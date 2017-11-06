Goldcorp - A Possible Turnaround In The Making?

I recommend a HOLD on the stock. However, I am increasingly attracted to the company and may eventually start a new long position on any significant weakness.

The company is struggling with free cash flow. However, besides the 2Q'17, GG is producing about $40-$50 million in free cash flow since 2Q'16.

Goldcorp reported $866 million in revenues for 3Q'17 due to lower sales volumes and average prices of gold and silver compared to 3Q'16 ($915 million).

Investment Thesis:

Goldcorp (GG) is one of the largest gold producers in the world, with quality assets and a unique project pipeline. However, the company has been plagued by operating issues the past few years and up until now. Consequently, the stock underperformed its peers such as Newmont Mining (NEM) or Barrick Gold (ABX).

As we all know, owning gold works well as a hedge against inflation/US dollar and it is the traditional rationale behind why I am keeping a constant gold holding. I am the firm believer that hedging gold is the acme of prudent long-term investing. This belief is true at least for the long-term, albeit it is highly debatable for the short and midterm. It is a difficult issue and I will not comment on the subject in this article.

I have always allocated 10% of my total portfolio to precious metals (Gold, Platinum, and Palladium mainly) for this exact purpose and it has been rewarding. the practical question is to select good gold stocks with limited risks and long-term growth potential. David Garofalo, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Our balance sheet continues to improve, evidenced by one of these strongest credit ratings among the senior peers. Adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA is on a downward trend, currently at 1.3 times and is expected to decrease below 1 times in 2019. With over $3 billion of liquidity and strong free cash flows generation from core assets over the next five years, we’re well positioned to effectively drive down our net debt to nil over the next five years as we prepare for the next generation of value-creating opportunities beyond our 2020 growth plan.

Thus, investing in the gold majors such as Goldcorp makes sense, as long as the balance sheet is showing a cloudless horizon ahead. It seems that this quarter shows an encouraging inflection point and optimism.

This article intends to show why I believe Goldcorp may eventually become a good long-term candidate.

Balance Sheet and Production in 3Q'2017.

Goldcorp 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 1.19 1.10 1.07 0.94 0.75 0.92 0.90 0.88 0.82 0.87 Net Income in $ Million 392 −192 −4,270 80 −78 59 101 170 135 111 EBITDA $ Million 887 373 −4,683 345 221 390 403 404 354 373 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 33.0% 0 0 8.5% 0 6.4% 11.2% 19.3% 16.4% 12.8% EPS diluted in $/share 0.47 −0.23 −5.17 0.10 −0.09 0.07 0.12 0.20 0.16 0.13 Cash from operations in $ Million 528 443 401 59 234 267 239 227 158 315 Capital Expenditure [TTM] in $ Billion 1.67 1.45 1.22 0.96 0.81 0.73 0.69 0.70 1.02 1.14 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million 211 211 161 −114 68 119 36 47 −329 50 Cash and short term investments $ Billion 0.940 0.257 0.383 0.458 0.365 0.383 0.200 0.212 0.123 0.195 Long term Debt in $ Billion 3.54 2.70 2.69 2.94 2.81 2.68 2.51 2.58 2.57 2.58 Dividend per share in $ 0.15 0.06 0.06 0.04 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 834 830 887 835 832 849 766 857 859 869 Gold Production 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Gold Production K Oz 908 922 909 784 613 715 761 655 635 633 AISC $/Oz 853 858 977 836 1,067 812 747 800 800 827 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,189 1,114 1,098 1,203 1,277 1,333 1,181 1,236 1,256 1,287

Gold Production details and commentary:

If we compare Goldcorp AISC to Newmont Mining (NEM), Barrick gold (ABX) and Agnico Eagle (AEM) the company is showing a satisfactory AISC (on by-product basis) just above $800 per ounce.

AISC $ per ounce 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 ABX 772 710 772 AEM 741 785 789 NEM 900 884 943 GG 800 800 827

We can also notice that the AISC is trending up this quarter due to elevated costs.

Production was down 11.5% compared to a year ago and about the same from the preceding quarter. Below is the detailed gold production per mine. Red lake produced 15k Oz less this quarter compared to 2Q'17 but otherwise, good overall production inline with expectation.

The large difference between 3Q'16 production and 3Q'17 production comes from disposition or closure of non-core mines over the last year. As previously mentioned by the company, gold production was expected in the range of 625K ounces to 650K ounces this year.

Proven and Probable gold reserves grew to 53.5 million ounces, an increase of 26% year-over-year (42.3 M Oz last year). The increase comes from Century 4.7 M Oz converted into reserves (50-50 JV with Barrick Gold in Chile), net of non-core divestitures it was 8.4 M Oz. The company is on track to achieve 60 M Oz of reserves by 2021.

Solid results at Cerro Negro (tonne milled increased 25% compared to last year), Éléonore and Peñasquito (higher grade in Phase 5D) are encouraging.

Good projects pipeline:

Cerro Casale, Caspiche Project with the addition of 2 main deposits. At Coffee with a discovery of a new mineralization. At Cerro Negro with Silica cap. Cochenour that will bring 30k-50K Oz to Red lake in 2019.

Guidance:

For fiscal 2017, Goldcorp guides production between 2.735 M Oz to 2.625 M Oz of gold. This is unchanged from the previous guidance. The AISC (by-product) is expected to be $825 per ounce of gold sold.

Goldcorp - Technical analysis.

GG is forming a new ascending channel with a potential resistance at around $14.50 (sell signal) and support at $12.80 (buy signal). However, it is very important to adapt your trading strategy to the gold price.

Commentary:

Goldcorp reported $866 million in revenues for 3Q'17 due to lower sales volumes and average prices of gold and silver compared to 3Q'16 ($915 million). However, the results beat the street expectations of $854 million.

Goldcorp is also producing other metals and more importantly Silver. Silver accounts for nearly 11% and other base metals used to reduce AISC account for about 17%.

One important financial element that deserves some serious attention is the ability of the company to deliver sufficient free cash flow. On a yearly base, FCF is now -$196 million which is not sufficient.

Free cash flow is an important hint that should be always evaluated carefully when looking at a long-term investment. Basically, FCF should be sufficient and of course positive, if the business model can be regarded as sound to fit a long-term investment.

GG doesn't pass the test here, in my opinion. The company is struggling with free cash flow. However, besides the 2Q'17, GG is producing about $40-$50 million in free cash flow since 2Q'16.

Goldcorp net debt is $2.38 billion and is totally manageable. The company has one maturity (2.125%) in March 2018 for $500 million but otherwise, the rest of the debt will mature after 2021.

Goldcorp debt to equity ratio is 0.187 as of September 2017 (Newmont Mining is 0.36 and Barrick gold 0.67). Excellent ratio.





I recommend a HOLD on the stock. However, I am increasingly attracted to the company and may eventually start a new long position on any significant weakness that could be created by a potential rate increase by the FED in December.

