An ETF That Could Spice Up Your Yield

Here is an investment vehicle which is a hybrid of both.

My investment philosophy when it comes to the equity market is that this is a great source to generate a long-term and constant income stream through dividends.

Those who follow me are familiar with my 4% dividend yield portfolio and know that it is heavily loaded with REITs, especially healthcare REITs.

One constant comment that I receive from my commentators is that I need to look into preferred stocks as these stocks have several advantages compared to the common stock.

Preferred stocks have priority over the common stocks when it comes to dividend distribution and usually possess a higher dividend yield.

The nature of REITs fits very well with the preferred stocks' advantages. The revenue streams associated with REITs are usually more predictable than companies from other sectors. REITs also offer higher level of transparency in terms of financial health, hence the assets' structure, debt, cash flow, etc. are relatively clear.

Taking all of that into account, I started searching for an investment vehicle that is a hybrid of both the goodness of preferred stocks and the potential of the REIT sector.

In the next table, I compared the profiles of 12 different preferred stock ETFs. I have highlighted in green the top 3 in the categories of management fees, inception date, number of assets held by the ETF, top 10% of total assets, dividend yield and beta to the market.

One immediate conclusion is that most of these ETFs deliver attractive annual dividend yield at the range of five to six percent. In terms of beta to the overall market index, most ETFs have relatively low beta, mostly less than 0.2.

In terms of diversification, which I measure based on the top 10 holdings' % of assets, only PFF, PSK and PFFD allocate less than 20% of the ETF assets to the top 10 holdings. This research led me to conclude that investors who look for high diversification could find PFF interesting.

As for myself, I found the InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) as an interesting add for my portfolio. PFFR is the only ETF that I could find that offers a diversified investment in preferred securities issued by REITs.

The ETF tracks a market-cap based weighted index of the U.S. listed preferred stocks. All REITs are going through a screening process of yield and risk, and currently, the ETF holds 58 different securities, which means that there is a decent level of diversity.

Here is the list of the top 10 holdings which represents ~38% of the total allocated assets:

As mentioned before, the potential benefits of this ETF are the attractive yield, which is currently at ~5.9%, the characteristics of both fixed income and equities, potentially low equity beta, and quarterly dividends of $0.37 per share.

The fund holdings are weighted by the market cap with a limit not to surpass the 10% weighting. The management fees at 0.45% were found to be one of the lowest in the category of preferred stock ETFs.

As this ETF was issued in early 2017, it is relatively small in size and manages ~$21M worth of assets.

The REIT sector usually tends be more volatile during periods when the Fed takes action on the interest rate. The next chart shows the behavior of the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (VNQ) during the recent two years. In both late 2015 and late 2016, the REITs faced high volatility. If indeed we are headed towards another hike in December, there could be opportunities in both VNQ and PFFR.

Conclusions

Investors who are looking for a preferred stock ETF that is focused on the REIT sector and that can generate >5% dividend yield should check out PFFR. In case of high volatility in the REIT sector due to the Fed's decision in December, it could possess a very attractive opportunity.

I will continue to monitor its behavior in the next couple of weeks.

Let me know what you think.

Happy investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PFFR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions of the author are not recommendations to either buy or sell any security. Please do your own research prior to making any investment decision. If you want to get frequent updates on my portfolio, please push on the "Follow" button. Happy investing!