Clean Energy: Only Getting Worse

The closing of fueling stations could have a negative impact on business so investors are urged to remain cautious.

No amount of previous warnings prepared investors for how bad the Q3 results were for Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE). The company did engage in some restructuring to improve operations going forward.

The stock is down to $2 in initial trading to new lows. The question probably should focus on whether closing unprofitable stations and restructuring the business will make the stock investable.

Despite the headlines, the real news is that Clean Energy only grew gallons sold by 8.3%. The company delivered 91.5 million gallons during Q3, up from 84.5 million gallons last year.

The growth is meager for a company with low margins and sizable operating losses. For this reason, Clean Energy made the following restructuring moves:

Closing 42 underperforming and unprofitable stores.

Reducing SGA expenses by approximately $15 million.

Positioning the compressor business to benefit from consolidation in the sector.

The big loss headlines are misleading considering the inclusion of nearly $74 million in asset impairment charges. As usual, Clean Energy makes the numbers difficult to compare due to actually including these one-time charges in the non-GAAP numbers.

Considering the $74 million charge, adjusted EBITDA would equal about breakeven for Q3. The number is down from $10.9 million last year in large part due to VETC expiring on December 31. The company reported $6.7 million in related revenues last Q3.

Source: Clean Energy Fuels Q3'17 earnings release

The issue gets critical with a net loss of roughly $20 million in the quarter. Clean Energy is cutting about $4 million in quarterly SG&A expenses and around $1 million in costs associated with closing the 42 stations. These stations amount to roughly 7% of the current fueling network of 575 stations.

The question of course is whether Clean Energy can make this move without disrupting volumes. Do even limited volumes on these stations actually move to other stations and does the reduced offerings hold back the growth needed to grow revenues needed to turn profitable when the gross margins on a gallon of fuel sold is below $0.30.

These moves don't really get the company to profitable and could actually hurt the business going forward. The key investor takeaway is that Clean Energy remains uninvestable. The alternative fuels provider needs to prove that these restructuring moves don't actually hurt the business and leave shareholders in the same spot where the company can't generate the volumes needed to turn profitable with such low margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.