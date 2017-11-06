Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Progenics Looks Promising, Big Week For Dynavax, Keryx Ahead Of Catalyst

This abridged “Daily Scoop” is published by Avisol Capital Partners, which runs the physician-managed Total Pharma Tracker healthcare investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace.



Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Today we will discuss an article on Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) by John Engle, titled “Progenics Pharmaceuticals: Prospects Look Bright.” PGNX has been on our radar since early 2015 and we believe Azedra has potential. We have been more bullish on the prospects of 1404 though. However, given the lack of major near-term catalysts, we chose to remain on the sidelines. But that is changing now and we believe, this is a good time to look at Progenics.

Engle’s mainly discusses the Azedra Phase 2b data, which was also scrutinized by another SA author, Biotech Phoenix in an article titled “Progenics’ Azedra: A Tale Of 2 Trials.” Engle’s article makes a bullish case and rebuffs the bearish thesis put forward by Biotech Phoenix. After going through the arguments from both the authors, we tilt more towards the bullish case. Of course, there is some bias here as we ourselves liked the PGNX story when we looked at it more than two years ago but mostly chose to stay on the sidelines (except for a very small position) because of no major catalyst in the near-term.

Before we dive into Engle’s article, let us just quickly rewind the Progenics story. PGNX is one of those rare biotech stocks in the small cap space that has multiple shots on goals. The company has out-licensed a drug (Relistor), has a late-stage drug candidate (Azedra) focusing on an orphan indication with significant unmet need, a pipeline candidate with significant potential and sufficient cash on balance sheet. Azedra became part of Progenics’ pipeline after the company acquired Molecular Insight in 2013. Molecular Insight had already obtained a Special Protocol Assessment (NYSE:SPA) for the drug and even commenced a Phase 2a trial but after bankruptcy, Molecular Insight failed to move the trial forward despite promising results.

Progenics decided to move forward with the trial following the Molecular Insight acquisition, given the promising results obtained until then and the fact that the drug had already been granted an SPA.

Coming back to the Engle article, it mainly rebuts the bearish case by Biotech Phoenix. The author particularly notes about the state of patients in the two trials before enrollment. Engle notes that the “claim” in the Biotech Phoenix article that patients in the Phase 2a trial were sicker than those in the Phase 2b conducted by Progenics is based on “second-order reasoning.” Engle notes that it is actually difficult to compare the level of sickness between patients in the two trials, however, there is information on patients in the second trial to determine that they were extremely ill before the trial commenced. Engle makes an interesting observation here that several of the patients in the Phase 2b trial were too sick to be administered a second dose, which is required under the SPA and this indicates that the patient group in the second trial was extremely sick. If anything, we would stick our neck out and say that patients in the second trial were possibly in worse state than those in the first trial.

While we believe Biotech Phoenix makes some fair arguments in his article and in our opinion does not make any explicit claim on the state of patients’ sickness in the two trials, we do believe Engle’s article throws better light on the issue and provides more evidence that backs a potential approval for Azedra.

So what should you do with PGNX? With an important catalyst now coming closer and given the current cash position and valuation, we believe PGNX is a good opportunity in the speculative biotech space.





Stocks in the news: Analysis of DVAX, BMY, KERX, VRTX, CELG



FDA action date Friday for Dynavax's Heplisav-B



Company:(NASDAQ: DVAX)



Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume DVAX Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.3B $21.60 1,544,722.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $24.45 $3.20 575.00 376M Oncology

Therapy: Heplisav-B

Disease: hepatitis B vaccine



News: Friday, November 10, is the FDA's action date (PDUFA) for Dynavax's marketing application seeking approval for hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B. An advisory committed backed approval in July. The original action date was extended to November 10 to allow time to finalize the details of a post-marketing study.



Analysis:The big day for Dynavax is approaching. If approved, we expect a significant spike in DVAX shares, considering the commercial potential of Hepislav-B. The question though is whether DVAX will be third-time lucky. An FDA Ad Com voted 12-1 in favor of an approval earlier in the second quarter. That certainly boosts the odd although the FDA is not bounded by the Ad Com’s recommendation. Based on the data though, we believe there is a strong chance of approval and indeed DVAX will be third-time lucky. We expect a 20%-30% upside on approval. Post that the story will be about how DVAX can successfully commercialize the product.





