eHealth Gains Make Some Sense - But Risks Abound

EHTH has quadrupled from lows reached a little over a year ago, thanks to growth in its Medicare business and a much more beneficial regulatory environment.

From a fundamental standpoint, eHealth (EHTH) looks like the easiest short in the market. The stock has more than quadrupled from October 2016 lows. Yet the midpoint of 2017 guidance suggests a 9% decline in revenue this year, and negative Adjusted EBITDA of about $15 million, after profits each of the last two years. The legacy IFSB (Individual, Family and Small Business) segment is profitable, but declining quickly, with revenue guided down roughly a third this year. Profit guidance was pulled down for that business in the Q3 report as well. The Medicare business is growing, but not as fast as the IFSB business is falling, and remains unprofitable.

Meanwhile, eHealth's business model - essentially selling leads to insurance companies - is subject to numerous crosswinds, as seen in the impact of a number of CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) regulations over the past couple of years. Pricing has been pressured, with struggling insurance carriers trying to pinch pennies by limiting commission payments. And uncertainty hovers over the entire U.S. healthcare industry, and in particular health insurers after the GOP failed to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA, colloquially known as 'Obamacare') earlier this year.

And yet, EHTH has been one of the best stocks since the election:

Even with the concerns, there are reasons for optimism. The regulatory environment has improved, even without any movement on ACA repeal. Growth in the Medicare business is impacting near-term profits, but should help long-term numbers. eHealth sees an opportunity in small business as well. Long-term growth targets suggest EHTH shares have more room to run, and new revenue recognition rules should make 2018 numbers look better even beyond likely improvement in the business.

Still, I question to what extent those benefits are priced in - and to what extent investors might be a little too sanguine about the risks going forward. I managed to call the bottom in EHTH last October - but sold around $12 after post-election gains. Obviously, I wish I'd held - but there were reasons I was happy to take the quick gain, and those reasons still color my view of EHTH.

Individual Down, Medicare Up

For EHTH, the ACA has giveth, and the ACA has taketh away. Toward the end of 2013, EHTH briefly cleared $60, having nearly quadrupled in less than a year. Investors believed that the exchanges mandated by the ACA would benefit eHealth, which had set up exchanges in Utah and Massachusetts.

The opposite happened, however, and EHTH lost nearly 90% of its value by late 2016. (In case it's not abundantly clear at this point: this is not a stock for the faint of heart, from either direction.) In most cases, eHealth couldn't even connect to exchanges at both the state and federal level. Marketing spend for the federal healthcare.gov exchange and at the state level crowded out eHealth's ehealthinsurance.com product. Instead of eHealth benefiting from the ACA, the act instead created a competitor for the individual & family business. Premium increases and insurer exits from a number of markets have only added to the pressure.

And so the individual & family business which in past drove the majority of members and all of eHealth's consolidated profits, now has been surpassed by the Medicare business:

Source: Author from EHTH filings

Elsewhere, the news isn't nearly as bad. As seen in the chart above, Medicare member growth has been steady, and guidance was raised coming out of Q1. Full-year revenue is expected to rise 23% this year, with segment-level EBITDA narrowing to a loss of ~$17 million against $33 million a year ago. Because acquisition costs are booked up front, and revenues are booked over time, those figures understate the profitability of the business - and the new revenue recognition rules coming next year should help that. eHealth will book its estimated lifetime value at the time of the initial transaction - which will have a significantly positive impact on results in 2018 and beyond.

Meanwhile, eHealth sees an opportunity in small business plans, and is investing in building out that business. So far, the results have been somewhat limited: per the Q3 conference call, membership rose 16% and revenue 12% year over year in the quarter, but off a small base. That growth should accelerate in Q4, per management commentary.

Across the board, then, there's reason for optimism of varying degrees. eHealth itself has laid out five-year targets of 20%+ CAGR in revenue with EBITDA margins in the mid-20s by the end of the period. If the company can get there, or close, there's upside even from the current price of $27+. That's a big 'if', though.

Looking Forward

A year ago, the argument for EHTH below $7 was that with an enterprise value below $80 million, even the seemingly attractive Medicare business supported the valuation, if not some upside. With the EV figure now around $450 million, EHTH obviously needs a lot more.

Unquestionably, the outlook is much better than it was a year ago. In the individual and family plan business, some of the regulatory pressure has eased. Just this week, eHealth finally came to a long-awaited agreement with CMS that allows it to book QHP (qualified health plan) options directly through the eHealth website, instead of having to send customers directly to healthcare.gov. An executive order from President Trump last month which appears to expand consumer options was applauded by the company. And if you believe, as I do, that healthcare.gov should be seen as a competitor, then the cuts to 'navigator' programs, lower exchange marketing spend, and the closure of the exchange on Sundays all bode well for a potential rebound in eHealth's individual and family business.

More broadly, the GOP's answer to health care seems to revolve around more competition and more consumer choice - which should be beneficial for eHealth. Buoyed by the change in regulatory attitudes, the company even is considering rolling out packages of short-term insurance along with accident, vision, and dental, another potential growth driver in 2018 and beyond.

All that said, the IFP business isn't out of the woods - and even with Medicare's member count being higher than IFSB at the moment, that still strikes me as a potential risk at the current valuation. This remains the profit center, at least for the time being (though the revenue recognition changes may alter that). And yet there's still question about commission rates, as insurers squeezed by ACA policies look to cut costs. There's still concern as to the health of the overall market.

The 2017-2018 OEP, which started last week, very well may be an improvement given the ability to book directly and potentially lower competition from healthcare.gov. But the weakness in individual and family isn't just a 2016-2017 problem - and it's not going to be fixed in 2018. Note, too, that eHealth will have to ramp marketing spend back up, which could mitigate any margin expansion from a rebound. The news is better for the individual and family business, unquestionably. I'm not necessarily sure that the news, overall, is good just yet, however.

