Nobilis Health Corp's (HLTH) CEO Harry Fleming on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEMKT:HLTH)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 06, 2017, 09:00 ET

Executives

Marissa Arreola - Chief Strategy Officer & President, Concertis

Harry Fleming - CEO

Paul Young - CFO

Kenneth Efird - President

Analysts

Marissa Arreola

Thank you, operator, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. On the call today are Harry Fleming, Chief Executive Officer; David Young, Chief Financial Officer and Kenneth Efird, President. Following the formal portion of the call, we will be pleased to take your questions. For your information, this call is being recorded and a replay will be made available shortly after the call. Instructions pertaining the replay will be posted on our website at www.nobilishealth.com.

Some of the statements that we make today may be considered forward looking, including statements regarding future acquisitions, the expected performance of our business and our long-term growth and innovation. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2016 filed with the SEC on March 14, 2017. Any forward-looking statements that we make are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update them.

During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in the press release that we filed today.

I will now turn the call over to Harry.

Harry Fleming

Thank you, Marissa, and thank you, everyone, for joining the call today. Let me begin our discussion by recapping our third quarter financial results. For the third quarter of 2017, we recorded total revenue of $64.7 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of $6 million or 8.5% as compared to the prior corresponding period. However, adjusted EBITDA increased by 54.8% to $6.70 million. For the first 9 months of 2017, adjusted EBITDA increased by $5.6 million or 42.3% to $18.8 million.

Revenues for the first 9 months were $212.9 million, representing a year-over-year increase of $29.1 million or 15.8%. Net income for the third quarter of 2017 increased by $3.8 million to $1 million, off from a net loss of $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2016. Our cash balance at the end of the third quarter of 2017 increased by $9.6 million to $34.1 million compared to $24.6 million at the end of 2016.

I'm pleased with outcome of the third quarter result, considering the unexpected challenges the company faced with the impact of hurricane Harvey in August and September. According to FEMA administrator, Brock Long, Hurricane Harvey is the worst disaster to ever hit Texas and it is also widely expected to be the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history. In Houston, record rainfalls caused unprecedented levels of flooding, crippling the city's transportation system for weeks. At one point, officials estimated that 70% of the greater Houston area was covered with at least 1.5 feet of water. Hurricane Harvey's impact to Nobilis resulted in 3 weeks of lost operation in our core market and approximately $10 million to $12 million in lost revenue.

However, we managed to post double-digit growth in our bottom line year-over-year in both net earnings and adjusted EBITDA the year-over-year gains in adjusted EBITDA and net income attributable to the progress we have made in improving our operational efficiencies at the facility and corporate levels. As mentioned in our Q1 and Q2 earnings calls, our top priority in 2017 is to streamline Nobilis' cost structure by implementing a series of cost-containment initiatives that will provide cost savings in 2017 and years to come. The changes we are making this year are foundational and they will be a driving force behind improved company profitability now and in the future.

In addition to streamlining Nobilis' cost structures, a second goal of management in 2017 is to diversify revenues through the addition of new products, service lines and in-network revenues. Our Ancillary division is an example of how we cultivated a new service line and revenue stream for the company by expanding the scope of services we offer patients, such as anesthesia, surgical assist and intraoperative monitoring. Vertical integrations such as these often lead to a variety of patient-centric benefits, including improved clinical outcomes, higher overall patient satisfaction and lower health care costs.

With that, I will now turn the call over to our CFO, David Young, to take us through our third quarter financials. David?

Paul Young

Thank you, Harry. In the third quarter of 2017, we recorded total revenue of $64.7 million, representing a decrease of $6.1 million or 8.5% from $70.7 million in the prior corresponding period. Medical Segment revenues were down $6.1 million year-over-year and remain relatively flat as a percent of revenue, comprising 91.7% of total revenue in Q3. Contracted marketing revenues also declined year-over-year, but to a lesser degree, to $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2017 from $2.6 million in the same period last year.

