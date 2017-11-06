Diamond Offshore - A Solid Balance Sheet And A Weak Rig Fleet

DO has generated $366.1 million in FCF the past four quarters, this is quite an achievement looking at the offshore drilling debacle.

Diamond Offshore announced a profit for the third quarter of 0.08 compared to 0.10 a year ago. Revenues were up 4.8% year over year.

Courtesy: OffshoreEnergyToday. Drillship Ocean BlackHawk.

Investment Thesis

It is not a secret, the offshore drilling industry is not doing well and drillers are struggling to survive while waiting for an elusive recovery that appeared to slip further away, until now, due to a stubborn low oil price environment.

However, oil is starting to show strength again boosted by OPEC and evidence of stockpiles falling. Brent is over $60 and the exuberance is flooding the street running wild and roaring. Will it last long enough to bolster this nascent offshore drilling recovery?

While earning results are not stellar, the offshore market is far from being dead and we have seen signs of a rig market recovery appearing this year. Rig contracting activity and utilization are on the rise, asset values are increasing, crude oil benchmark prices is growing strong, albeit not sufficient enough to trigger new activity on their own yet.

But, it will! Even if looking at the rearview mirror (earnings) is not particularly telling. Offshore will get its piece of the pie and because they are a "service" they will have to be a little more patient, nothing wrong with that. More, the recovery will be slow because the industry is still extremely oversupplied and consequently is dealing with dismal day rates. Still, one thing for certain is that it is coming.

Diamond Offshore (DO) has managed to survive years of turmoils pretty well and shows a solid balance sheet with room to maneuver and eventually capable to use the weakness of the market to create a new company with a strong fleet more adapted to the challenges ahead.

The conclusion is that offshore drillers could be at the bottom, and it is time to invest in this sector again for the long-term, in my opinion. DO is not my first choice due to a weak rig fleet, but presents a compelling case for a prudent accumulation.

Transocean - Balance Sheet history.

Diamond Offshore 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 634.0 609.7 555.6 470.5 388.8 349.2 391.9 374.2 399.3 366.0 Net Income in $ Million 90.4 136.4 −245.4 87.4 −589.9 13.9 116.1 23.5 16.0 10.8 EBITDA $ Million 254.8 299.2 −222.4 213.0 −536.9 140.3 187.1 145.3 106.2 108.0 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 14.3% 22.4% 0 18.6% 0 4.0% 29.6% 6.3% 4.0% 3.0% EPS diluted .in $/share 0.66 0.99 −1.79 0.64 −4.30 0.10 0.84 0.17 0.12 0.08 Cash from operations in $ Million 40.3 265.8 269.8 241.3 64.1 186.5 154.6 98.7 78.2 189.8 Capital Expenditure [TTM ]in $ Million 1,902.0 1,767.0 830.7 691.7 678.0 670.6 652.7 624.1 191.2 155.1 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million −448.8 193.6 197.4 183.2 −411.2 121.7 100.1 69.2 35.8 161,0 Cash and short term investments $ Million 111.8 154.8 130.6 134.0 103.3 81.4 156.3 123.3 161.0 276,7 Long term Debt in $ Billion 2.62 2.49 2.27 1.98 2.31 2.16 2.09 1.98 1.98 1.97 Dividend per share in $ 0.125 0.125 0.125 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 137.20 137.20 137.16 137.21 137.17 137.25 137.17 137.25 137.23 137.24 Backlog 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Backlog in $ billion 6.8 5.8 5.4 5.2 4.4 4.1 3.6 3.2 2.9 2.6

Note: Most of the data indicated above come from YCharts

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Backlog discussion.

1 - Quarterly revenues.

On October 30, 2017, Diamond offshore reported its third-quarter earnings results. The company posted a small earnings beat that sent shares up close to 10% and corrected a little after that.

DO data by YCharts

2 - Free cash flow.

