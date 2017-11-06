Madalena Energy 2.0: Junior E&P Player In Argentina Primed For Growth

After two years of restructuring, we finally have Madalena Energy (OTCQX:MDLNF) 2.0. The macro tailwinds in Argentina have been well documented the past two years since the Macri administration began. With oil breaking out above $60, the time is right to look downstream for an interesting small cap; Madalena Energy is listed in Canada but has all of its assets in Argentina. We are the largest shareholders of the company with an ownership stake of 19.62% of the company and have been instrumental in its restructuring.

Below is a summary of our investment in Madalena Energy. Also see MVN’s new corporate presentation which was released in September laying out the company’s new strategy and focus.

In May 2017 we brought in new management into the company led by Jose Penafiel (CEO) and Alejandro Penafiel (board member). We believe that after two years of heavy restructuring of management, operations and the balance sheet, the company is primed for growth.

The market cap of the company is only USD 75mm but the potential upside is significant in our opinion. The company is free cash flow positive to the tune of USD 5mm per annum and is fully financed for the next few years. The company has in place an undrawn: (i) USD 6.5mm working capital line (7% coupon) from new management, (ii) an undrawn USD 16.5mm convertible capex line (7% coupon and convertible into shares) from new management, and (iii) an undrawn USD 40mm loan from Pan American Energy (limited recourse loan at 7% interest). We believe that once opex reductions are made in the field over the next few months that FCF will increase to USD 8mm-9mm per annum. The current balance sheet of the company is comprised of USD 2.946mm in cash (Q2 reporting) and USD 1.241mm in long-term debt (convertible debentures).

The company is focused on a balanced and efficient energy exploration and production approach (921,543 net acres), with an eye towards best risk/return and growth in an un-subsidized Argentina energy environment, which includes:

(i) self-financed, conventional drilling and workovers (on existing blocks, or through acquisition – Surubi, Puesto Morales), and

(ii) partnered, unconventional testing and production (Coiron Amargo, Curamhuele, Valle Morado) – Management has stated that it will not risk the company's balance sheet on costly unconventional shale wells.

Now that the operational restructuring is nearly complete (closure of Calgary office and G&A reduction in Buenos Aires) management is focused over the next few quarters on:

Coiron Amargo Sur Este (Net 19,704 acres - 35% WI). A second 1,500 lateral oil shale well was spud in October 2017 in the company's CASE block (35% WI), see press release from October 30, 2017.

The program includes drilling horizontally for approximately 1,500 in the Vaca Muerta unconventional oil resource play at a vertical depth of approximately 3,100 and performing approximately 60 hydraulic fracs with approximately 10,800 klb of proppant. Pan American (A JV between BP (BP) and the Bridas family) is the operator and as part of the company's JV deal with them (December 2016) they are carrying MVN on two wells for a total cost of USD 15.6mm. The results for the first shale well in CASE were released in July and was for a successful 1,000 lateral well with 37 fracs that yielded an IP 30 of 420/Boe/d, 0% water cut and just a 3mm choke. On October 30, 2017, management provided an update on that well reporting 125 boe per day through 3mm choke with 680 psi; Cum Oil Production of 29,200 barrels. Preliminary interpretations of the well results indicate that the well has stabilized at approximately 125 boe per day without artificial lift. Following the completion of the second shale well the focus will shift in 2018 to the USD 100mm pilot program which the company has the financing in place from Pan American (USD 40mm at 7% with recourse to CASE interests). There are 77mm recoverable barrels in CASE so derisking this block will yield substantial value to the company in our opinion. There is a good analysis on pages 23-24 of the deck laying out a USD 635mm NPV 10% Net Contingent Resources of value to MVN.

JVs in Curamhuele and Valle Morado – Management is focused on executing two JVs in 2018 (similar to the JV in CASE). One for Curamhuele (90% WI - 50,613 acres) and the other for Valle Morado (97% WI – 47,425 acres).

Conventional Drilling/Acquisition – On the second quarter conference call management stated its goal of completing the renegotiation of its commitments across all blocks before year end 2017. Management believes that renegotiating its commitments will allow its auditors to remove the "going concern" language from its financials. Once the renegotiation is complete the company will utilize its USD 16.5mm convertible capex line on its conventional blocks in Surubi and Puesto Morales plus look at acquisitions. The company is targeting wells with IRRs of 25%+ or purchasing stable conventional assets with a ~18 month payback period. There is an arbitrage opportunity in Argentina today where one can buy stable conventional assets at cheaper levels and much lower risk than it would be to drill new wells. This arbitrage exists because many larger players are shifting their focus to the shale opportunity in the Vaca Muerta and are looking to divest conventional blocks that produce just 1,000-2,000 per day. For them it’s not worth the trouble but for the company it’s a great opportunity. Between the cash on hand, the cash generated by the business and the company's USD 16.5mm convertible capex line provided by management the company has the fire power to execute. Further, we expect that once the company is listed in Argentina (Q1 2018) that the company will look to tap the local bond markets and borrow at rates below 10% to further fund this strategy. Hence, we believe that management can increase production from 2,000 boe/d today to over 5,000 in 18 months and to over 20,000 in a few years.

Argentine Listing – The company has previously disclosed that it is targeting an additional listing of the equity to be completed Q1 2018. While the stock is currently listed in Canada under MVN and the US under MDLNF we believe there will be interest in the stock locally in Argentina similar to the interest received by Andes Energia (now known as Phoenix Global Resources (OTCPK:ANEGY)) when its stock was made available in Q4 2016 (stock up ~500% over 10 months driven to a great extent by the local Argentine listing). Moreover, the only way to invest in the Vaca Muerta ("Dead Cow") is either through YPF, ANEGY or (MVN, MDLNF). It's appropriate to have Madalena have its shares listed in Argentina in a market that is closest to its assets.

It’s important to recognize that Jose and Alejandro come from a private market environment. For them cash flow and P&L are paramount. That’s why they were focused out of the gates on turning the business from negative USD 5mm of FCF to positive USD 5mm FCF today by cutting expenses. We admit we were pleasantly surprised to see how quickly they restructured the business. These guys watch every dollar that comes in and out of the business because they don’t know any other way to do it.

Here is a recent presentation by Jose Penafiel, CEO of Madalena Energy, at the Subscriber Investor Summit in Vancouver on October 3, 2017.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.