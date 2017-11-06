BMC Stock Holdings' (BMCH) CEO Peter Alexander on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Thank you. Good morning and welcome. With me this morning are Peter Alexander, our Chief Executive Officer, Jim Major, our Chief Financial Officer and Mike McGaugh, our Chief Operating Officer. After my statements they will discuss our key priorities and operating results for the third quarter of 2017.

I would like to point that we have added a slide deck to follow along as we talk, which is available for viewing or to print from our website at ir.buildwithbmc.com. If you have not yet had a chance to review our press release, it is available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

I would like to remind you that some of our comments today may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties as described in the company's annual and quarterly filings with the SEC. Our actual results may differ in a material way from those described during the call. In addition, all forward-looking statements are made as of today and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements based on new circumstances or revised expectation unless required by law.

On this call we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures which are provided in greater detail in our press release issued earlier this morning and in the slide deck posted to our website. These measures relate to adjusted net sales, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share.

We provide this adjusted financial data for informational purposes only, and these measures should not be considered in isolation from the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures section of the press release as well as the non-GAAP adjusted financial measures slide and related appendix in the slide deck for additional information on the adjusted financial data. In these locations you will find reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a discussion of why we believe it is useful information for investors.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Peter.

Peter Alexander

Thanks Carey, good morning and thank you for joining us. This morning I'd like to start off with a hurricane update followed by a high level look at our quarter and a brief market overview. Then, I'm going to invite Mike McGaugh, our Chief Operating Officer to discuss our newly launched BMC operating system, which is expected to drive significant efficiencies and process improvements throughout the organization with a clear backdrop to deliver better results and achieve superior customer service. After his update Jim will provided a detailed look at our financial results followed by my closing remarks.

So, with that let's move into the impact from last summer's hurricanes. The record breaking rains are brought about by Hurricane Harvey caused widespread devastation across the Houston market. We were extremely thankful that our 900 employees made it through the storm safely, along with their families, but many remained displaced from their homes. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to those in the communities managing through this time. As a result of the storm, our Houston locations which accounted for approximately 12% of our 2016 net sales were closed for almost six business days from the afternoon of August 25 until September 5th.

Given the nature of the tragedy going on around them, we continue to pay all of our employees throughout the storm related shutdown. Our six facilities there sustained only minimal damage and we were able to begin fulfilling existing contract obligations when we reopened. While the first couple of weeks were a bit slow, volumes have nearly returned to normal levels in recent weeks. BMC and its legacy companies have been operating in Houston for over five decades and is the largest supplier of building materials in that market, we're ready to be a key player in that rebuilding process.

According to The Houston Chronicle between 40,000 and 50,000 homes were completely destroyed and an additional 196,000 homes were heavily damaged. To ensure we capture this increased demand, we have added sales resources focused on restoration contractors and extended store opening operating hours where appropriate. We believe storm related demand will continue to increase in 2018, although the specific timing and magnitude remain difficult to quantify.

Hurricane Irma, which came on the heels of Harvey, resulted in the closure of our one Florida location and a handful of South Georgia locations for a few days, primarily due to power outages and adverse road conditions. Otherwise we were extremely fortunate to avoid any substantial damage to our facility as a result of either storm. In all given the lost work days and subsequent ramp back to normal, we believe that the storm has resulted in approximately $12 million to $15 million of lost revenue during the third quarter and roughly $2 million reduction in adjusted EBITDA.

Despite the hurricane impacts during the third quarter, we did record important operational successes. Specifically, we grew net sales by 7.3% overall and by 8.9% per selling day. We expanded sales in our structural components category by 17.5%. We gained further traction in our Ready-Frame products delivering $47 million in sales for the quarter. We grew net income, earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA and we improved both cash flow from operations and our SG&A cost leverage.

In addition, as we have discussed previously, we continue to look for ways to enhance our competitive position and value proposition. Our solid balance sheet provides us with significant flexibility to implement our growth strategies specifically the ability to pursue and complete strategic tuck-in acquisitions that we believe will strengthen our portfolio with higher margin potential businesses. We are currently in active discussions with multiple bolt-on acquisition candidates that feature an attract mix of value-added products and customer relationships and we look forward to providing you with updates as these activities as we are able.