Case volume for the third quarter decreased by 23.8% year-over-year to 3,883 cases, a difference of 1,214 cases. This decline was due primary to the impact of the hurricane. Gross margin in the third quarter of 2017 increased 20.3% to $8.2 million. This represents 12.8% of total revenues compared to 9.7% of total revenues in the corresponding period. Improvements in our supplies per case and lower general and administrative cost drove this improvement.

Our corporate cost for Q3 were $7.0 million, a decline of $1 million over Q3 of 2016 on lower general and administrative costs, offset by increases in salaries and benefits. Interest expense was $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2017, up from $744,000 in the prior corresponding period. Operating income for the third quarter of 2017 was $1.3 million compared to an operating loss of $1.1 million in Q3 of 2016. Net income for the third quarter of 2017 was $1 million versus a net loss of $2.8 million in the prior corresponding period, impacted primarily by improvements made within the operating division.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2017 was $6.7 million, an increase of $2.4 million or 54.8% over the third quarter of 2016. As I mentioned earlier, improvements in operating efficiencies and lower corporate cost are contributing to this overall improvement. Taxes in the third quarter of 2017 decreased from $483,000 in the prior corresponding period to a tax benefit of $70,000.

For the first 9 months of 2017, we recorded total revenue of $212.9 million versus $183.8 million in the prior corresponding period, an increase of $29.1 million or 15.8%, driven by the increase in our Medical Segment. Case volume for the first 9 months of 2017 decreased by 7.3% to 12,911 cases, while revenue per case increased by 25% year-over-year to $16,491. In the third quarter of 2017, revenue per case increased 20.1% year-over-year to $16,650 per case. Excluding ancillaries, our revenue per case in Q3 increased by 8.2% year-over-year to $14,620 per case. And year-to-date, it increased by 13.6% year-over-year to $14,539 per case.

For the 9 months ended September 30, 2017, our gross margin increased 94.6%, nearly doubling, to $26.5 million. This represents 12.5% of revenues compared to 7.4% of revenues in the prior corresponding period. Our corporate cost for the first 9 months of 2017 were $21 million, a decline of $3.4 million over the prior corresponding period on lower overall corporate, general and administrative and legal expenses, offset by an increase in salary and benefits.

Interest expense for the first 9 months of 2017 was $4 million as compared to $2.1 million for the prior corresponding period. Net income for the first 9 months of 2017 was $201,000 as compared with a loss of $2.9 million in the prior corresponding period. Improved facility efficiency and an absolute reduction of corporate cost offset by increased interest expense and increased profitability from our minority-owned facilities drove this improvement in the bottom line. Year-to-date, adjusted EBITDA totaled $18.8 million, as compared with $13.2 million in the prior corresponding period, an increase of $5.6 million or 42.3% year-over-year.

On the balance sheet, total cash at September 30, 2017, was $34.1 million compared with $24.6 million at the end of 2016. Accounts receivable as of September 30, 2017, totaled $112.4 million compared to $125 million as of December 31, 2016. Accounts payable decreased from $22.2 million at 2016 year-end to $19.2 million as of September 30, 2017. DSO for the period ended at 156 days on a 90-day basis. This is up year-over-year and over Q2, primarily due to the storm impact on billing operations. We estimate DSO would have been in the range of 120 to 125 days, otherwise. Furthermore, we are working with outside parties to increase the focus and bring our DSO back in line, but we do anticipate this to continue to impact our Q4 results as well.

Despite this, the cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $10.6 million compared to $900,000 in Q3 of 2016, and total cash increased by approximately $5 million. On a year-to-date basis, cash from operating activities rose $18.5 million or 198.4% year-over-year to $27.9 million, driven primarily by the improvement in overall profitability. Year-to-date CapEx is $4.5 million and the balance on our revolver remains at $18 million with an additional $12 million still available. As a percent of revenue on a year-to-date basis, we saw facility-level supplies and general and administrative costs improve by 580 basis points and 430 basis points, respectively, all salaries and benefits increased by 570 basis points. This year-over-year increase in salaries can be directly attributed to Hurricane Harvey and the 3-week span in late August and early September where we continued to incur regular staffing cost despite the lower volumes.

