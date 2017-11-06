Comments On Q3 Results For Merck, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers And Novo Nordisk

Some of the pros and cons of each stock are presented, with more detailed discussions of each stock in the future as news flow makes appropriate.

In the following discussion, I review recent results and explain why I am mostly neutral on all of them from a new money investment perspective.

Several Big Pharma names have reported Q3 earnings, with volatility especially within MRK, but mostly with in line results and guidance.

Introduction - Reason for a multi-company article

Very large drug companies such as the ones discussed here do not normally change much from quarter to quarter. But they do change. To be of service to the Seeking Alpha community, with so many members owning or at least interested in one of the names listed in the title, I'd like to offer up some brief comments on these companies and how they fared in their third quarters. Because these are not full reviews, if reference is made to earnings releases, obtainable at the investor relations part of the company websites or on Seeking Alpha, or conference call transcripts carried on Seeking Alpha, I will omit hyperlinks. But links to specific press releases will be provided, as they are more difficult to find.

I will begin with Merck (MRK), as it has seen the most volatility recently, and will comment on it in two sections.

Merck falls, fits the one-product paradigm

If you are interested in MRK, you know that the stock has taken a big hit for a normally stable stock. On the one hand, much of the setback was due to the withdrawal of a proposed indication in the EU for its I-O blockbuster Keytruda, and this bothers me mostly as it raises questions of competence in understanding what the EMA (the EU's rough equivalent of the FDA) wanted. But commercially, I think the setback was overdone.

However, even after adjusting for one-time costs relating to the June cyberattack, MRK is more or less not growing in human health, and that is despite Keytruda sales rising almost $700 MM yoy, a near-tripling.

Overall, I continue to be unimpressed by MRK's pipeline apart from expanding Keytruda indications. For example, it is unlike MRK to develop a HIV/AIDS drug using an obsolete drug, TDF, when Gilead (GILD) is meeting great acceptance with the next-generation version of tenofovir, namely TAF. Yet MRK is doing this. Someone correct me, but I just do not recall a pharma company with a lawyer as CEO excel.

In any case, what is going on with MRK fits with comments I made on it in August 2016, in Opdivo Misses In NSCLC: Implications For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck And Others. What had happened was that a surprise failure of an important BMS (BMY) lung cancer study using Opdivo, the main competitor to Keytruda then and now, led to BMY falling sharply and MRK spiking from the high $50s to the $63-64 range. This was my comment with MRK at $63 and BMY around $59:

However, the run-up in MRK to challenge last year's high, and approach a 10+ year high in price, poses in my view a bit of a valuation challenge. MRK is a very large company, with about $40 B in sales. While I do not write about it, I follow it, and am not thrilled with its pipeline relative to its large size. I've just seen, over and over, how these mega-cap pharma stocks get investors excited over one drug - think Entresto for Novartis (NYSE:NVS) a year or two ago - and then even when they're successful, their success proves to have been priced in.

This is how I think of MRK. Little has changed in my views since my two-part series on MRK in August following Q2 results. In Part 2, one of the bullet points read this way:

I continue to avoid MRK until a broader, more dynamic portfolio of products exists and the pipeline appears more promising.

MRK was around $62 then versus around $56 now.

In the next section, I would like to comment on MRK's use of non-GAAP numbers

Thoughts on MRK's non-GAAP earnings

MRK announced a small, 2 cent per share loss in Q3, down from a 78 cent per share profit in Q3 last year. The CFO referred to GAAP only once in his prepared remarks in the conference call, to blame the less on the $2.35 B charge for the big collaborative deal with AstraZeneca (AZN). Now, in the earnings release, a number of other cost exclusions from GAAP were made, not just the cost of the AZN deal, and those exclusions were ordinary costs of doing business.

As is the AZN deal. Clearly, MRK's R&D labs have not been productive enough, so the company has had to buy into the fruits of another company's successful investment in R&D; in this case, the marketed product Lynparza and one pipeline compound. Now, here is my prediction. When MRK begins earning profits from Lynparza in the future, it will not, not, not remove them from GAAP EPS because they are "one-time."