Turning now to a broader view of the market, the fundamental supporting this industry remain positive. We believe the housing market is poised to continue its upward trajectory albeit with some notable shifts in mix. Growth in single-family starts remain solid, although an increasing portion of that growth is coming from entry level active adult and first-time mover segments, which generally means homes with smaller footprints and less elaborate upgrades.

In addition, the widely reported labor shortages show no signs of easing, which should only make our innovative solutions that much more valuable to our customers. As a result of this backdrop, we expect to see continued strength in our structural components category, driven in part by solid group growth of Ready-Frame. Taking work off of the job site and bringing an end to our manufacturing facilities provides substantial value to our customers as we provide solutions to effectively navigate the tough labor environment, save money, and shorten cash conversion cycle times.

While the demand environment for structural components remain strong, near-term growth in millwork doors and windows maybe slower due to an expected higher mix of entry level homes in single-family starts, and a continuing gradual decline in multifamily starts. A few weeks from now we will mark the two-year anniversary of what's been a very successful combination of stock building supply in BMC. With today's announcement of third quarter results, our trailing 12-month adjusted net sales have increased 17%, adjusted EBITDA has increased by 52% and adjusted EBITDA margins are up 140 basis points as compared to our adjusted EBITDA full-year 2015 results.

From day one of the merger, we set out to define a unified corporate culture to facilitate our success. I'm tremendously proud of our team of hardworking dedicated people who want to win. They go above and beyond to get the job done every transaction every day. With safety at the forefront, we are committed to great customer service, operational excellence and being the best place to work in our industry.

Leading these efforts on the operations side is Mike McCarthy, our Chief Operating Officer. Mike joined us from the Building Products Division at Dow Chemical back in February and has quickly jumped into action implementing rigorous practice reviews and recently launched a new BMC operating system to improve customer service and drive efficiencies throughout the organization.

I asked Mike to join us today to talk a little bit about those efforts. So, I'll turn it over to Mike.

Mike McGaugh

Thanks Peter. It's great to be here speaking with you today. As Peter said, I joined BMC about eight months ago and my excitement about the prospects for this business continues to grow. I spent my first month with BMC on the road meeting the teams in each market. I was impressed by the overwhelming level of professionalism, dedication and capability of our employees.

Across the board, I found employees with high integrity, low drama and you have an outstanding work ethic. I've also found that BMC is well respected by our customers and has a well-earned reputation for quality and service.

I believe in our industry and I expect it to continue on a gradual extended up-cycle. Our goal is to keep BMC as a top player in this environment, with a strong balance sheet and a culture that in my experience is unmatched. For most of the past two years, the primary focus at BMC has been to successfully merge the companies, deliver the planned synergy and identify the best practices from each predecessor business and implement them across the new enterprise.

As Peter said, the transition and integration has gone remarkably well. Our associates today act as one team with a shared goal of delivering best in class customer service and innovation. Now with the merger marginally in the rearview mirror, it's time to pivot and focus on optimizing our operations, reducing costs and simplifying our company.

This means driving a culture that strives for continuous improvement, having a laser focus on execution and delivering material financial improvement. Through operational excellence and a culture of aggressive accountability, we believe we will gain efficiency, increase our productivity and build on our leadership in customer service.

Nationwide, we have several key initiatives in flight that will enhance the way we do business. In addition to our goal of growing our value added and higher margin categories, we intend to drive improvements in net income and EBITDA using four tactics. Accelerating our use of analytics to improve decision making, employing a more rigorous approach to purchasing, investing in our employees with enhanced training in core development, and reducing rising costs through our operational excellence program.

On the operational excellence side, we have developed and are implementing a formalized approach that we call the BMC operating system. The BMC operating system will be a permanent shift to how we operate the company. There are three key elements, people, process and performance.

We have clear and robust action plans in each of the three areas. To give you a flavor of the BMC in the operating system, I'll walk through an example or two for each of the three elements. On the element of people, we are reinvigorating our leadership development in sales training program.

Our industry faces an aging demographic. And in response to this issue, BMC has developed an aggressive and comprehensive program to proactively train, hire and inspire our next generation of associates. On the element of process, we are driving more discipline around the use of proven tools and technologies to improve our logistics and sales performance.

Many of these tools were in existence prior to the merger, however, now that we've migrated to a single ERP in most markets, we are able to turbo-charge their use, implementation and impact. A second example of profits the expanded use of automation. In order to mitigate the industry wide labor shortage, we're seeking ways to automate our manufacturing processes.

