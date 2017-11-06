Visa: Everywhere We Want To Be

We offer our projections for 2018 and several possible prices for the stock should present multiples, trends, and market dynamics continue.

Visa (V) was out with earnings recently and the Street is pushing the stock to new all-time highs. This is because the Street has been baking into the stock prices ongoing beats against consensus estimates, with its multiple approaching 41 times trailing earnings. Right now, the stock is at 52-week highs, again, and flirting with going higher as we write. Visa is up about 35% from where we recommended it at $82.50 a share. Is the sky still the limit? With the exceptional growth the name is showing, the valuation has been justified. The question is, can this run continue? In this column, we examine trends in sales and earnings and discuss our expectations looking ahead for Visa.

Top line growth

The just-reported quarter saw another impressive top line for Visa, with solid increases over the past three years:

Figure 1. Visa Third Quarter Earnings Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings

Well, once again the company delivered a strong report, and revenues were stellar. The results indicate that the company will continue its stable and reliable growth. Net revenue for the quarter came in at $4.86 billion, a 14% increase over Q4 2016. This was primarily due to a 10% jump in payment dollar volume and a 13% increase in processed transactions to approximately 29.2 billion. Transaction growth continues to grow significantly:

Figure 2. Visa Third Quarter Processed Transactions Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings

This growth is pretty sizable for a long-standing company like Visa. So once again, revenues were up nicely on the back of transactions increasing. What is most impressive for us is that our expectations were surpassed with authority top line. We were looking for $4.79 billion, or a 12.4% gain over last year. Because both dollar payment volumes and transactions were well above our 8 and 11% projections respectively, revenues surpassed what we were looking for. This is a major sign of strength. However, with such a significant jump in revenue, we need to question whether expenses rose offsetting these gains.

Managed operational expenses

Operational expenses do continue to rise, but one of the best aspects of this quarter was that expenses were flat from last year. Now, this was in part due to strong expense management by the company, although it is worth noting that last year’s quarter had some additional expense items that were isolated. Still, even backing these out, expenses rose only slightly. We are pleased that expenses held constant overall:

Figure 3. Visa Third Quarter Currency Neutral Expenses Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings

While we hate to see rising expenses, given that revenues were up double digits we expected to see a bump in expenses, even accounting for last year’s excess expenditures. However, this did not occur and as such it meant our expectations for earnings were exceeded.

Earnings commentary

Earnings per share continue to impress. While expenses were well managed, and higher spending would be justified by the pace of revenue growth, the expanding margins were a sign of strength. The expanded to 66% from 62% last year. Further, when we factor in the billions of shares repurchased over the years, in addition to the growing top line and well managed expenses, we have seen a nice bump in earnings per share:

Figure 4. Visa Third Quarter Earnings Over The Last Three Years.

Source: SEC Filings

For the last three years, the company has been expanding its bottom line. Net income came in at $2.14 billion, up 11% from last year's $1.93 billion. Further, earnings per share were $0.90, rising 15.3% over last year's $0.78. This figure surpassed our estimates of $0.87 per share in earnings, mostly on the back of the higher-than-expected revenues and controlled expenses, but the company also repurchased $1.7 billion worth of stock in the quarter (16.9 million shares). With our estimates surpassed, we now expect an even stronger 2018.

Our 2018 forecasts

Considering 2017 performance, share repurchases, and the current business trends we believe 2018 revenue will now approximate $19.8 billion to $20.2 billion. This assumes top line growth of up to 10%. In addition, thanks to continued strong margins and bottom line outperformance, we are bullish on the bottom line. We see earnings coming in at $4.15 to $4.30 per share. As a whole, we anticipate 2018 continuing the momentum seen over the last few years, and will be closely watching expenses and processed transaction figures.

Our take on Visa stock

The company exceeded our expectations in Q4, which is a sign of strength as we were more bullish than most analysts. Although the stock is expensive at 40 times trailing earnings, even at the low end of our $4.15 2018 earnings estimate, that means earnings would be slated to grow 46%. We have a stock priced for perfection, but we expect such performance. We really can't see anything other than a broader market sell-off hitting shares. If our projections are correct, and the multiple is maintained around 35-40 times earnings, shares could then grow to $145 to $166 per share by this time next year, using the lower end of our 2018 expectations. This of course continues under the assumption that the bull market continues and the Street assigns a premium rating to shares, which it has done over the last few years. All things considered, we believe Visa serves a place in any growth portfolio.

