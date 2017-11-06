Volatility Could Return

Here is an indication that we could face higher volatility in the short term.

The next chart of the VIX index during the recent 27 years is pretty astonishing. The short trend in the last couple of years is very obvious: the level of volatility is trending down, just hitting historical lows.

Just as a reference, throughout 2017, there were only four days where the S&P 500 went up by more than 1% and four days where it went down by more than 1%.

The VIX is a Volatility Index that is comprised of options on the S&P 500 with different expiration dates. It is aimed to reflect the market’s expectations of future volatility. Based on the chart above, Mr. Market does not expect a correction anytime soon. But there is another conclusion that could be taken out of this chart. The indicator rarely stays at these levels for a long period of time.

Looking at the time period between the years 2005 to 2007, it seemed to bottom at these levels of ~10 points and then started to face high volatility towards the major crisis that hit in the summer of 2007. At this point, the VIX jumped rapidly to its all-time high.

The current situation is that volatility hit a bottom. Naturally, no one can predict the future, but from the above VIX long-term chart, it seems that it would be hard to see even lower levels of volatility.

The question is whether we can get any clue for a recovery in volatility. In order to address this question, here is the chart of the Z(30) indicator which I use to measure volatility. The Z(30) is essentially the moving average of the previous 30 days of the coefficient of variation for the S&P 500 based on the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

The next chart shows the trend of both the SPY and the Z(30) during the recent year.

The Z(30) was not constantly dropping as did the VIX. It is much more volatile as it is impacted by the step-by-step inclined movement that the S&P 500 demonstrated throughout the year.

At this point, it seems that the volatility is dropping, but it could be a temporary event. Since the bottom that was recorded back in July ’17, the Z(30) indicator has turned around, and I will not be surprised if in the next couple of weeks, we would see a sharp movement in the S&P 500.

Here is the chart of the SPY during the recent two years. The last two months of the 2015-16 were relatively volatile, partially driven by the Fed’s interest rate hikes. As we are facing another hike next month, it could be the catalyst.

As seen on the chart, a time period of higher volatility means that there would be frequent days of swings that exceed 1% change in the indexes. And, as you recall, we had only eight days of such during 2017.

I will continue to monitor.