We're currently piloting a process to more fully automate our trust manufacturing. We expect this innovative new to the industry level of automation will lower cost, improve safety and will allow us to get more product out of the door faster.

The third element of the BMC operating system is performance. Now, more than ever, we will be a metrics driven company. We are rapidly incorporating all aspects of lean into our corporate culture. It is the way we do business. We're already seeing results as we use lean to reduce waste, decrease cost, increase yields and improve customer service levels.

We continue to project an extended cycle of growth on the horizon for our industry. To supplement our efforts to drive topline growth in our value-added products and higher margin customer service segment, we are proactively taking action on cost, productivity and customer service to enhance the growth we expect in earnings and EBITDA.

The BMC operating system is our new DNA and it is how we will operate the company. You'll hear about it for many years to come. People, process and performance is the culture of continuous improvement. The BMC's stock merger gave us a strong foundation from which to grow great customer service, and operational excellence will be expected in every market.

This focus coupled with the strength of our balance sheet and our ability to invest will be an important differentiator for us going forward and is critical to driving long-term shareholder value.

With that I'll turn the call over to Jim?

Jim Major

Thanks Mike. During the third quarter, we made further progress on the execution of our growth strategies led by solid trends in the structural components category and price increases in lumber and lumber sheet goods. Total net sales increased 7.3% for the third quarter, while sales per day grew 8.9%, reflecting the fact that we had one less selling day this quarter versus the prior year.

We estimate that our total net sales increased 4.5% from rising commodity prices, 2.3% from the two acquisitions completed earlier this year and 0.5% from increased sales volume. In additional one less selling day, our volume growth was limited by the impact of Hurricane Harvey and Irma which are estimated to have decreased net sales by $12 million to $15 million.

The short-term negative impacts from hurricanes have now passed and in Houston we have seen some uptick in sales from smaller projects, but to interior doors and trim that need replacement after the floodwaters have receded. As Peter mentioned, we expect larger projects to accelerate in 2018 as insurance claims, processing and demolition makes way for rebuilding.

Ready-Frame, our whole housing framing solution continued to contribute nicely to our sales targets during the quarter. Ready-Frame delivered $47 million in net sales with particularly strong performance in Colorado and the Pacific Northwest where Ready-Frame is well known throughout the service area.

Several of our markets that have more recently added this product offering such as Central Texas, Atlanta and Eastern Pennsylvania are also starting to make meaningful contributions to Ready-Frame sales. Based on our success to-date, we remain confident in our ability to deliver $150 million to $170 million in total sales from Ready-Frame this year and over 300 million annually by 2020.

For the third quarter, our gross profit increased 3.2% to $209.5 million, but our gross margin percentage declined to 23.8% as compared to 24.7% a year ago reflecting the impact of several factors. First, as we've mentioned on prior calls, during the first quarter of 2016 we realized approximately $3 million in catch up purchase rebate income.

These synergies related to enhanced agreements with suppliers that were applied retroactively to inventory purchases made during the first half of 2016 and created an unusual benefit to our Q3 2016 gross margin.

Second, gross margins on lumber and lumber sheet goods declined approximately 50 basis points this quarter versus the prior year, while this lower margin category made up a larger percentage of our total net sales. Lastly, experienced a 2.8% decline in net sales from the higher margin millwork windows and doors category. This sales occurred primarily within our Texas and Georgia markets and resulted in large part from a combination of hurricane impacts, one less selling day and reduced sales to multifamily contractors.

As we look ahead to the seasonally slower fourth quarter, we expect some of these same factors to remain in place. While commodity prices may recede from recent levels. They are likely to remain well above the prior year. As such, we expect our year-over-year sales growth and sales mix from lumber and lumber sheet goods to remain elevated.

We also believe sales growth in millwork, windows and doors may remain subdued due to a slowdown in the multi-family segment. While we expect to continue to realize higher gross profit dollars as compared to the prior-year period. The current sales mix reduces the opportunity for near-term improvement in our gross margin percentage relative to what we realized in the second and third quarters.