Everything in business is one-time.

For years, MRK has tended to have large discrepancies between its non-GAAP, seemingly low P/E and GAAP numbers. MRK is on my list of stocks to be cautious about in large because of its promotion of non-GAAP "earnings" that invite investors to give a, say, $4 annual non-GAAP "earning" a GAAP P/E that might be reasonable, say 17X.

To summarize, Keytruda is a great asset, but with a market cap a little over $150 B, it is not clear to me whether MRK is going to give a positive or negative total return over the next 5-10 years. So I continue to watch it.

A different sort of situation is seen in BMY, the antagonist to MRK.

BMY has an in-line quarter; staying the course

BMY earned $0.51 diluted in Q3, down yoy largely on an investment in an early-stage R&D platform technology and resultant higher tax rate, as the deal was not tax-deductible. Again, all these expenses count, as BMY might not have done a very early-stage deal if its own inventory of compounds was overflowing (there is no way to know for sure, of course). BMY now guides to $2.40 EPS for this year, though I expect higher numbers next year. US product sales were only up 3% yoy, and Opdivo's US sales were only up 9% yoy. International growth for Opdivo was strong from a low base. Many of the aging drugs are now small contributors, so I look at BMY as poised for good topline growth for a while. The company also has a large, innovative pipeline beyond additional indications for Opdivo, or Opdivo plus BMY's other I-O agent Yervoy. Visibility is low in the pipeline, however, so I continue to look at this stock as having moderate risk and at its current price, a perpetual takeover candidate.

The company is receiving 6.5% royalties from MRK on Keytruda, a significant and growing pre-tax income source.

BMY is now up about 5% from the date of my August 2016 article; I went long BMY several months ago in the $55-56 range and now think of it as a "hold."

Pfizer (PFE) rolls along

PFE reported EPS of $0.47 for Q3. This was down from $0.51 qoq and up from a weak $0.22 yoy. Revenues were up 1% yoy to $13.17 B.

This was a quiet quarter for PFE. I have three simple ways of thinking about PFE. I had turned more optimistic on PFE in August following its Q2 results and commentary, writing Pfizer: Why The Stock May Get Interesting Again. At that time, the stock was around $33, so it has performed fairly well at a current $35.55 at Friday's close.

After following PFE for many years, including so many bad years after its '90s era boom, my first simple way of thinking about this perpetual deal-maker is that only GAAP matters, not its favored number of "adjusted diluted EPS." This company has been a serial deal-maker. A correlation of that is that prominently in its earnings press release, PFE makes excuses for its sales growth being so weak, in that it sold a smallish division earlier this year.

My response is, so what? PFE also bought Medivation a while ago. Then it bought Anacor. It also bought Hospira a little further back; it is that acquisition that gave rise to the Q1 divestiture. Without all its acquisitions, PFE would still be nothing special size-wise (though perhaps the stock would have done better).

The second way I think about PFE is that due to its heft and corporate focus, its sales and marketing effort is top-notch. As evidence, another large company, BMY, had developed a fine oral anticoagulant, Eliquis. But BMY no longer had the size or marketing expertise to push sales against the Xarelto juggernaut. BMY came to PFE, which led the Eliquis surge. This expertise is a seemingly permanent plus for PFE.

Third, one of the main reasons to get more encouraged about PFE after yet another recent period of sluggish behavior (before August), the company is now emphasizing that from about 2020-25, it will have very few important patent expirations.

So, does that make PFE attractive? It's in the eye of the beholder. My valuation model of PFE is simple. It has earned $1.49 this year, so it's on track for $2. Depending on where it trades, that puts PFE at 17.5-18X P/E for 2017 EPS. I'm not sure there will be any EPS gain until 2020 or so, then I expect growth. But at the end of that period of few losses of exclusivity, they start up again. So, if PFE remains a jumble of overpriced acquisitions, endless restructurings, snafus such as occurred with its PCSK9 inhibitor, etc., it easily could carry a 12X P/E. After all, the overall market (SPY) could easily have a 14-16X P/E. And PFE might then be facing a down earnings cycle in the second half of next decade.

