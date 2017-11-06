Fairies, Unicorns And Shake Shack's Valuation

Image credit

I’ve been pretty blunt on my distaste for Shake Shack (SHAK) in the past. Mind you, I don’t dislike the company or even the food; the stock is what I’m after. Why? This stock has been absurdly, ridiculously, ludicrously valued since it came public. The valuation has improved via a much lower stock price but it is hardly a value stock. I made that point most recently after the Q2 report and in that article, I said the stock would probably bounce from the $30 area. It has and we saw it run up to nearly $40 again. But after that, I said SHAK’s fundamentals couldn’t support any price close to where the stock is trading, so I remain longer term bearish. Now that we have the Q3 report, I’m reiterating my bearish long term view.

After we got the bounce I was looking for, the stock slammed into the top of its channel near $40 yet again. That makes the perfect chance to short the stock because it is not only tremendously expensive, but it has some solid resistance right overhead. That’s about all you can ask for if you’re shorting something and I think we’ll see $30 again. What happens after that, as I said after Q2, is still up in the air. But here, I see at least $6 of downside before the buyers step in. This is the difference between the Q2 report and this one; the technical outlook was bullish the last time ‘round but it is decidedly less so now.

Total revenue was up during the quarter by a whopping 27%, but anyone that has followed SHAK knows this is pretty normal given its unit count expansion. The juicy bit of the revenue report is comp sales and unfortunately for SHAK, they were weak yet again. The -1.6% performance comes on the back of a weak Q2 number as well when management suggested comps don’t matter because the store base is too small. I made my feelings known about that tactic at the time but suffice it to say that comps do matter and they’re showing in no uncertain terms that growth has flat-lined for SHAK. That doesn’t mean SHAK isn’t a growth story anymore, because it is, but its comps are very bearish at a valuation like what we see today. In addition, if SHAK cannot grow comps with a small number of stores - which are ostensibly the best locations available - what will happen in five years when the store base is much larger?

Operating income rose by 16% and while that sounds good, it is just over half of the rate of revenue growth. That means operating margins fell again and that is despite a strong performance from higher pricing. Traffic fell almost four percent in Q3 and was partially offset by higher pricing, which should improve margins. However, that didn’t work out and operating margins were weak once again, proving that SHAK’s ability to grow its profits has waned significantly since the early days. This isn’t new but investors seem to still be ignoring it as transitory. However, with each passing quarter that looks like Q3, it is abundantly clear that SHAK has some issues and no plan to get out of them. I say there is no plan because management doesn’t think there’s a problem; comments after Q2 mentioned above proved that. They are touting EBITDA, revenue growth and other things but forgetting to address -4% traffic and drastically decreasing profitability. Must have slipped their minds.

The analyst community is all over the place as SunTrust has a delusional $50 price target while Hedgeye is in the teens. I’m more aligned with the latter, of course, but the stock has to break down out of its channel first. It is still going for a whopping 63 times next year’s earnings, a valuation that I simply cannot reconcile with the fundamentals. You have a company that is growing revenue by leaps and bounds but has negative comps and declining margins. Yes, revenue growth is going to be torrid for some time to come as SHAK continues to open new stores, but at 63 times earnings, you’re betting on a massive increase in margins from already-stratospheric levels.

That’s the thing; the valuation assumes that revenue growth will continue at enormous levels forever while simultaneously assuming that margins will grow again. The problem is that SHAK’s unit-level margins are already world-beating, meaning they’d have to get even better just to have chance for the company to grow into the current valuation. Is that a bet you’re willing to make? Because it sounds nuts to me, and recent history would suggest that further margin expansion is going to be difficult.

And that’s really it with SHAK; do you want to pay 63 times earnings for a company with prospects for 15% to 20% long term EPS growth? Maybe you do but for me, a PEG of 3 or 4 is way too rich and in particular, when you consider the issues I’ve covered here. Traffic at -4% is an enormous concern to me and with margins off the way they were in Q3, I don’t see any catalysts for the stock to break out of its channel to the upside. Thus, I’m maintaining my bearishness here because the fundamental story continues to deteriorate on SHAK.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SHAK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.