Selling general and administrative expenses increased 5.8% to $158.2 million primarily related to incremental expenses from acquired operations, increased health insurance costs, and $3 million related to pending litigation. SG&A as a percentage of net sales improved during the quarter to 18% of sales compared to 18.2% of sales for the same period last year. Excluding litigation expense, our SG&A as a percentage of sales was approximately 50 basis points lower than the prior year.

As we've discussed on come prior calls, our focus on expense productivity has increased in response to declines in our gross margin percentage and we expect to continue to see gradual year-over-year improvement in SG&A as a percent of sales over the next several quarters. Other expenses such as depreciation, amortization and interest expense were in line with our expectations for this quarter. In the slide deck we posted on our IR webpage we have updated our full-year 2017 expectations but for these line items.

Net income for the third quarter was $18.4 million, including $2.6 million of pretax merger and integration costs, which is in line with our expectation of $5 million to $7 million in merger and integration costs for the second half of 2017. Adjusted net income increased 8% to $23 million or $0.34 per diluted share compared to $21.3 million or $0.32 per diluted share a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $59.3 million, up from $58.2 million a year ago as benefits from acquisitions, synergies and volume growth were partially offset by one less selling day, the impact of hurricanes and the catch-up rebates that served as a benefit to Q3 results a year ago.

As Mike described earlier, our increased focus on driving improved productivity and additional efficiencies across the organization coupled with growth initiatives to grow our value added and higher margin product and customer categories are expected to deliver improved operating results over time.

Cash provided by operating activities increased $12.5 million this quarter to 37 million. As we enter the fourth quarter, we generally realized seasonal benefits in operating cash flow from the unwinding of working capital and we also expect $5 million to $10 million in cash proceeds from the disposal of excess real estate.

Capital expenditures totaled $16.5 million during the quarter, primarily to fund the purchases of vehicles and equipment to support increased sales volumes and to replace aged assets. Our 2017 capital expenditures are expected to total $65 million to $75 million including significant growth CapEx used to fund projects such as equipment upgrades in process of millworks and capacity expansions in certain locations.

Following several years of elevated growth oriented capital spending, we expect 2018 CapEx to gradually decline as we focus on delivering increased returns from our recent investments. Our total liquidity at September 30 remained strong at approximately $268.5 million and it's primarily derived from borrowing availability under our asset backed revolver.

And finally, our debt leverage ratio at the end of September was two times our 12-month adjust - our trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA at the very low end of our target range of 2 to 3 times. As Peter said earlier, our solid balance sheet provides significant flexibility to drive profitable growth and is a differentiator in our space

As we head into year-end and 2018, we intend to continue to pursue initiatives to grow our value added higher margin product and customer categories while applying a disciplined process to move forward with our M&A objectives. So like Peter and Mike, I remain confident that the housing market will continue its controlled upward trajectory and provide us with a positive backdrop to pursue our growth strategies. These strategies should result in continued growth in net sales, earnings and EBITDA, and ultimately drive additional shareholder value.

So, with that let me turn the call back over to Peter for some closing remarks.

Peter Alexander

Thanks Jim. I'm very pleased with our team's performance this quarter even in the face of two large natural disasters that directly impacted our service area. Our team stood strong and was ready to provide the outstanding service we're known for as our customers begin the rebuilding process.

Our goals remain unchanged to drive increases in our higher margin product and customer categories, and use technology to advance the ways in which we serve our customers. And in addition, we are moving aggressively past our merger integration efforts and focusing on operating at the higher-level driving cost reductions and efficiencies through initiatives like the one highlighted earlier.

Operational excellence is going to be the mantra and standard to live by as we position ourselves for future success and continue on our path to become the solutions provider of choice for builders and professional remodelers in the residential housing market.

With that I will turn the call back to the operator and take us to the Q&A portion of this call and thank you again for joining us today.

Bob Wetenhall

Congratulation on navigating a challenging operating environment given the recent hurricane activity and thanks for all the detail. I was hoping just because you gave a lot of color on what's going on across segments, first off it seems like the pricing environment is better and you're offsetting raw material inflation. I was hoping you could step us through a little bit about how BMCH is thinking about incremental rebuild activity.

And any other detail you could give us kind of on what's going on in terms of structural components in millwork and doors, more on how you're thinking about it not really for the quarter, but more for 2018. Jim did a great job of outlining kind of the bigger demand for lumber and cheap goods, but I was hoping you could give us a better way to think about the trajectory of sales growth in those two segments?