Free cash flow is an important hint that should be always evaluated carefully when looking at a long-term investment. Basically, FCF should be sufficient and of course positive, if the business model can be regarded as sound.

DO has generated $366.1 million in FCF the past four quarters, this is quite an achievement looking at the offshore drilling debacle.

Henceforward, it must be sufficient enough to pay for the possible dividend to be reinstated one day, reduce debt and fund an eventual shares buyback. RIG is passing the FCF test.

3- Quarterly Backlog history and discussion:

As we can see, the backlog has been going down regularly since 2015 and it is difficult to predict a bottom in this segment. In fact, looking at the fleet status in detail below is clearly indicating a situation of apparent weakness, in my opinion.

However, we have seen the market turning bullish on oil and we could be at the bottom of the down cycle.

Marc Edwards, the CEO, said in the conference call:

So, allow me to provide some general commentary on the offshore drilling market. We here are at Diamond are still not ready to call a bottom as the number of contract rollovers in the next 12 months exceeds new fixture opportunities currently in the pipeline.

The total backlog is now $2.6 billion. Please, read my preceding article about the recent FSR.

The company indicated that they secured additional term for two rigs:

Ocean Apex in Australia. The rig was extended by Woodside with an additional well added to the current program, taking the estimated contract expiry to early second quarter 2019.

Ocean Patriot in the North Sea. The rig is on contract with Woodside since May 2016 and got an additional well. Also, the rig secured a new contract with Shell in the North Sea. It will begin a drilling campaign from March 2018 to May 2018, after which, the rig will be mobilized for her contract with Apache.

Finally, nothing new for the Ocean Valor in Brazil and the company is still receiving the standby rates. The backlog remaining for the rig is about $156 million disputed by Petrobras.

4 - Recent Refinancing: Swap the 2019 senior notes with newly issued 2025 senior notes with a 7.875% coupon rate.

The debt situation is getting even better. As the results of this transaction announced on August 1, 2017, the company pushed the next debt maturity to 2023 for a total of $250 million. DO has about $1.70 billion in net debt now.

Diamond Offshore liquidity is strong with an undrawn $1.5 billion revolver that matures late 2020, no newbuild capital commitments, and over 60% of our debt maturities dated 2039 and beyond. This is an exceptional achievement for an offshore drilling company.

However, I am wondering if the cost of this refinancing was a necessity at the moment which cost about $45 million? Is there a hidden logic for this move?

Kelly Youngblood said in the conference call:

Cost associated with the retirement of the 2019 notes resulted in a third quarter pre-tax charge of $35 million or $0.17 per share after tax. There is also an additional $10 million of new debt issuance costs that we will be amortizing over the term of the new senior notes.

Commentary

Diamond Offshore announced a profit for the third quarter of 0.08 compared to 0.10 a year ago. Revenues were up 4.8% year over year. It was a beat on earnings and revenues and the stock rallied nearly 9% the same day.

Technical analysis.

DO is forming a sharp rising wedge pattern. The rising wedge pattern is generally a bearish pattern that ends up with a negative breakout.

However, this sharp rising wedge pattern can be also read as an ascending channel pattern here, which is short-term bullish. Nonetheless, these two potential patterns often form within longer-term downtrends as continuation patterns, which means that it is time to take some profit off the table and hold for the re-test of the $13 support. The technical analysis is based on the fact that oil price will consolidate soon, in my opinion.

Diamond Offshore presents a very compelling balance sheet with a very low net debt, but the caveat is that the company's rig fleet is not adequate for the hurdles standing ahead.

I have said many times for the past few months that Diamond Offshore will have to tailgate Transocean (RIG) and Ensco (ESV) and build up a stronger fleet through a merger based on an all-stock deal.

I believe Noble (NE) is the perfect candidate for such a deal. Unfortunately, Marc Edwards is procrastinating and should be more aggressive if he wants the company to be among the survivors. It is never a great idea to be too late at the banquet when you are hungry.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on DO and other offshore drillers. Thank you for your support, it is appreciated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.