Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Nov 6-Nov 10

We are in the thick of earning season as there are about 20 Canadian Dividend All-Stars scheduled to report earnings. Of those, there are a handful with the potential to announce a dividend increase. Before we dive into what is expected this week, let’s take a look at the multiple dividend announcements from last week.

Last Week - Results

Last week, Cogeco Communications (OTCPK:CGEAF) [TSE: CCA], Cogeco Inc. (OTC:CGECF) [TSE: CGO] and Genworth MI Canada (OTCPK:GMICF) [TSE: MIC] were all expected to announce an increase and they came through for investors. Domtar (UFS) [TSE: UFS] also made their dividend announcement last week and as I anticipated, they kept their dividend unchanged.





Both Cogeco Communications and Cogeco Inc. came through with dividend raises just above my expectations. In both cases, they raised by half a penny more per quarter. Cogeco Communications raised by C$0.045 for a new quarterly payout of C$0.475 and Cogeco inc. raised by C$0.05 for a new quarterly payout of C$0.39.

Genworth MI Canada also beat expectations, raising by C$0.03/share for a new quarterly payout of C$0.47/share. The company posted solid numbers as net income rose 41% YOY despite written premiums dropping slightly (3%) YOY.

Expected Increases

Canadian Tire Corporation (OTCPK:CDNAF) (OTC:CDNTF) [TSE: CTC.A] – Current Streak – 6 YRS, Current Yield – 1.67%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, November 9.

Canadian Tire is a network of interrelated businesses with more than 1100 general merchandise and apparel retail stores and gas stations. Their well-known Canadian brands include PartSource, Gas+, Sport Check, Hockey Experts, Pro Hockey Life and Atmosphere among others. Since 2013, Canadian Tire has consistently raised dividends along with Q3 earnings in November.

What can investors expect? Despite being one of Canada’s most recognizable brands with their roots dating back to 1922, Canadian Tire only has a dividend growth streak of 6 years and a low 1.67% yield. That being said, the company has a modest 26% payout ratio and has increased dividends at a double digit pace over the past number of years. As such, I expect an approximate raise of C$0.07/share or 10.7% for a new quarterly payout of C$0.72/share.

InterPipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) [TSE: IPL] – Current Streak – 8 YRS, Current Yield – 6.12%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, November 9

Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation, bulk liquid storage and natural gas liquids processing company who owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in western Canada and northern Europe. For the past two years (2015 & 2016), the company has announced their dividend raise with their November dividend declaration which is expected to come this week.

What can investors expect? Inter Pipeline is one of several pipeline companies who are Canadian Dividend All-Stars. The company has a reasonable payout ratio in the low 70s and on their most recent conference call management indicated that they “believe that there's certainly room for dividend growth in our business today”. The company’s 3YR and 5YR dividend growth rates hovered around 10% before dropping to a modest 3.85% increase last year. I believe the company is comfortable with their current payout range so I would not expect a double digit raise. The company’s last raise was C$0.005/share and I expect their dividend raise to fall within the C$0.005-C$0.01 range this time around which would equal a 3.7%-7.4% raise.

Will They or Won't They?

Alaris Royalty (OTC:ALARF) [TSE: AD] – Current Streak – 9 YRS, Current Yield – 8.13%

Earnings Release Date: Monday, November 6.

Alaris, a monthly dividend payer, has left their dividend unchanged for 21 straight months. If Alaris does not raise dividends by end of year, they will fall off the Canadian Dividend All-Star list. Dating back to 2013, their monthly dividend raises equaled C$0.005/share and should they announce, investors could expect the same for a new monthly dividend of C$0.14/share.

Ritchie Bros Acutionneers Inc. (RBA) [TSE: RBA] – Current Streak – 14 YRS, Current Yield – 2.31%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, November 9.

Ritchie Bros is a dual listed company and one of the few Canadian All-Stars who pay out dividends in US funds. Prior to this year, the company had a pretty reliable dividend growth pattern having raised dividends consistently during the month of August. However, the company did not raise this past August which now puts the timing of their next raise up in the air. I suspect the reason for their lack of a raise is directly related to their Iron Planet acquisition. Their last raise was $0.01/share and if they announce, I expect a similar increase for a new quarterly payout of $0.18/share.

Boston Pizza limited (BPZFF) [TSE: BPF.UN] – Current Streak – 5 YRS, Current Yield – 6.31%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, November 9.

Boston Pizza, a monthly dividend payer, has left their dividend unchanged for 21 straight months and their prospects for a dividend raise aren’t the greatest. YTD the company has seen distribuable cash per unit decrease 1.6% and their YTD payout ratio was at 104.6 %. Although unlikely, should they announce an increase, I expect it to be approximately 4.34% or C$0.005 for a new monthly rate of C$0.12.

A Few Stories to Watch

It will be another busy week and investors can expect both Canadian Tire and Inter Pipeline to come through with dividend raises. The companies are on the opposite ends of the yield spectrum with Canadian Tire having a modest yield of 1.67%, while Inter Pipeline has a generous yield of 6.12% which is reflective of their opposing growth rates. This week also sees two Canadian Dividend All-Stars who may be nearing the end of their dividend growth streaks. On top of a challenging regulatory environment, Alaris already has a very generous yield of 8.13%. It may be prudent for the company to exercise caution and keep their dividend steady. Boston Pizza is in a similar situation with a high yield of 6.31% and their path to dividend growth is not clear as their growth has stalled over the past couple of years. Finally, Ritchie Bros has been engaged in M&A activity which may impact future dividend increases. Although they are not at risk of losing their dividend growth status, the company may wait until their acquisitions are integrated into the company prior to raising dividends once more.

If you would like to receive further articles related to this series, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.