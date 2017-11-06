Spirit Realty Capital: New 6.0% Preferred Shares Look Like A Good Deal

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) is a higher risk commercial real estate investment trust that made some headlines in the past due to its exposure to its largest tenant ShopKo. While the common shares are situated at the higher end of the risk spectrum, I think the REIT's new preferred shares are an attractive alternative for income investors that want a decent yield choice and lower their risk.

Income investors don't always have to buy common shares. Preferred shares can also make attractive value propositions as income vehicles because they have unique risk and return characteristics. Preferred shares - as a rule of thumb - tend to be less risky (read, less volatile) than common shares due to their higher ranking in the capital structure.

In the event of financial trouble, preferred stockholders have 'preference' over common shareholders, meaning preferred investors must get paid before common stockholders get their money. This property significantly decreases the risk of preferred investors, but it also comes with a price: Preferred stocks often yield less than the common stocks of the same company, and preferred dividends are typically fixed.

Spirit Realty Capital recently issued a new preferred stock, the 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (SRC.PRA), which started trading on the NYSE about a month ago. The real estate investment trust sold 6,900,000 shares in a capital offering, raking in net proceeds of $166.6 million. The proceeds will be used to "repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes". The liquidation preference value of Spirit Realty Capital's Series A preferred stock is $25, and their call date is October 3, 2022.

I think the 6.00% Series A is an attractive alternative to the common shares, in particular because some income investors are fearful of the REIT's exposure to its largest tenant ShopKo, which has been closing stores and is a risk factor in Spirit Realty Capital's lease portfolio. Though the real estate investment trust has reduced its exposure to ShopKo over the last several quarters and sold stores, the Series A allows investors to invest in Spirit Realty Capital's lease business, but with less risk. I have discussed Spirit Realty Capital's exposure to ShopKo and dividend coverage stats in my last article on the REIT, entitled "This 9.1% Yielding, Mispriced Retail REIT Is A Strong Buy".

Since the Series A preferred stock sells for $24.25 at the time of writing, investors get a slightly higher yield than the stated 6.00%. Investors get to collect $1.50/share in dividends annually, implying a dividend yield of 6.19 percent which is a decent, though lower than what the REIT's common shares throw off: 8.47 percent. Considering that the Series A preferred shares offer investors a much higher degree of downside protection considering their seniority in the capital structure, I see an investment in Spirit Realty Capital's preferred stock layer as a compelling alternative to the common stock.

Your Takeaway

Spirit Realty Capital's new preferred stock issue looks appealing. Investors that worry about Spirit Realty Capital's dividend coverage on the back of its ShopKo exposure may want to look at the Series A. Buy for income.

