The Stars Have Aligned For NexPoint Residential

The Buy Thesis

Despite impressive stock price performance, we believe NexPoint Residential (NXRT) still represents an outsized reward for its risk. By our analysis, another 20% upside remains from a combination of high refurbishment IRRs, accretive capital recycling and strong multifamily fundamentals amplified by favorable submarket concentrations.

Recent price surge

NexPoint is up about 12% over the last 5 trading days.

What happened?

The response to the third quarter, in my opinion, has less to do with the third quarter and more to do with making up for the progress it lost following the second quarter. This will become more visible with a look at the YTD chart.

2nd quarter earnings were released on 8/1/17 which corresponds to the sharp drop above. A significant increase in real estate taxes caused FFO/share to drop to just $0.08 in 2Q17 which massively missed estimates. The extra taxation overshadowed what were otherwise strong fundamentals with same store NOI up 6.2%.

It was unclear to the market, and admittedly myself that the taxation was a 1 time issue. Thus, the market was conflicted between what were clearly strong fundamentals and the reduced profitability. This held NXRT’s price down for an entire quarter until the 3 rd quarter report came out this week.

While the fundamentals of the 3rd quarter were basically the same as the 2nd quarter and roughly what people were anticipating, the return of strong FFO/share gave some closure on the taxation issue. With this concern largely put to rest, the narrative has returned to the exceptional growth and strong operations that NXRT has demonstrated through its entire tenure as a public REIT.

So, with this price movement in mind, let us take a look at the current valuation of NXRT.

Valuation

On both AFFO and FFO, NXRT is trading at a multiple below that of the average multifamily REIT. Based on 2018 Capital IQ AFFO estimates averaging $1.77, NXRT has a multiple of 15.1X which is significantly below the sector mean and median of 18.4X and 19.3X respectively.

FFO tells a similar story with consensus estimates of $1.66 placing NXRT at a 16.1X multiple which once again compares favorably to the sector median and mean at 18.1X and 17.4X respectively.

To put this discount into context we must remember that NXRT is higher leverage than many of its peers with a debt to capital of roughly 62%. With higher leverage, NXRT should arguably trade at a slightly lower multiple so this would suggest that it is approximately fairly valued.

NAV, which is a leverage neutral valuation tool would back this up with NXRT trading in the middle of the pack at a 4.6% discount which is quite close to the sector average.

Given the price movement and corresponding multiple expansion, I think it would be fair to say that NXRT is no longer a value REIT.

However, none of these valuations take growth into consideration.

Growth

NexPoint is one of the fastest growing REITs with impressive organic growth through a combination of strong locations and accretive refurbishment. While the anomalous 1 st quarter of 2015 makes the rest of the bars look visually small, the average same store NOI growth rate in recent years is about 10%.

Source: SNL Financial

There are only a handful of REITs that have grown this fast and this consistently for nearly 3 years and just about all of them trade at multiples around or above 20X. So while NXRT’s multiple is no longer deep value, it remains quite opportunistic relative to its rapid growth.

NXRT has transitioned from a value play to a GARP play.

Future growth

At the 2016 REITWEEK I met with NXRT’s management and asked them if they were cherry picking the best refurbishment opportunities to obtain the highest possible IRR since IRR’s on refurbishment were at that time in the mid 20% range.

Matt McGraner said the refurbishments were chosen based on minimizing disruption, meaning they occur on tenant moveouts or vacant units. With this methodology, they would be unable to cherry pick the best ones.

I was skeptical and thought the IRRs would decline as the refurbishment program progressed. With each passing quarter I have made note of refurbishment IRRs and sure enough they have stayed around or above 20%.

This refurbishment, which is fueling the impressive same store NOI growth, has some legs left to it with a couple more years remaining on current properties. We believe they can extend the value-add through recycling the fixed-up properties into new opportunities.

Thus far, capital recycling has been top notch. On 9/29/17, NXRT sold 4 properties for $116mm. These same properties were purchased for $66.2mm with an additional $6.33mm spent fixing them up.

Source: SNL Financial, $ in thousands

That equates to a profit of ~$43.5mm or about 60% over a holding period of just under 3 years. Additionally, rent was collected during the holding period so the IRR on the property recycling is quite impressive. NXRT will not be taxed on the profits because the sale was done as part of a reverse-1031.

This is a company that knows how to execute value-add and knows how to accretively acquire and dispose of assets. For this reason, I think it should trade at a premium to its asset value, not a discount.

Healthy economic backdrop

Apartments continue to have the wind on their backs as there is minimal competition from single family homes. While housing starts may be up sequentially, they are still deeply below long run averages.

With muted supply of single family housing, home prices are sky high.

Note that the home prices are already exceeding those of the housing bubble before the recession. These high prices are further supported by extremely low treasury rates which beget cheap mortgages.

In recent months, however, interest rates are rising and appear like they will continue to rise based on the Fed’s guidance for 2018. This will make mortgages more expensive and improve the viability of apartments relative to houses.

Locations matter

NXRT has mostly southern locations, with their largest MSAs being Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix and Houston.

Source: SNL Financial

These areas are, in my opinion, more favorable to multifamily properties than the top 10 MSAs because they have higher job and population growth. Additionally, existing rents in these areas are a lower percentage of average household income which leaves more capacity for rate increases.

Summary of buy thesis

A confluence of factors pave the way for another few years of impressive growth at NXRT.

20%+ IRR refurbishments of existing properties

Accretive capital recycling

Strong multifamily fundamentals amplified by advantageous submarkets

Given its growth rate, we see no reason NXRT should not trade at an 18X 2018 AFFO multiple. This suggests a price of roughly $32 which represents about 20% upside from today’s price. Even with the price appreciation, NXRT remains an opportunity.

Risks and concerns

NXRT is significantly concentrated by geography. When this concentration is amplified by NXRT’s above average leverage, it can experience sizable swings on submarket specific news.

A potential risk to NXRT’s growth is the low cap rate environment. Well located multifamily properties are hard to find at cap rates over 6% so the value add that NXRT is going for will start from a lower NOI base. Even if the strategy is as well executed on future endeavors as it was on the current portfolio, IRRs will be lower due to the higher going in price. This does not apply to the refurbishments, but rather to the capital recycling. Some of the profit on sale was related to cap rates dropping from mid 7s to mid 5s over that period.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long NXRT. I am personally long NXRT. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.