Jim Major

I think that, Bob, as we talked about, obviously, there's a little bit of a mix shift, if you will, in single family. We've seen the median size of homes come down here for the last five or six quarters and while it's not a huge move, the cumulative impact certainly is consistent with more construction being out there at the entry level and first-time mover segments. And so, while we still expect millwork windows and doors to grow, the growth may be a little bit subdued relative to single family starts just because the simple reality is those entry level homes don't have as much millwork content as some of the larger homes might. So hopefully that helps you out in terms of the millwork windows and doors.

Bob Wetenhall

And what about the structural component.

Jim Major

Yes. I think generally, the entry level phenomenon is actually helpful in structural components because a large portion of those homes are built by production builders, higher volume builders that tend to be, I would say, more favorably predisposed towards using structural components, Ready-Frame, more prefabricated products in their construction process.

Peter Alexander

Yeah. Bob, I would probably say given the demographic of the smaller entry level formats, this really does play well into the Ready-Frame product. It's one where you have a lot of estimating going on, you have a lot of replication of pattern, lends itself quite well in this segment. So, we feel very bullish about it.

Bob Wetenhall

Got it. And tied with that, it sounds like you're still on track to get very good growth with Ready-Frame. Is there a slowdown though implied by your guidance in the fourth quarter relative to the other quarters and you cited northwest and Colorado as being very successful service market? How is the pace of adoption in other markets where you're rolling out Ready-Frame?

Peter Alexander

I wouldn't necessarily say we're guiding down to it. I think we're probably more encouraged by that comment. We pointed out those two markets because they're two of the most mature markets, and frankly, we never know where the ceiling is on the capability of the demand for it. But those being the two most mature markets and still continue to grow nicely, give us a lot of faith and hope on this one. The three markets that Jim cited in his comments, new markets coming early into the fold, these are three markets that they hadn't seen Ready-Frame before. They've tapped into it. They've really gone aggressively after it and they're getting some great traction. So, I think whether you look at quarter-to-quarter or year-over-year, I think we've proven ourselves to be the delivery guys on our numbers on Ready-Frame. I feel very good about that.

Jim Major

Yeah. And maybe just one point of clarification, Bob, obviously there is a little bit of seasonal slowdown. As you go from Q3 to Q4, you generally see less new starts activity here, heading into the last few months of the year.

Bob Wetenhall

And just final question for me, maybe you could just give us the right way to think about some of your more strategic comments focused on operational excellence coming through, how do we translate this really, Mike was talking about technology, Peter was talking about operational excellence. How do we take some of the content you've provided us, which almost sounds like a renewed focus on better margin performance, lower CapEx, better return on invested capital? What's the timeframe over which this approach plays out? When will we start to see it and how should we think about this? I'm really not asking about the quarter, I'm asking about what are you trying to do with the company in the next two to three years as you continue to mature. Thanks, and good luck. Great execution.

Peter Alexander

Bob, my short answer to that is time will tell on the numbers. We know this for a fact that if we don't pursue it and if we don't drive deeply into this as an operational culture, we're never going to achieve better efficiencies and better customer service. So, I'm not sure how I triangulate that, the numbers yet, but I know the focus is as full-on on this one. Mike is driving it from the top down to the bottom up and I think we'll just have to see how the numbers play out over the next couple of years on this.

Jim Major

Bob, I would just add. I mean, obviously, we've talked for years about trying to deliver incremental margins that are in the low double digits and obviously this year has been very challenging in that regard because of the headwinds we've seen from sales mix. So, in my mind, this operating system is a multi-year effort, but certainly an additional element of self-help that will help us to protect those incremental margin goals here over the next few years, if not even create a little bit of upside over time.

Mike Dahl

I wanted to ask a question about, I guess, it kind of relates to some of the strategic efforts and so far as part of it is to help lower your cost structure. On the customer side, you had a large merger announcement last week among some of the bigger homebuilders and while we may not see that many more deals of that scale, there is continued consolidation among your home builder customers and so how are you balancing, and part of their message is we're going to go back to our suppliers and renegotiate better terms, at the same time, you're trying to negotiate better terms for yourselves. How should we think about that balance and what the net effect is as far as what you're looking out at?