Thursday FDA action date for Bristol-Myers' Sprycel in children with Ph+ CML



Company:(NYSE:BMY)



Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 101B $62.22 5,808,430.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $66.10 $46.01 35.23 4.6B Oncology

Therapy: Sprycel (dasatinib)

Disease: children with Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) chronic phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CML



News: Thursday, November 9 is the FDA's action date (PDUFA) for its review of Bristol-Myers Squibb's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) seeking approval to use Sprycel (dasatinib) to treat children with Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) chronic phase chronic myeloid leukemia (NYSE:CML). The filing includes an application for a powder for oral suspension formulation.



Analysis:The sNDA was accepted by the FDA under a Priority Review back in July and is based on data from an ongoing Phase 2 trial studying the drug in pediatric patients with CP-CML that are resistant to or intolerant of imatinib and in pediatric patients newly diagnosed with CP-CML. The trial’s efficacy endpoints include cumulative major cytogenetic response rate among imatinib-resistant or intolerant patients and cumulative complete cytogenetic response rate in newly diagnosed patients.





FDA action date Monday on Keryx Bio's Auryxia for anemia in CKD patients



Company:(NASDAQ: KERX)



Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 101B $62.22 5,808,430.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $66.10 $46.01 35.23 4.6B renal disease

Therapy: AURYXIA (ferric citrate)

Disease: iron deficiency anemia in patients with non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (CKD)



News: Monday is the FDA's action date (PDUFA) for its review of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals' marketing application seeking approval to use AURYXIA (ferric citrate) to treat iron deficiency anemia in patients with non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (CKD).

AURYXIA is currently approved in the U.S. for the control of serum phosphorus levels in CKD patients on dialysis.



Analysis: An approval for the drug in this indication would significantly increase the addressable market. Auryxia was approved in dialysis patients back in 2014 itself, however, initial uptake had been slow and the company and Keryx bulls had been banking on an approval in the non-dialysis indication to boost sales significantly given the unmet need. Given the importance of the catalyst, we expect significant activity in KERX shares this week and believe an approval could significantly boost the stock price.





Vertex's tezacaftor/ivacaftor showed significant treatment benefit in late-stage studies; shares ahead 3%



Company:(NASDAQ:VRTX)



Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 38B $149.97 1,736,964.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $167.85 $71.46 109.87 578M cystic fibrosis (CF)

Therapy: tezacaftor/ivacaftor

Disease: cystic fibrosis (CF)



News: Vertex Pharmaceuticals perks up on light volume on the heels of its announcement that positive results from two Phase 3 clinical trials assessing the combination of tezacaftor/ivacaftor in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients were just published in the New England Journal of Medicine and also presented at the 31st Annual North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference in Indianapolis, IN.

The company's marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe are currently under review. The FDA's action date is February 28.



Analysis: Vertex’s CG franchise holds a great deal of promise. According to Morningstar, the potential approval of tezacaftor/ivacaftor, presents one of the “leargest near-term opportunities” for the company. Morningstar expects Vertex’s CF franchise to become a $8.5 billion franchise during its forecast period.



Celgene's ozanimod an Orphan Drug in U.S. for pediatric Crohn’s Disease



Company:(NASDAQ: CELG)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume CELG Celgene Corporation 38B $100.04 9,462,661.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $147.17 $94.55 5.81 578M cystic fibrosis (CF)

Therapy: ozanimod

Disease: pediatric patients with Crohn's disease.

News: The FDA designates Celgene’s ozanimod an Orphan Drug for the treatment of pediatric patients with Crohn's disease.



Analysis: With Celgene last month discontinuing the GED-0301 program, one of the promising programs in the company’s pipeline, its fortunes now are to a large extent dependent upon Ozanimod. The drug is being developed in ulcerative colitis and multiple sclerosis (NYSE:MS) apart from Crohn’s disease. If approved in all three indications, Ozanimod could generate peak sales of between $4 billion and $6 billion, according to Celgene’s own estimates. That could go a long way in boosting Celgene’s valuation, which saw a sharp decline after the recent newsflow.





In other news



Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) is up 1% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has signed off on its IND for gene therapy GALGT2 for the potential treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).



Analyst Ratings



Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI): Mizuho reiterates buy. Avisol’s coverage.