Thus I'm neutral on PFE. Somehow I suspect that one of these days, the Street will get excited about it for the first half of the 2020s. The result of all this bank-and-forth reasoning is that I'm keeping it very much on my watch list, but not on a buy list so far from 2020 unless the stock takes a dive not warranted by ongoing news.

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) - Tailwinds and headwinds

For readers interested in an accomplished, diabetes-focused company, NVO also offers no-excuses accounting and best practices of not even allowing the CEO or any employee on the board.

A good introduction to the company and its pitch to investors comes from the slide show accompanying Q3 earnings. If its next-generation Victoza replacement, semaglutide, receives FDA approval next month as expected, then as slide 11 shows, this drug should be highly competitive against the surging Lilly (LLY) direct competitor Trulicity.

Slide 19 shows NVO making its summary case to investors.

The weak link comes when considering that slightly more than half of its diabetes (non-biotech) sales come from the prior generation of insulins. These are NovoRapid, NovoMix, and Levemir. There is nothing wrong with them, it's just that Fiasp is superior to NovoRapid, and Tresiba is superior to Levemir. This leads to a complicated juggling act in global market after market. I am hopeful that semaglutide (injectable) gets launched on time with a favorable label, and then in perhaps 2019-20, oral semaglutide has good enough results to be approved and then meets with prescriber and patient approval. If NVO gets those successes, then I think it can grow for years to come. After that, there may be a larger challenge, as it says that with Fiasp and Tresiba, it probably has taken insulin technology to the max. So, Victoza and, if approved, semaglutide, with combos including them such as Xultophy, have to form the backbone of NVO's future growth. The company has indicated this focus will be in the weight control field, possibly NASH and advanced methods of treating insulin.

I got into NVO in H1 2016 as it was forming what proved not to be a base, but rather a prolonged topping pattern, but stuck with it. At around a 20X P/E, I'm not seeing great values for a new money buy here, but as with BMY, there is a coherent growth path for EPS for the next several years, and then we will simply see how its more novel growth efforts begin to look. All eyes on sub cu, then oral semaglutide for this stock.

Conclusions

All the above names have been busily returning much of their free cash flow to shareholders. So, looking at their long-term charts ignores total return, namely dividends. Even though PFE is far off its old 1999-2000 highs near $50, patents decay and disappear, and old drugs that are marketed in secondary global markets then only produce earnings meriting a low P/E. Meaning charts and trends do not mean a lot to me for these names. Rather, does the product line appear fresh and coherent? Is the pipeline robust? Does the company have intangible strengths? Has the Street gotten over-excited about one drug?

As shown above, speaking as always for myself and not as an advisor in any way, I find none of these names especially interesting as alpha-generators for new money buys at Friday's closing prices. Because they are smaller, have greater focus, and have been through significant stock market action with rebounds in force, my current favorites are NVO and BMY. Among the giants, PFE has its sales and marketing prowess, and there can be good opportunities for investors as the period of few patent expirations draws near. Though, maybe markets will support the stock on that basis even now. Finally, MRK is in my view clearly a better fundamental buy at $56 than it was above $60 when I wrote about it in 2016 and this year.

Large as PFE and MRK are, unpredictable results from clinical trials done within the company or competitors are going to affect these stocks unpredictably. The same is more true for BMY, which is smaller, and NVO, which is smaller yet. So, volatility should be understood to be part of the process even from strong, relatively stable companies. These Big Pharma names, while typically not as wild as biotechs, can burn or reward you far in excess of the dividend yield. No one knew in 1999 that almost all Big Pharma stocks had peaked for the next 15 years or more, and no one knows if the run to 2030 will also be disappointing or much more on the glorious side of the ledger.

Best of luck to all longs in all the above names.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVO, BMY, GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.