Peter Alexander

Mike, it's Peter. I'm not anticipating any real negative effect. I think, we had tremendous relationships with both of the companies merged and that's the merger last week. I'm particularly heartened by this because both of them are huge supporters of Ready-Frame and I think it really begs back to the premise of our thesis that we're trying to be beyond just the material provider, we're providing solutions to the job site. So, I think it does - it positions us quite well with those two, whether they are separate or whether they are together, and we look forward to a lot of very constructive discussions with that combined company going forward, but relationship with them is quite good and this is where, if you do things right on the front end, even if there is further consolidation and you've proven your goods to the customer, you're going to be positioned pretty well going forward.

Mike Dahl

And then my next question is kind of around Ready-Frame and some of the opportunities. To the extent that you see the rebuild demand, I would think that you're one of the more uniquely positioned to meet some of that given Ready-Frame. So, could you give us any insight as to what specifically you're doing with that, whether it's, if you've had any conversations with some of the organizations that help to rebuild, like a rebuilding together habitat type company or what your conversations are with builders, local builders or on the ground around potentially employing Ready-Frame as a tool to help that rebuild process.

Mike McGaugh

Yeah. You're talking specifically about the two storm areas?

Mike Dahl

Yes.

Mike McGaugh

Yeah. I'll answer probably for you, Mike. This is a situation where you've got a tight labor shortage in Houston that got even tighter. You've got pent-up demand that's going to require rebuilding right away. I think anything we can do to shorten cycle times and do it with less labor, we're in a command and control state on this one. And I think it really portends quite well for the Ready-Frame product in Houston, where there is a concentration and where there's a lot of entry level building taking place. I really think we're uniquely positioned on this one going forward in the rebuilding market in Houston. Florida and South Georgia, probably lesser, because there wasn't nearly the material impact that there was in the Harvey hurricane and our footprint in Florida really is only at Jacksonville, so we're not in the southern areas of Florida that were more heavily impacted.

Mike Dahl

And then last one just a clarification, I think Jim, your comments around not to be too near term focused here, but around the margin expectations for the fourth quarter, I think you said it may be difficult to exceed the levels from 2Q and 3Q of this here I believe. If that's so, just should we be expecting a pretty flat gross margin trajectory as we look to 4Q sequentially or just how should we frame that?

Jim Major

Yeah. I think lumber prices have remained quite elevated here. I think last week [indiscernible] even after coming down slightly. So, what we try to convey there in the comments was that we expect to see some gross profit dollar growth year-over-year, just like what we've seen here in recent quarters, but again, the gross margin percentage may continue to be restrained because I think we're still going to see a fair bit of year-over-year inflation and a fairly high mix of sales coming from lumber, given the elevated prices that we're selling the asset at.

Keith Hughes

First question, you had mentioned in the release about 50 basis points of margin compression within the lumber industry goods segment, can you talk about what's going on there?

Jim Major

Yeah. It's fundamentally the commodity cost inflation. The comment there was again just relaying that on a year-over-year basis, our gross margins within that category were down 50 basis points. The good news is, even with that 50 basis point decline, at the 18% or 19% growth rate that we saw in the top line, that still meant we're achieving quite a significant increase in gross profit dollar generation from that category. But again, because it's an elevated portion of our overall sales mix and it is basically our lowest margin category of the four that we report, that certainly mixes down the overall gross margin percentage for the business.

Keith Hughes

Are you saying that 50 basis points is about the mix impact of the lower margin business?

Jim Major

No. I apologize. The 50 basis point decline was just the actual gross margin decline within the category and then the mix impact is the secondary - a secondary headwind, if you will, for the overall gross margin percentages.

Keith Hughes

We would just process the passing through of the higher prices in the quarter. The 50 basis, but there is nothing going on and you saw a lot of products in that segment, there's nothing going on with the mix of products and that segment has changed.

Jim Major

No. We don't believe so. It's primarily [indiscernible] traditional finding package.

Keith Hughes

And your comments on margins for the fourth quarter, just to understand, we're passing through the higher cost, which takes time. Will that - from what you know today, will that lead over into the first quarter of '18, given that we're in the winter months and the build cycle is a little long ended.

Jim Major

It's a little hard to predict right now. I mean certainly last week was a notable week in that the US government sort of announced their final duty decision I guess or nearly final and that decision was a little bit less, the duties were a little bit less elevated relative to what people may have been expected and the market started to trade off on the news. So, I'd be a little hesitant to predict Q1 right now, given that decision is very fresh and it's not quite clear whether the market will trade off or continue to trade off or stabilize there.

