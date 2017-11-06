Big Tech Rally: Over Or Room To Run?

The S&P 500 is up more than 2 percent in October. But if you look closer, it's all about tech, which accounted for 75 percent of the gains. Will big tech continue to power the markets higher? Kim Parlee talks with Iain Butler, Chief Investment Advisor at Motley Fool Canada.
Summary
Will Big Tech continue to lead markets?
Will Shopify ride through short sellers' ire?
A new case for BlackBerry.
