Broadcom: The Reason Qualcomm Is So Tempting

Lawsuits with Apple are a wild card that Broadcom might be able to resolve via reduced fees.

The news of the day is that Broadcom Limited (AVGO) is proposing a deal to purchase Qualcomm (QCOM) for $70 per share. The wireless modem leader is naturally a compelling target at this price, but a deal could be tough to complete.

Qualcomm trades around $62 after this proposal while facing many issues with top customers. Despite these issues, Broadcom is willing to pay over $100 billion and possibly for this stock for one prime reason.

All About Margins

Qualcomm is a leader in wireless technology so naturally acquiring the intellectual property has some appeal, but the dispute with Apple (AAPL) over license fees probably reduces the attractiveness of a deal in reality. The bigger benefit is the cost structure, balance sheet and the ability to flip these numbers to help solve the Apple lawsuit.

When Avago Tech bought Broadcom back in 2015, the big impetus for the deal was the ability to drastically reduce the fat cost structure at Broadcom. The Avago operating margins were 38% while Broadcom was down at 24% due to the bloated cost structure.

Avago management set the goal for 60% gross margins and 40% operating margins. The 20% operating costs were targeted at R&D costs of 16% and SG&A expenses at a meager 4%. The prime reason that the previous Avago wasn't reaching the 40% target was due to the scale needed to reduce SG&A expenses down to that target.

To that extent, Qualcomm for FY17 had GAAP expense up at over 25% on R&D and some 12% for SG&A. The total non-GAAP operating expenses were inline with the 30% back at Broadcom before the merger.

Some of the Qualcomm numbers are probably altered or reflected incorrectly due to the lawsuits with Apple and other parties skewing the numbers. In reality though, Broadcom might even see some greater potential in Qualcomm due to the highly profitable licensing business.

The Qualcomm guidance for FQ1 only targets 20% margins from the QCT business that sells the chips used in the wireless products. The QTL licensing business has margins up at 70%. In total, the company targets margins in the low 30% range that far tails those of Broadcom.

Source: Qualcomm FQ4'17 presentation

As a comparison, Broadcom reported a recent Q3 where gross margins were 63.3% and operating margins were an incredible 46.1%. Operating expenses were trimmed to below $800 million in the quarter while revenues were nearly $4.5 billion.

So Broadcom had about 75% of the revenues of Qualcomm while operating expenses were about 40%. The acquisition target spent nearly $1.9 billion on expenses with SG&A costs nearly matching the total operating costs at Broadcom.

The big question is whether the R&D cuts would hurt Qualcomm going forward. The lead in wireless technology is in part due to the heavy spending on research and building a lead in 5G technology is a key to maintaining their market position.

In the case of Apple, lowering the costs would possibly allow a Broadcom/Qualcomm combination to reduce the licensing fees for wireless patents that possibly eliminates that conflict. Analysts estimate (via Barron's) that Apple moving chip business to Intel (INTC) could hurt business by somewhere lower than 10% due to estimates of annual revenues for QCT below $2 billion. Of course, this doesn't factor in any reduced QTL royalties that is still part of the legal dispute.

Merger Impacts

Broadcom is offering $70 per share that breaks out at $60 in cash and $10 per share in Broadcom stock. The company suggests a premium of 28%, if using the November 2 closing price.

A big sticking point with the merger is the ultimate outcome of acquiring NXP Semi (NXPI). Broadcom prefers a cancellation of the deal, but appears willing to accept the current terms of $110 while activists want a higher price for NXP Semi.

A big reason is that Qualcomm has another $20 billion in net cash assuming the merger with NXP Semi is cancelled. The big cash balance makes the deal easier to become very accretive as the net cost at $70 per share quickly drops by roughly 20% to only $80 billion. Broadcom needs to issue vastly less debt in that scenario.

Any potential deal has plenty of conflict considering not only the NXP Semi deal in the works, but also the Brocade (BRCD) deal that Broadcom is working on finalizing. The later is only a $5.5 billion deal that is a small hiccup in comparison to the $47 billion NXP Semi deal.

How a final offer for Qualcomm handles these deals in the works will naturally alter any investment decision and add to the complexity.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Broadcom wants Qualcomm at the $70 price due to the ability to cut costs and likely utilize the large cash position to make the deal highly accretive. Whether the merger gets regulatory approval and how the two deals in the works get handled makes the merger complex to analyze.

As a Qualcomm investor, this potential deal highlights the value of the stock in the $50s. An accretive deal that solves the litigation with Apple could lead to an offer that tops $70 so one should consider this initial price as the start of negotiations.

Qualcomm isn't likely to accept this deal so the play for now is to hold the stock looking for a likely higher bid. At which point an investor might want to exit Qualcomm and avoid Broadcom. The regulatory process and complexity of the deal could leave the stock flat for well over a year while accepting added risk the deal doesn't ever close.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.