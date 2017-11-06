Using Market-Maker Forecasts To Pick Best Exchange Traded Fund ETFs

Using this information most effectively requires an active investment management strategy of the TERMD type. It is described here. Its over 8,000 results are updated regularly in my blog.

“Best” in our objective means building capital wealth as reliably and rapidly as possible by putting capital to work actively. Not of having dividends or comfortable stocks to “cuddle with”.

Forecasts derived from hedges assembled protecting firm capital at risk as MMs balance buyers with sellers in large volume “block trades” – not what their “research” (marketing) groups may say.

To compare this diversity of investment prospects we look to the price range forecasts of market-making [MM] firms as they daily assist big-$ investment fund managers adjusting their portfolios.

ETFs provide pre-diversified focus sets of stocks for DIY investors to use when building or maintaining portfolios intent on investment wealth accumulation. Start with narrow-industry ETF reward~risk comparisons.

Over two dozen Industry-oriented ETFS are a starting point



The forecasts of Market-Makers [MMs], drawn from their hedging actions to protect firm capital temporarily put at risk while helping big-$ investment organizations adjust billion-dollar portfolios, provides the basis for direct comparisons between a wide array of diverse commercial activities.

Comparisons among ETFs are particularly difficult on a “fundamentals” (earnings per share) basis because of the diversity of influences coming from many company sources and circumstances. Instead, an after-the fact approach of simply looking at the market value of the holdings per share of the ETF offers a current check on market prices.

As a result, most ETF investments are promoted on a “thematic” basis of intuitive speculations about the probable longer-term progress of the common thread bringing together the stocks held by the ETF. Not on the basis of explicit, experience-supported price-change forecasts.

ETFs have become portfolio-management tools for most investment organizations and are in constant big-value (block) transaction activity. Markets rarely are adequate to accommodate the scale of transactions necessary to accomplish the desired portfolio effects, and in order to balance buying with selling volumes the MMs will temporarily become principals in the trade.

But they will only do that when they can engineer price-change insurance economically via the derivatives markets of options, futures, swaps and other transaction exotica. The prices and deal structures demanded by sellers (and accepted by the clients initiating the block trade orders as part of the trade’s “spread” cost) define the current professional appraisal of how far (both up and down) the subject’s price is likely to run.

Figure 1 shows how those extremes are currently comparing among over two dozen ETFs having specific narrow-industry activity concentrations.

Risk-Reward tradeoff comparisons

Figure 1

(used with permission)

Upside price rewards come from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not of errors) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves. Their potential reward (best upside likely price change) forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual-experience price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose historical risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line. Any issue in the green area has 5 times as much upside price change expectation as downside.

Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found at the map’s frontier of alternatives down and to the right. In this case PowerShares DB Agriculture ETF (DBA) is at location [16] and for comparison, SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) is at location [10].

DBA is an interesting example of what we can see of expectations

The following pictures are NOT what you may likely be used to seeing in investment reports. They are different. Please do not jump to conclusions about what they show.

Figure 2 is NOT a conventional backward-in-time-looking “technical price chart.” Instead, it is a recent history of daily forward-looking price range forecasts made by well-informed, experienced market professionals. Arguably, as a community they are the best resourced players in the game, with thousands of employed world-wide local information collectors and other thousands of in-house, fundamental value-comparison researchers. All of those support troops’ efforts are absorbed into the forecasts being pictured.

Figure 2

(Used with permission)

The vertical lines of Figure 1 span the range of coming DBA prices implied to be likely by the self-protective actions of Market-Makers [MMs].

The implications of these actions have been known to sometimes vary significantly from forecast statements made by the "research" (marketing) departments of the same firms.

The vertical forecast lines are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast. A measure of the imbalance between up and down possible price change implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percent of the whole forecast range lies to the downside. Here for DBA the RI is 28, indicating nearly 3 times as much upside price change in prospect as downside. (100-28=72)

The “thumbnail” picture at the bottom of Figure 1 displays where today’s RI relates to the RI experiences of the subject over the past 5 years. Positions to the left of the distribution’s peak are favorable, to the right may be not so. For DBA the outlook now is slightly below its most frequent balance of expectations.

The row of data between the two pictures of Figure 1 tells of the prior experiences of all 260 RI forecasts of 28 for this stock in the past 5 years. We use the RI to see how well the MMs’ prior forecasts have worked out when a simple, practical portfolio management discipline is uniformly applied to all investment candidates at all times.

The acronym for that Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline is TERMD. It sets as a price sell-target the top of a price range forecast held likely to occur within a time horizon that can be credibly forecast. When the target is reached, the position is closed and the realized proceeds are reinvested, in their entirety, into the then current best available candidate. For our purposes, the forecasts used come from the MM hedging actions. Each position cost is taken as the price at the end of the market day following the forecast. The forecast horizon used is 3 months (91 calendar days or 63 market days). When a position is still open at that time, it is closed, its proceeds all to be reinvested, regardless of gain or loss.