Keith Hughes

If you've got stabilization on any way you want to, would we expect margins of come back up fairly quickly?

Jim Major

I guess, the margins within that category, if you recall in the second quarter, we were off about 110 basis points year-over-year within that category. That year-over-year decline within the category basically was cut in half this quarter. So, I think, as you get beyond say fourth quarter into the first quarter, it's less about margin decline within the category, but there could still be some headwind to the overall gross margin percentages because it remains an elevated portion of our total sales mix.

Keith Hughes

Final question on the BMC operating system, do you have any near-term metrics for that program or is it too soon to call that yet?

Peter Alexander

I think it's too soon to sort of speak to any external metrics. I mean, as you, I'm sure, all know Keith, covering this industry for a long time, a lot of the wins and the point you put on the scoreboard are a few hundred thousand here, a few hundred thousand there and it's really the cumulative impact that adds up to significant dollars. Certainly, we continue to look at customer metrics like on time and in full working capital turns, things of that nature that are obviously key to this business. And as Mike said, we're rolling out a number of additional ones to try to leverage the benefits of most of our business being on a common ERP and a common data file.

Nick Coppola

So, volume is up 0.5% year-over-year, but impacted by hurricanes and selling days. Can you talk about what volumes will look like if you back those two out and maybe how shortages of labor is impacting it?

Mike McGaugh

I think when you add back the day and the hurricane impact, that was roughly about 3% to 3.5% impact, so I guess we would have been closer to 3.5% to 4% volume growth without those two items. And I apologize, the second to your question, if you don't mind, repeating it on labor shortage?

Nick Coppola

I was hoping to understand volumes kind of excess two items and then just I guess how you think about labor shortages maybe governing growth for you at this point?

Mike McGaugh

I think the labor shortage is probably more of a builder question than it is for us. We're in pretty good shape with our labor force right now, but it continues to be the hour to hour, day to day, week to week complaint of our professional builders of this, can't get enough labor to get the stuff build quickly and I think it plays well in tour portfolio.

Peter Alexander

Yeah. And certainly, we've seen some data that, the time period from start to completion continues to elongate. I think last data point I saw was close to six months of time lag between start to completion and adding a few tenths to each year, given the labor shortage that we have out there.

Nick Coppola

And then wanted to talk a little bit more about hurricanes as well and the long term rebuild opportunity, just how you think about the timing and potential size of that, any further color would be helpful.

Mike McGaugh

Yeah. Again, I'll probably address more Harvey and Irma just because of the size of the market. We're not really seeing any significant uptick yet on the recovery. I think this really ties back to claims adjustments, people getting their claims checks, insurance checks in hand and we're not seeing it materially yet in the fourth quarter. I think where you'll see a lot of the upside of that is going to be in 2018 and 2019. But given the magnitude of the damage of 30,000 to 40,000 homes destroyed one 196,000 heavily damaged, it's almost like you've inserted a two month building cycle in a market that's already pretty robust.

Matt McCall

So maybe to try to tie this together, I understand that the new operating system is multi-year, but you also talked about mix shift. We've had some puts and takes this year. Jim, you talked about the longer-term kind of low double digit incremental EBITDA margin. Based on what we know today, and I know we haven't for various reasons, haven't hit that number in the last couple of years, but based on what you know today, what does next year look like vis-à-vis that target, given all the puts and takes that we're aware of today.

Jim Major

I think obviously, it is always tough to predict that specific quarters, but I would certainly call out that as you get to the second quarter of next year, you start to lap a lot of the more challenging comparables that were created by the lumber market here. So, I certainly would feel better about getting towards our longer-term guidance there once we start to lap those comparables. Certainly, it doesn't seem if the lumber market is going to go any higher than it has here in recent months and - but you never say never, but historically it's been almost unheard of for lumber prices to get any higher than that happened here for the last six, seven months. And so, I think as I said, once we get past those comparables, we should be more on track with the conditions that would allow us to get those double digit incrementals.

Matt McCall

So that was post Q2 or beginning in Q2? I missed that part.

Jim Major

Beginning in Q2. Yeah. Q2 as you will recall was kind of in the first quarter where incrementals become more challenging and were driven largely by the mix shift and commodity inflation that we've seen here in the last little bit.