Furthermore, after normalizing for the cost associated with our vein division, which we didn't have at this point in 2016, operating salaries and benefits were nearly flat year-over-year. As a result, we believe the cost-savings programs announced in March of this year are on track and continue to build on the progress made in the first 2 quarters of the year.

Before handing the call over to Marissa, I want to discuss our full year guidance. With the impact of the storm in Q3 and the uncertainty of the impact in Q4, we are narrowing our guidance to the low end of our previously announced range of $310 million to $325 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $40 million to $45 million.

I will now pass the call over to Marissa, our Chief Strategy Officer, to discuss Concertis.

Marissa Arreola

Thank you, David. As described during our Q2 earnings call, in addition to operationalizing the bundled payment initiative, Concertis is executing the second phase of its strategic plans, building a clinically integrated network. A clinically integrated network is a collection of health care providers, such as physicians, ancillary providers and facilities, that come together to improve patient care through acute treatment and ongoing condition maintenance. This initiative captures referrals from primary care physicians through employment, joint venture and other alignment products and coordinates patient care with ancillary providers, surgeons, facilities and payers.

Nobilis' significant investment in its IT infrastructure during 2016 led to the development of the 360 Concierge platform which launched in May, The physician portal launched in June. The physician portal allows providers the ability to monitor patient care navigation as they move through the Nobilis continuum of care. Since June, the company has enrolled over 100 providers, both employed and non-employed, across our 3 major markets. This has produced over 1,000 referrals within the Nobilis system. We will continue to aggressively grow this division of our business, and we will see a positive impact on our results in 2018.

Another element of our clinically integrated network involves employing physicians. This employment model allows us to, one, further vertically integrate our business by controlling the patient experience through the continuum of care; and two, ensure a dedicated pipeline of referrals for our specialists.

Since September, the company acquired DeRosa Medical, a 3-clinic, 10-provider primarily care and women's health practice in Arizona. The practice has 10,000 covered lives. This brings our clinics total to 13 clinics across our markets. Nobilis will continue acquiring practices and aligning with providers in all of its market and in multiple specialties.

I look forward to providing everyone with another update on our next earnings call, but for now, I'll pass the call over to Kenneth to provide an operational overview of our third quarter.

Kenneth Efird

Thank you, Marissa. First, I want to expand on the DeRosa acquisition and how it aligns with our company strategy. By expanding Nobilis' business model to include the employment of physicians and owning and managing clinical practices, we are positioning Nobilis more proximal in the patient's clinical algorithm and impacting the role Nobilis plays in the patient's health care experience.

Our network of physicians will continue to experience practice growth through our sales and marketing efforts and the increasing popularity of the 360 Concierge platform. This is an opportunity for Nobilis to grow referral-based surgical revenue, which is an important step in Nobilis' progression towards becoming a more integrated health care provider.

The vertical integration of the Nobilis system creates a number of mutually beneficial outcomes for the provider and the patient. First and most importantly, from the patient's perspective, they experienced improved clinical outcomes, increased satisfaction and a more coordinated health care experience at lower health care cost. Second, from the Nobilis perspective, we are able to add revenue streams, generate increased efficiency and expand sources of sustainable growth.

Nobilis' patient-centric strategy produces economies of scale and makes efficient use of capital and operating resources. This focus allows us to operate and treat at the same level of demand with less capacity and standalone facilities. Larger scale also promotes increased productivity, lower staffing requirements and reduced operating and unit cost. This strategic decision to expand our scale across the continuum of care will diversify our revenue streams and further strengthen our system.

With that update, I will pass the call back to Harry.

Harry Fleming

Thank you, Kenneth. With that, we have no further updates from management, and I will now hand over the call to the operator so we can begin the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Harry Fleming

Thank you all. I look forward to our next call in February.

