Mr. Trump's Nominee For Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, Pragmatic But Really An Unknown

If approved by the Congress, Mr. Powell will take over in February and face many uncertainties and many situations that have no precedent in history, a challenge for us all.

Mr. Powell is known, he has been a Fed Governor for five years and has been an Undersecretary in the US Treasury Department, but he is also an unknown.

Mr. Trump has announced his choice to replace Janet Yellen as the Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the announcement has been quietly received.

The period of uncertainty is over. President Trump is going to nominate Jerome Powell to be the next Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

So, what have we got?

Well, the papers have been full of articles on the appointment and on Mr. Powell himself. It is not that he is an unknown since he has served on the Board of Governors of the Fed since 2012, has been an Under Secretary of the Treasury and has been employed on Wall Street and in Washington, D. C.

Yet, the analysis of him leaves you basically in the dark.

Mr. Powell is supportive of the goals assigned to the Federal Reserve by the US Congress, to achieve high levels of employment and low levels of inflation. He has never dissented on the Board in 44 meetings he has attended. The one thing he gained attention from while serving on the Board was his stance on the ending of the Fed’s bond buying program connected with the end of quantitative easing.

Perhaps the most apt description of Mr. Powell’s way of doing things is that he is… pragmatic.

Jeremy Stein, an economist at Harvard University and who served as a Federal Reserve Governor with Mr. Powell, describes the future nominee as “remarkably undogmatic.”

Mr. Stein goes on, “He listens more than he talks.”

Mr. Powell is given high marks for being a serious student who studies hard in areas that he is not an expert in and seeks advice. He works well with people and makes things happen in his quiet way. Much of what he has accomplished has been out-of-the-spotlight without a great deal of fanfare.

Mr. Powell has never led a large organization. And, his time at the Fed has been relatively quiet will calm financial markets and a stable banking system.

Hence, there are questions on the horizon about all the uncertainties out there in the world and just how Mr. Powell will respond to them.

One could prepare a list of all that is “out there” starting with the planned reduction in the Fed's securities portfolio, something that has never, ever been done before. And, then there are the signaled increases in the Fed’s policy rate of interest. In terms of increases in interest rates, the Fed has indicated that it may raise its policy rate again in December and then raise it again three more times in 2018.

And, the list builds from there to include not only clouds that might be on the US horizon but also disfunctioning European Union and its populist “breakaways,” the efforts of China to dominate the global economy, and North Korea, and the Middle East, and some other hot spots around the world.

Furthermore, whereas Mr. Powell looks like a relatively benign choice for the leadership of the Fed, Mr. Trump still has three… possibly four… more appointments to be made to the Board of Governors.

Whether or not there is a fourth appointment depends upon outgoing Chair Janet Yellen. She could remain a member of the Board until 2024 even giving up her position as Chair in February 2018.

But there is still room for Mr. Trump to load up the Board with strong willed members that could be very problematic for Mr. Powell.

For example, two of the prominent competitors for position of Chairman have been Stanford economist John Taylor and former Fed Board member Kevin Warsh. Both of these individuals seemed to be a more popular choice for the Fed’s Chairman position amongst the Republican Congressional members. Both tend to be more “hawkish” concerning interest rate increases and move aggressive when it comes to deregulating the financial industry.

However, someone that is more “dovish” concerning interest rate increases is US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the person who headed up the search for the new Fed Chairman and who has been a supporter of Mr. Powell.

Why get into all this background?

Well, there is a very important issue on the table and that has to do with the concern over whether or not Federal Reserve policy-making becomes more political.

The Federal Reserve is supposedly an independent agency within the government universe. The policy-making of a central bank is supposed to be based on what is good for the United States economy, especially when it comes to the two goals set up for the Federal Reserve by the US Congress… to support high levels of employment and to keep inflation at low levels.

Central banks serve their countries best when they act independently of the national government. There were major discussions about this issue in the 1960s as inflation started heating up in the United States and in Europe. At that time, the requirement for independent behavior won the day.

Even given this debate, President Richard Nixon nominated Arthur Burns to be the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System with the explicit goal of having Mr. Burns oversee the Fed’s monetary policy to be sufficiently loose so that Mr. Nixon could get re-elected as President in 1972. Mr. Nixon partially blamed Federal Reserve actions before the 1960 election for the fact that he lost out the presidency to John Kennedy.

Mr. Burns acted to carry out Mr. Nixon’s wishes.

The bottom line to this discussion is the fact that there are concerns that, going forward over the next several years, the Federal Reserve is going to become much more politicized. How Mr. Powell might stand up to this pressure is, at this time, totally unknown.

So, maybe the period of uncertainty, as mentioned in the first sentence of this post, is not over. Certainly, the period of uncertainty with respect to the choice of Mr. Trump’s nominee for the position is over. But there remains many other concerns and issues that cannot be answered at this time.

Best wishes, Mr. Powell. We all hope that your tenure as Fed Chairman goes very, very well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.