Samuel Eisner

Just going back to the questions on incremental, if I look at slide 8 here, you had about $68 million worth of kind of organic growth that did not translate into really any adjusted EBITDA for you this quarter and we're now kind of two or three quarters into this. And so is there a comment that you guys want to make on the competitive dynamics, how should we think about just what's going on in the local market because I recognize there's lumber inflation, but even volume growth is not translating into adjusted EBITDA growth of the company.

Jim Major

Well, I mean, on the bridge, obviously, we feel like the volume growth was a big part of what translated into that 5 million positive EBITDA component of the bridge. Obviously, we then gave some of that back by a way of the less selling day and the hurricane impact. Having said all that, obviously as we've talk about here this quarter and last, the compression in the gross margin percentage and some of the sales mix challenges year-over-year have been the biggest element if you will of kind of the below bill EBITDA pull through. And as I just said, the mass comment, as we get past those comparables here over the next couple of quarters, we would expect to see the incremental resume to our more targeted levels.

Samuel Eisner

And along those same lines, you're calling out $2 million of adjusted EBITDA associated with the storm activity. I guess how are you arriving at that number, are you assuming that you're getting price in excess of the commodity cost achieved in the quarter?

Jim Major

Well, I mean, obviously, if you take the midpoint of our $12 million to $15 million range, that's the $13.5 million in lost sales, our gross margin being right around 24 points, we would have saved on a little bit of variable cost in response to that lost gross profit. But as we also commented on the call, we made the decision to pay all of our hourly folks for the week that we were close there in Houston, given the situation. And so, our cost savings, our SG&A savings against that lost sales and gross profit was fairly minimal that basically led down to the bottom line.

Samuel Eisner

All right. And then you made the comment just before to the prior question about lumber prices kind of not being sustainable at these levels or if I'm parsing your words, I apologize for that, but if lumber prices were to fall back down to, let's just say, where they started off this year at the $300 level, I mean how would your pricing react to that? It seems as though on the way up, your ability to offset input inflation by gaining price out of the market has certainly not happened for the first three quarters of this year, just how do we think about the medium-term expectations if lumber prices were to materially fall?

Peter Alexander

Certainly, our goal in a falling environment and what has historically happened is we do have a window of time where we can hold price a little bit longer than the underlying fall in the market and so that's certainly the instructions that our sales team and general managers would have. And in doing so, we're successful. You generally see an expansion in the gross margin percentage on that product category.

Samuel Eisner

And maybe just going back to my first question, is there anything competitively that has changed in the market that you guys see whether within the Houston market or any other kind of key markets that you guys participate in.

Peter Alexander

I would say nothing material on the broad scale. Maybe I'll answer the question a bit differently for you Sam, which is Houston is a unique beast for us with 12% of our revenue last year tied up to it, but the thing that I think is greatly overlooked is not only our size in that market, but the breath of product. We cover the high end to the low end. We've got tremendous capability on components in millwork. We've got tremendous capability on entry level. I think it positions ourselves really nicely, so if anything on the competitive landscape, we want to be refused in the rebuild as a partner, but we see it as also a huge opportunity for us to help Houston rebuild as a business.

Operator

Two quick questions. First, as it relates to the millwork commentary about doors and windows, what's your mix in that business between single family and multi-family?

Peter Alexander

It's probably around 70%, 75% single family with the balance in multi-family. And the multi-family business has been fairly concentrated in Texas, which, as we commented on, was one of the states where we saw some decline this quarter due to storms in the day and then some falloff in multifamily activity there in Texas.

Alex Rygiel

And then modeling question, thoughts about tax rate in the fourth quarter and next year.

Jim Major

We like 20%, better than 35. Sorry, you said the fourth quarter of next year, did you mean the fourth quarter of this year or maybe I misheard you?

Alex Rygiel

Yes.

Jim Major

Sorry. So, for this year, yeah, I mean, our tax rate generally hovers in the mid-30s and certainly wouldn't expect any change in the fourth quarter and obviously we all look forward to seeing what Congress comes up with for the next year and beyond.

Peter Alexander

All right. Thanks once again for joining the call. I think we've got a compelling story. I think we're doing everything within our power to execute correctly, both short-term and long-term and we look forward to updating the group on the next quarterly call. Thank you again for the support.

