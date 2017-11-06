Tesla 10-Q Sparks More Questions

To say things didn't go well last week for shareholders of Tesla (TSLA) would be an understatement. Shares dropped around and after the Q3 earnings report, in which management delayed its Model 3 production ramp timeline by three months. There were some items in the financial statements I was wondering about, so I was hoping that the 10-Q filing would clear them up. Unfortunately, the quarterly filing has left me with even more questions.

The surge in inventory write downs / asset disposals:

Over time, it is not surprising to see a company like Tesla write down inventories, especially as newer vehicles come out and options change. As the business grows, you might expect write downs to rise based on more production. Additionally, the company has taken certain losses on the disposal of certain fixed assets, and I'm not talking about depreciation. What I found surprising in recent quarters though is the amount of these write downs and fixed asset disposals, so I decided to look at historical rates. The chart below shows how much these two items are as a percentage of revenues through the first three quarters of each fiscal year.

(Source: Tesla quarterly filings)

In the first three months of 2013, these two items that appear as add-backs on the cash flow statement totaled $7.8 million, a small part of the $1.4 billion in revenues the company generated. However, through the first three months of this year, the two items have totaled $158 million, a rise of 20 times despite revenues just rising by 6 times. Since the inventory write down goes right into the cost of automotive revenues, further increases here will limit any margin gains the company hopes to achieve.

In Note 6 - Inventory, of the 10-Q filing, Tesla really doesn't go into details other than saying the usual jargon about writing down inventories when the net realizable value is less than the current value on the balance sheet and providing the quarterly / year to date figures. However, an explanation would have been nice, considering the Q3 2017 inventory write down of $26.2 million was up 75% over the prior year period, while total revenues were only up 30%. While these items are not going to sink Tesla, they are definitely something to watch moving forward.

Dude, where's my $30 million?

In the Q2 investor letter, management in its outlook section stated that operating expenses in the second half of the year should remain essentially flat. Like many guidance points in recent years, this statement proved to be wildly inaccurate, as opex rose from $907.5 million in Q2 to $984.6 million in Q3. What was the cause of this? Well, here's what was said in the Q3 letter:

Our GAAP operating expenses increased sequentially by 8% compared to Q2, primarily due to higher selling expenses in preparation for large increases in vehicle deliveries, expenses associated with record net orders, and one-time expenses of about $30 million.

I looked through the 10-Q sections on operating expenses, and didn't see anything other than talk about supporting the growth of the business, including the launches of products like the Model 3 and Solar Roof. If these "one-time expenses" were just things like that, it's no big deal, but why go out of your way to say that and then not provide any further clarification? What was this $30 million spent on?

What's going on with Gigafactory spending?

Tesla estimates that costs of the Gigafactory are going to be $5 billion, although part of that will be kicked in by Panasonic. In reading through the 10-Q, I noticed a change in Note 8 - Property, Plant and Equipment that I haven't been able to figure out. Take a look at what was said in the Q2 and Q3 filings about the Gigafactory:

Q2: We had cumulatively incurred and capitalized costs of $1.98 billion and $825.3 million, respectively, for Gigafactory 1 as of June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016. Q3: We had cumulatively capitalized costs of $2.85 billion and $1.04 billion, respectively, for Gigafactory 1 as of September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016.

Now there were no changes to the total property, plant, and equipment balance on the balance sheet or its individual components for December 31, 2016, so why did the cumulative costs jump by over $200 million? Obviously, the number was going to rise from Q2 to Q3, but why did it change for a fixed point in time? The 2014 and 2015 end values didn't change in future periods. I didn't see anything in the "recent accounting changes" section that would explain this, and there was no note in the PP&E section to explain such a dramatic change.

How about a capital raise?

We all know that management says it does not expect to raise capital, but we've heard that several times in the past. Based on the company's guidance, the $1.8 billion raised in August will have been used up in about four or five months. If there is any further delay to the Model 3, high volume production and deliveries may not bring in the "significant cash flows" that are expected in time to avoid a capital raise. Remember, there will be no lease program offered initially, which makes the situation better for Tesla.

We already can see that the company is being impacted by higher rates. The term loan due December 2018 had a 4.4% interest in the Q2 10-Q, but now it is at 4.7%. The term loan due January 2021 has gone from 4.5%-4.7% to 4.8%. Additionally, the "Revolving Aggregation Credit Facility" went from a range of 3.9%-4.2% to 4.1% to 4.8%, while the "Solar Renewable Energy Credit Loan Facility" went from 6.8% to 7.0%.

Was the website director fired?

Those who have followed my coverage of Tesla know that I constantly criticize this "advanced technology" company for not having a very consumer-friendly or functional website. Below is just a sample of items I've found on the site over the years that are rather dubious:

Currently, the "gas-savings" comparison for the Model S is a 2016 model year vehicle. Most new ICE vehicles are now 2018 model year.

Different parts of Tesla's website currently list the national price of electricity as $0.12 or $0.13 per kilowatt hour.

When Tesla increased the above mentioned electricity cost on certain pages, it did not lower the "gasoline savings" as a result.

Different Model X pages used different miles per gallon comparisons for a similar ICE vehicle.

Configuration and order pages cited different delivery times for Model S.

I could go on, but you get the point. While supporters of the name say I'm nit picking, this is not a very consumer friendly company in this respect. Tesla, its management, and its supporters believe that it is so technologically advanced, but yet it can't update a simple web site or even make sure there are no glaring errors? I've brought up some of these issues before and they've stayed on the site for months, which brings me to last week. What was the biggest news in the earnings report? The Model 3 production delay, where management says it will not get to 5,000 vehicles a week now until late in Q1 2018. So what do we currently see on Tesla's main Model 3 page:

(Source: Tesla Model 3 site)

Was the website director one of the recent employees that were fired? On the night of the earnings report, I saw some comments on Twitter that the above production timeline graphic was taken down, but I still see it on multiple browsers, on my phone, etc. Maybe it will come down by the time they actually hit 5,000 per week, whenever that turns out to be.

Final thoughts:

If you were like me that was hoping Tesla's 10-Q filing would clear some things up not covered in the earnings report or conference call, well, you might be even more confused now. Asset disposals and inventory write downs are soaring with no clear explanation, just like the $30 million in one-time operating expenses and the Gigafactory spending numbers that have changed. While the company doesn't plan on a capital raise, interest rates are rising already and total debt is soaring. That situation won't improve until Model 3 deliveries start in volume, but when that will be depends on whether you listen to management or look at the company's website. Tesla shares held $300 at the end of last week, but I can't see how they continue to do so if the narrative doesn't change soon. Things are not headed in the right direction.