologies and markets, even into the automotive sector as self-driving cars approach reality. And propel its earnings above $20 per share and its share price well above $200 and likely on its way towards $300.

Even with a successful acquisition of Qualcomm and/or NXP, Broadcom has a bright future. One substantial plus is that it has a significant increase in the value per device in the new generation iPhones.

We therefore continue to encourage ownership of Broadcom shares in your growth portfolios.