For DBA there have been 260 prior instances of RIs at 28 out of its 1261 market days in the past 5 years. Profits were there to be earned in only 25% of those experiences. After deducting the losses of the unprofitable positions, the return on all 260 was -2.2%. Those net payoffs are substantially lower than the +16.8% upside price change expectations in the current forecast. Quite disappointing, producing a credible ratio of only -0.1 comparing the forecast upside to the actual net payoffs. An equality would be +1.0.

Since few forecast positions reached targets before 63 full market days, the average holding period on all 260 was 62 market days. That compounds the -2.2% payoffs to an annual [CAGR] rate of -9%. Pretty bad, but there can be no guarantee that a DBA position taken now will produce a loss at a -9% CAGR. Still, the 260 RI forecasts of 28 are an adequate sample size, and they all begin at different market days over 5 years, presenting a strong warning time diversification.

With DBA as a guideline, let’s look in Figure 3 at how the trade-off between its upside forecast prospect and a typical worst-case interim price drawdown experience compares with another industry-oriented ETF, SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE). Price drawdowns are calculated from a presumed position entry cost price at the end of the day after the forecast.

Figure 3

(Used with permission)

KIE offers a smaller upside price change prospect of +3.9% than DBA’s ambitious +16.8% but with price drawdown experiences only half of DBA’s. Furthermore, KIE has seen 84% of its forecasts at the 24 RI produce gains. Including all 108 of those forecasts, they have presented win opportunities at +2.8% in the far shorter holding periods of 39 market days, which compound to a CAGR rate of +20%.

The point here is that the forecast returns in Figure 2 may need further analysis. A comparison among alternative investment candidates is needed of how well each has recovered from price drawdowns. Similar comparisons between candidates are needed of their accomplished price gains instead of their forecast prospects. That is supplied in Figure 4, where the size of accomplished payoff price returns on the vertical scale are matched on the horizontal scale with the odds of a position being profitable.

Comparing profitability odds and payoff sizes

As in Figure 2, more desirable results are down and to the right, and less attractive ones are in the upper left direction. Locations in the green area are most desirable.

Figure 4

(used with permission)

Here the SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) at [1] is offered as an indication of a market average norm. Figure 4’s scales are set to include outstanding performances, so some of these issues appear attractive, in comparison to the market average.

(Apologies for securities with WinOdds less than 80 appearing in the white Payoffs vertical scale space at the left of Figure 4. Additionally, those with negative payoffs, such as DBA are at its upper left corner.)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) at [2] is seen as a better payoff and a higher odds of profitability than SPY at [1]. iShares US Regional Banks ETF (IAT) also has achieved more attractive gains than SPY while still having reasonably assured profitability.

The details for SOXX are in Figure 5, and those of IAT are shown in Figure 6.

Figure 5

(used with permission)

SOXX has an ample sample size of 139 priors. It has a limited upside price change forecast of +3.7% and achieved net payoffs of +3.6%. It’s rare worst price drawdown risk exposures of -2.3% have been recovered from in 97 out of every 100 experiences. Those prior forecasts at RIs of 48 averaged only 23-day holding periods under the TERMD discipline to compound the +3.6% net price gain captures to a CAGR of +47%.

This is characteristic of an issue that is competitive with other investment candidates having lower RIs and larger upside expectations because it has been in a rising price and rising expectations trend – a “momentum” issue. The shorter upside reach to a sell target supports the stronger Win Odds and smaller holding periods, both of which add to the appealing CAGR.

Figure 6

(used with permission)

A more conventional appeal is presented by IAT, which has an ample sample size of 151 priors. It scores well enough with an upside price change forecast of +3.9% and achieved net payoffs of +3.9%. Its typical worst price drawdown risk exposures of -4.1% have been recovered from in 7 out of every 8 experiences. Those prior forecasts at RIs of 34 averaged 44-day holding periods under the TERMD discipline to compound the +3.9% net price gain captures to a CAGR of +24%.

We provide these several dimensions for consideration because different investors have different intensity of preference for their emphasis. It is the reader’s job to conclude what stock or ETF choices best favor his/her circumstances.

A record of the performance of over 8,100 top20 daily-named issues on MM Intelligence lists since 12/31/2015 is displayed on our blog, in comparison with the ETF of SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) during the same time period. It shows a persistent, dominant out-performance of wealth accumulation by MM forecasts managed under TERMD compared to a buy&hold of SPY. Please check it out.

Conclusion

Among the two dozen or more Narrow Industry ETFs compared here SOXX and IAT may offer the most attractive prospects for wealth-building investors.

Please remember this is a near-term evaluation, suggesting CAGR price gain opportunities far above multi-year trendline price growth street estimates for the group. What may appear as more attractive in a few months, providing future price-compounding capital growth opportunities may be very different from the then less attractively-priced current investment competitors. An updating follow-up visit to the group is advisable.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.