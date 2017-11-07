A Random Walk Model Suggests Investment In Eli Lilly Isn't So Random

The expectation to launch 20 new products between 2014 and 2023 is refreshing, not to mention this includes at least two new indication/line extensions on average annually.

Investment Thesis

(Source: WTHR)

After a strong second and third quarter of FY17, Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE: LLY) revised their end of year guidance for a second time, changing several key financials including Revenue and Research & Development. As investors, we are keen to encourage the continued diversification of the company's product line given the current healthcare environment and increasing regulatory pressures. The expectation to launch 20 new products between 2014 and 2023 is refreshing, not to mention this includes at least two new indication/line extensions on average annually. With strong numbers and pipeline, the added bonus of a dividend payment could, in fact, lead you to conclude that Lilly is one of the better Pharmaceutical companies to invest in.

Remarks on Quarter 3

Report Details:

Revenues: $5,658M (+9.0%); Operating Income: $605.5M (-35.8%) ; Net Income: $555.6M (-28.6%); EPS: $0.53 (-27.4%)

; Net Income: $555.6M (-28.6%); EPS: $0.53 (-27.4%) Product Sales: Humalog: $696.2M (+9%); Cialis: $564.9M (-4%); Alimta: $514.5M (-10%); Forteo: $441.7M (+13%); Humulin: $300.5M (-7%); Cymbalta: $183.2M (-42%) ; Erbitux: $159.1M (-11.9%); Erbitux: $163.5M (-11%); Strattera: $137.1M (-31%) ; Zyprexa: $140.6M (-6%); Effient: $55.9M (-56%) .

; Erbitux: $159.1M (-11.9%); Erbitux: $163.5M (-11%); ; Zyprexa: $140.6M (-6%); . New Products: Trulicity: $527.7M (+117%) ; Cyramza: $196M (+23%); Taltz: $151.3M; Jardiance: $127.2M (+168%) ; Basaglar: $145.7M; Lartruvo: $54.5M; Olumiant: $16.2M; Portrazza: $2.3M (-57%).

; Cyramza: $196M (+23%); Taltz: $151.3M; ; Basaglar: $145.7M; Lartruvo: $54.5M; Olumiant: $16.2M; Portrazza: $2.3M (-57%). 2017 Revisions: Total Revenues: $22.4B - 22.7B from $22B - 22.5B; EPS: $1.73 - 1.83 from $2.51 - 2.61; Research & Development: $5.1B - $5.2B from $5.0B - 5.2B

(Source - Seeking Alpha News )

The list above is a clear demonstration of the rich revenue source that Eli Lilly & Company showcases in comparison to companies such as Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) where we see heavy dependency on just a handful of drugs, namely Revlimid (lenalidomide). The main thing to take away from this quarter is the 2017 Revisions. Increasing targets for a second time is indicative of brighter future prospects. Although not a significant raise, it is enough to stimulate positive investor confidence which should help to mask the negatives drawn from genetic product threat. ( See HealthBlogger's article for a more in-depth analysis for Q3: Eli Lilly Q3 2017: Mixed Signals )

Looking forward, if Q4 is as successful as the picture they have painted, we can certainly expect a positive reaction in the market.The 117% growth in Trulicity Sales is certainly promising but when compared to consensus, the 2% upside removes any excitement we once had. The downsides seen in Alimta, Zyprexa, and Cymbalta were almost expected and hence these results have little effect on investor's opinions. The three products were expected to decline due to loss of exclusivity, in other words, another case of generic pressure. Lower demand in the US from immuno-oncology companies is causing real issues for Alimta, not to mention the competition globally. The consensus estimate for this product stood at $508m, so reporting $514.5m didn't alter sentiment.

One thing to note, although the addition of new products seems great on the surface, we must consider whether this is going to be sufficient to make up for the loss of revenue as a result of generic product pressure - a direct link you can draw is Lilly and Abbott competing in the cardiovascular market.

Monte Carlo Simulation

(Authors Monte Carlo Simulation, Data – Yahoo Finance)

In order to construct a quantitative argument to evidence where I believe the stock price is heading, I carried out a Monte Carlo Simulation. Harnessing the power of Random Walks, we are able to derive a set of probabilistic outcomes using key stock drivers: Average growth is the characterisation of the mean and the volatility or risk is the characterisation of the standard deviation. This also incorporates the choice of using logarithmic returns over arithmetic returns( You can read why this is an appropriate choice here: Why Log Returns. )

(Authors Monte Carlo Simulation, Data – Yahoo Finance)

Essentially, Monte Carlo Simulation is a tool used in order to evaluate and observe large numbers of Random Walks applied to a stock price. In this case, the Random Walk models the intraday movements in the share price; one could apply the probability measure to the simulation in order to work out the probability such a movement occurs. This becomes extremely useful when we can compute large numbers of random walks and then draw quantiles from this now "noiseless" sample at specific points in time. (The reason as to why this sample becomes "noiseless" is due to the Central Limit Theorem) Below is the code that allows the observation of the quantiles from the end price of 10,000 simulations:

(Authors Monte Carlo Simulation, Data – Yahoo Finance)

The 95% confidence interval is between $57.26 and $145.34, with a median estimated price of $90.39. Please do remember that this is the confidence interval representing 1-year future growth in the stock price. Given that Eli Lilly & Company is currently trading at $82.89 the model suggest that this is the right time to buy, representing a 9.04% ROI. Although Monte Carlo simulation ignores factors that aren’t built into the basic price movement (Macro Trends, Company Leadership etc.), this is a good way of observing future stock performance based on a “perfect market”. The fact that Eli Lilly & Company is so committed to paying a dividend yield presents the scenario where one may simply invest for this sole purpose and not worry about future stock growth.

Conclusion

Above all, Ell Lilly & Company presents a great investment case for someone looking for exposure in the Pharmaceutical sector. The thesis presented is a low risk investment derived from its diverse pipeline and its motive to keep research and development spending at an all-time high. Finishing with a quote from CEO John Lechleiter:

“There are no guarantees given the nature of science and of our business." "However, in looking at our recent launches and current pipeline, we believe we are in the midst of the most prolific period of new launches in our company’s 140-year history.”

Although this is an industry norm, it provides a strong outlook suggesting that the generalisation of drugs won't always cause as many issues as they are currently.

