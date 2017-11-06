My 4% Dividend Yield Portfolio: Reinvested The Dividends In 2 Companies

Here are the actions I have taken this week on two existing holdings.

It allows to take action when I spot good prices to enlarge the dividend stream.

One of the great advantages in dividend investing is the cash generation.

One of the advantages that I find in managing a dividend based portfolio is the constant flow of cash that is pouring back to the account and allows me, every once in a while, to generate additional positions or to add to existing ones.

To remind you my portfolio includes 24 different holdings:

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BBL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cummins, Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Enbridge, Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HCP (NYSE:HCP)

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:SBRA)

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Southern Company (SO)

AT&T (NYSE:T)

Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

I found this week two great opportunities to add to my existing holdings.

The first action that I have taken this week was to add to my Enbridge’s position. Enbridge’s Management re-affirms during the quarter’s Earnings release that the Average Cash FFO (ACFFO) per share guidance for the year remains at the range of $3.60-$3.90 per common share.

When examining the progress that was done on existing gas pipeline and wind power projects, the company continues to see a solid progress in all fronts. The $31B capital investment are being deployed with $3B of these projects brought up to service during the recent quarter.

The investors were disappointment by the natural gas pipeline volume which were down year over year by 1% and drove the stock to drop by 4% during the Earnings release day.

I had an open Buy order at $38, which was my original Buy-price. Assuming the $0.49 dividend per share represents 5% dividend yield.

By adding 15 shares to my existing position of 40 shares I was able to get my cost base to $40.2

If the stock will continue to fall even further in the next few days below $36 I would consider adding even more.

The second action was to add to my OHI position. I have held OHI since 2014 and saw it through ups and downs. But, throughout all these years the dividend was safe and constantly growing.

The company just adjusted down its FFO guidance for the year from $3.42-3.44 to $3.27-$3.28 per share. It was mostly driven by the temporary loss in Revenue that Orianna, one of its larger tenants, is expected to face in the second half of the 2017.

In the Earnings call Mr. Taylor Pickett, Omega’s CEO, stated:

We remain confident in our ability to pay our dividend, increasing our quarterly common dividend by $0.01 to $0.65 per share. We’ve now increased the dividend 21 consecutive quarters. Our dividend payout ratio remains conservative at 82% of adjusted FFO and 89% of FAD, and we expect these percentages will improve as the Orianna facilities return to paying rent. Our revised 2017 guidance reflects the impact of Orianna’s cash accounting and our anticipation that no cash were received for the balance of the year.

High anxiety times in the market are usually points of opportunity. OHI faced an aggressive drop this week below $30 and for me it seemed as a great opportunity.

By adding 30 shares at a Buy-price of $28.2 I took my average cost down from $35 to $34 and if it would go lower I would add some more shares.

Conclusion:

Even great companies tend to have good quarters and less-than-good ones as well.

The less-than-good times allow a long term investor to add and buy shares at attractive prices. This week I took two actions and added the dividends back to companies that I find to be winners in the long run.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB, WEC, ETN, T, PM, O, OHI, CBRL, CVX, BBL, CMI, JNJ, HRL, HCP, MAIN, NHI, VTR, SBRA, SO, UL, VNQ, SCHD, SKT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions of the author are not recommendations to either buy or sell any security. Please do your own research prior to making any investment decision. If you want to get frequent updates on my portfolio, please push on the "Follow" button. Happy investing!