Beyond the legacy business, however, is where it gets interesting for eHealth - and where mid- to long-term optimism most lies. The Medicare member base has been growing steadily for years, even with some headwinds of its own. Most notably, CMS last year changed the guidelines for eHealth's marketing communications at the last minute, impacting signups in last year's OEP: applications rose just 1% year-over-year in Q1, due to lingering issues surrounding those new rules.

But eHealth seems to have adjusted: on the Q3 call, the company cited higher conversion rates, and full-year revenue guidance for the segment was increased coming out of Q1. Applications are guided up high teens for the year, with most of that growth coming in the second half.

As solid as multi-year performance has been, it could get better thanks to a number of initiatives. eHealth is trying to expand its reach in Medicare Supplement insurance, with application growth rates higher there than elsewhere in the business. The company has signed an agreement to develop a Medicare exchange for the AFL-CIO's Union Plus, and another to distribute Medicare Supplement products for USAA. Both partnerships imply millions of potential customers for a company that only has 314K members on the Medicare side at the end of Q3.

It's here, too, where next year's revenue recognition changes likely will make the biggest difference. CEO Scott Flanders made sure to point out on the Q3 call that "Medicare customers have a long-term revenue profile that is significantly higher than our current individual and family plan customers." Because commissions generally are front-loaded - renewal commissions are much lower - the impact on the IFSB segment likely will be much smaller. But it seems possible, if not likely, that the Medicare business will turn to profitability on a reported basis, simply from those changes. In theory, that shouldn't affect fair value, but this still is a small-cap stock and the change should make the value proposition here clearer, at the least.

Finally, there's the small business market. On the Q4 2016 conference call, eHealth detailed its plans for that opportunity. The company has had a small, stable presence in that space; it's doubled the amount of sales and enrollment agents in an effort to grow the business. The company has forecast a 50% annual membership growth rate for the next four years; the figure as of Q3 was 33,000, or about 4% of the 874K total (that also includes members enrolled in short-term, vision, and other smaller products).

All told, there's a three-pronged strategy here:

Stabilize individual and family business, hopefully with a rebound as regulatory pressure eases in 2018 and 2019, and maybe even start investing again after marketing spend was cut substantially in 2016-2017; Keep Medicare on its upward trajectory, with boosts from Supplement and partnerships; Create material revenue and profit from small business.

If that strategy works, eHealth will move from being unprofitable to profitable - and potentially very profitable. The question is whether the strategy will work - and what EHTH is worth if it does.

Valuation

It's pretty much impossible to value EHTH without a healthy dose of the "garbage in, garbage out" problem. Peers are hard to find. Stretching it a bit, one could consider AutoWeb (AUTO), but that stock trades at sub-5x EBITDA amidst collapsing revenue and questions about the overall industry. TechTarget (TTGT), which I own, has a somewhat similar strategy in the IT space, and has a ~15x multiple to 2017 EBITDA estimates. But it has a big growth driver in its Deal Alert product, and nowhere near the regulatory risk facing EHTH.

Even choosing an EV/EBITDA multiple, there's not quite enough information to properly model EBITDA under the new revenue recognition framework. Even using the less accurate EV/revenue still runs into issues: Medicare revenue appears to be more valuable given the better long-term profile, and of course due to the higher growth rate.

Fundamentally, though, there's still a case for more upside. eHealth is guiding for a ~$15 million loss on the Adjusted EBITDA line this year. Half of that is coming from investments in the small business initiative. The Medicare business is guided to a ~$12 million loss; that business almost certainly is profitable in 2018, potentially even without accounting help. The IFP business generated $68 million in 2016, which is supposed to dip to the ~$25 million range this year. Even with corporate spend at ~$25 million, there's a path to something like $50 million here: breakeven from small business, $40-50 million from a stabilized individual & family, $25-$35 million from Medicare. 10x EBITDA suggests a share price close to $30, and that might be conservative if small business starts contributing in 2019 and the Medicare business benefits from current and future partnerships.

Long-term targets suggest a higher price. 20%+ CAGR implies ~$475 million in revenue come 2021-2022; a low 20s margin gets Adjusted EBITDA in the $100 million range. A 10-12x multiple values EHTH at $60-70 (assuming net cash rises over that period) - better than a double from current levels, and ~20% annual appreciation.

Clearly, more upside is possible for EHTH, even after the torrid run over the past twelve-plus months. But for the most part, this remains a bit of a 'feel' case. Regulatory changes in 2021 - if the Presidency changes hands, something betting markets currently peg at roughly 50/50 odds - could change the outlook considerably. So could any number of actions over the next three-plus years. There's a large amount of potential volatility going forward, which seems little surprise in the context of the multi-year trading history of the stock.

It's difficult for me to see eHealth as too compelling given the importance and number of potential external headwinds. But there remains a case that those risks are worth taking. eHealth did get some M&A interest last year, when it established a strategic review, and the nature of recent initiatives (among them the investments in small business coverage) suggests that review found areas of improvement. (CFO Dave Francis actually said directly on the Q4 call that, in Medicare, "we've been able to identify a number of areas where we believe we are not operating at an optimal level".) And there's a case that while the political environment could get worse, it also could get better, if the GOP makes some progress over the next couple of years.

I'm a bit too skeptical at this point to buy that case - but I can see why other investors might disagree, and I can see why EHTH has soared over the past year. There's a lot more reason for optimism here, even if the fundamentals don't yet show it. If it all works out for eHealth, the run will continue. But I just don't trust that 'if' enough to take the plunge at these levels.