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY): Needham & Company LLC reiterates buy raising target from $125.00 to $152.00; Cowen and Company reiterates outperform raising target from $117.00 to $151.00; Credit Suisse Group raises target from $123.00 to $151.00 with outperform rating. Avisol’s coverage.



Axovant Sciences Ltd (AXON): Chardan Capital reiterates sell with target of $3.00. Avisol’s coverage.



bluebird bio (BLUE): SunTrust Banks raises target from $108.00 to $163.00 with buy rating; Jefferies Group reiterates hold with $130.00 target; Morgan Stanley upgrades from underweight to equal weight. Avisol’s coverage.



Celgene Corporation (CELG): Mizuho reiterates buy. Check our analysis here.



Clovis Oncology (CLVS): Stifel Nicolaus reiterates buy with target of $125.00. Avisol’s coverage.



CELG and CLVS are in our buy list with strong conviction.



Geron Corporation (GERN): Needham & Company LLC reiterates hold; Stifel Nicolaus reiterates hold with target of $2.50. Avisol's coverage.



Merck & Company (MRK): Cowen and Company reiterates hold with target of $70.00. Avisol's coverage.



Aratana Therapeutics (PETX): Jefferies Group reiterates buy with target of $8.00. Avisol's coverage.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN): Robert W. Baird upgrades from underperform to neutral. Avisol's coverage.



Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE): Robert W. Baird lowers target from $85.00 to $80.00 with outperform rating. Avisol’s coverage.



TESARO (TSRO): Jefferies Group reiterates hold with target of $124.00. Avisol's coverage.



RARE and TSRO are in our buy list with strong conviction and price targets of $80 and $160 respectively.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA): Deutsche Bank AG downgrades from buy to hold with target of $14.00; Morgan Stanley lowers target from $14.00 to $7.00 with underweight rating; Piper Jaffray reiterates hold with target of $12.00. Avisol’s coverage.



Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX): HC Wainwright and TD Securities reiterate hold with target of $17.00 and $20.00 respectively. Avisol's coverage.



More analyst ratings in appendix.



Insider Sales



Avexis, Inc. (AVXS): Chief Scientific Officer & 10% holder Kaspar Brian K. sold 15000 shares for $1,518,416.



Cymabay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY): Director Emster Kurt Von sold 4320 shares for $39,979.



Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS): CFO Lundbom Donald sold 13500 shares (34% of their holding) for $38,733.



Corium International, Inc. (CORI): 10% shareholder Broadfin Healthcare Master Fund Ltd sold 4% of their holding, 150000 shares for $1,657,500.



Cytomx Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX): CFO Ray Debanjan sold 2500 shares for $50,000.



Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK): Pres & CEO Blum Robert I sold 5000 shares for $67,553.



Dermira, Inc. (DERM): Director Cohen David E sold 600 shares for $16,092.



Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (EDGE): Pres & CEO Leuthner Brian A sold 7500 shares for $81,800.



Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT): Pres & CEO Bosley Katrine sold 8333 shares for $196,966.



Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS): Chief Science Officer Lidgard Graham Peter sold 45775 shares (15% of their holding) for $2,453,768.



Genmark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK): SVP R&D Kayyem Jon Faiz, SVP Mktg & Bus.Dev. McNally James B., CFO Mendel Scott, Pres & CEO Massarany Hany, SVP N.A.Com.Ops. Williams Jennifer Anne, SVP Gleeson Michael, SVP Mitchell Brian Andrew and SVP Stier Eric sold 135, 3084, 326, 1588, 461, 554, 2853 and 367 shares for $977, $22,328, $2,360, $11,497, $3,338, $4,011, $20,656 and $2,657 respectively.



Incyte Corp (INCY):EVP & CFO Gryska David W sold 3915 shares for $413,541.



Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN): CFO Simpson Todd E sold 18% of their holding, 39385 shares for $2,398,915.



Earnings



ADMA Biologics (ADMA) reported total revenues of $4.7 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, as compared to $2.9 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016, representing an increase of approximately 61%. The company’s consolidated net loss for the quarter was $15.2 million, or $0.59 per basic and diluted share, as compared to a consolidated net loss of $4.3 million, or $0.34 per basic and diluted share, for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.



Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) reported its third quarter revenue at $42.8 million, up 97 percent from the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its GAAP net income stood at $0.11 per share, compared to $0.02 per share in third quarter 2016. The company’s Cash and investments increased $9.0 million, to $76.7 million. Corcept also increased its 2017 revenue guidance to $157 million and $162 million range.



Insulet (PODD) announced its revenue for the third quarter at $121.78 million, up 28.4 percent on year over year basis. Its net loss per share for the quarter stood at $0.04. For the year ending December 31, 2017, the company raised its revenue guidance to a range of $456 to $459 million.



Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) reported that its net sales for the three month period ended September 30, 2017 were $1.009 billion, an increase of 5.8% compared to $954.2 million in the third quarter of 2016. Net income attributable to Dentsply Sirona for the third quarter of 2017 was $90.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to income of $92.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2016.

Appendix/Tables:



Analyst Ratings

Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target Apricus Biosciences APRI HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $4.50 CONMED Corporation CNMD KeyCorp Reiterates Hold CONMED Corporation CNMD Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Hold $46.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals DRNA HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy -> Buy $6.00 -> $10.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation DVAX Cowen and Company Reiterates Buy $30.00 GenMark Diagnostics GNMK Cowen and Company Reiterates Buy $10.00 GenMark Diagnostics GNMK Raymond James Financial Reiterates Outperform -> Market Perform GenMark Diagnostics GNMK Needham & Company LLC Lowers Target Buy -> Buy $15.00 -> $11.00 Hologic HOLX Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy $50.00 ImmunoGen IMGN Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Hold $5.00 Insmed INSM Cowen and Company Reiterates Buy $54.00 Insys Therapeutics INSY Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Target Buy $14.00 -> $11.00 IRIDEX Corporation IRIX Roth Capital Reiterates Buy -> Buy $13.00 Juno Therapeutics JUNO Cowen and Company Reiterates Buy Juno Therapeutics JUNO Raymond James Financial Raises Target Outperform $45.00 -> $61.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Buy $15.00 K2M Group Holdings KTWO Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Buy $28.00 Lantheus Holdings LNTH Credit Suisse Group Raises Target Neutral $19.00 -> $23.00 Lantheus Holdings LNTH Jefferies Group LLC Raises Target Buy $22.00 -> $27.00 Masimo Corporation MASI Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy $108.00 Medtronic PLC MDT Cowen and Company Reiterates Buy $95.00 Medtronic PLC MDT SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy $96.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation NLNK Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Target Buy $26.00 -> $25.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation NLNK Stifel Nicolaus Raises Target Buy $25.00 -> $29.00 NanoString Technologies NSTG Robert W. Baird Lowers Target Outperform $14.00 -> $12.00 Intellia Therapeutics NTLA Credit Suisse Group Raises Target Outperform $24.00 -> $28.00 Ocera Therapeutics OCRX HC Wainwright Downgrades Buy -> Neutral $1.75 Pacific Biosciences of California PACB First Analysis Downgrades Overweight -> Equal Weight $4.00 Prestige Brand Holdings PBH Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Target Hold $55.00 -> $50.00 Insulet PODD Robert W. Baird Raises Target Outperform $65.00 -> $72.00 Insulet PODD Jefferies Group LLC Raises Target Buy $58.00 -> $67.00 Insulet PODD Morgan Stanley Raises Target Equal Weight $55.00 -> $63.00 Radius Health RDUS Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Target Hold $38.00 -> $31.00 Radius Health RDUS Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy $58.00 ReWalk Robotics Ltd RWLK Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Target Buy $8.00 -> $5.00 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation SPNE HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $15.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy $61.00 Stryker Corporation SYK Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold ViewRay VRAY Mizuho Reiterates Buy $12.00 vTv Therapeutics VTVT Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy $12.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. WMGI Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy Intersect ENT XENT Northland Securities Reiterates Hold $25.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy $136.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold $120.00 Zoetis ZTS Morgan Stanley Raises Target Equal Weight $61.00 -> $70.00 Zoetis ZTS BMO Capital Markets Raises Target Market Perform $65.00 -> $70.00





Earnings Calendar

Company Date CVS Health (CVS) November 6 Mylan (MYL) November 6 Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) November 6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) November 7 Humana (HUM) November 8 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) November 8





Secondary Offerings

Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) $150 Million $31.12/Share

