Disney Will Be A Big Winner With Tax Reform

Tax reform could add $2B to DIS's bottom line and this does not seem to be factored into the share price.

Overview

Disney (NYSE:DIS) has been on a slide since May this year, losing almost 15% of its market cap. Most coverage attributes this to one asset that has been significantly underperforming, ESPN. However, the worst for ESPN may be over and DIS as a whole is still growing. DIS has a historically low P/E ratio and if corporate tax reform is completed, DIS could have huge earnings growth. Combine this with a potentially strong film line-up over the next 24 months, a new streaming platform, and other investments, and DIS should shoot higher.

History

DIS has had amazing growth since the mid 1980s. Yet despite this fairly consistent growth, the stock has never really had a growth P/E Ratio. Anyone who purchased DIS more than 10 years ago has seen great gains. As you can see in this graph below, DIS’s growth and low P/E has made it a “value” stock for most of the last 3 decades.

Today

DIS has continued to grow each year, but recently, revenues have started to level off. Since Q3 2016, the share price has traded in a wide band reacting to indicators about ESPN, streaming, and upcoming movie debuts. Below I will touch on all 3 of these indicators, plus another huge one that has potentially been ignored so far in the valuation – federal corporate tax reform.

ESPN

ESPN accounts for approximately 75% of "Cable Networks" revenue for DIS. Cable Networks, in turn, accounts for approximately 30% of all of DIS revenue and 34% of total operating income. The vast majority of ESPN revenue comes from cable subscribers. Starting in 2015, declining subscribers and the negative dialogue around ESPN and its future within a "cord-cutting" market has caused downward pressure on the DIS share price. ESPN’s (mis)place in US political discourse have exasperated those pressures and has made people shy to invest in DIS. The bottom line for ESPN is declining cable subscribers and ad revenue.

Unfortunately, for DIS, the impact on operating income within Cable Networks is much larger proportionally than the decline in revenues. For example, Q3 YTD Cable revenue is down 1% but operating income is down 13%. For Q3 alone, Cable revenue is down 3% and operating income is down 23%. These large operating income declines are partially explained by "severance and contract termination costs," but the fact is that sports rights have gotten more expensive and they are not scalable with the decline in revenues, which squeezes margins and multiplies the negative effect on operating income.

DIS has recognized that there is a general trend away from large cable subscription packages (and therefore, subscription revenues and increased advertising revenues) and towards streaming and other “direct” forms of consumption. To embrace this, DIS is doing 2 things:

Entering the streaming world en-force with its app (deeper acquisition of BAMTech - now up to 75%). On their latest earnings call, DIS specifically stated that the app is currently used mostly for sports news and programming, and the “enhanced” app will be for “more live sports” and referenced 10,000 additional events annually. ESPN will be offered in “skinny” cable packages by the cable companies that offer it. This would obviously help DIS maintain some ESPN customers that are more price-sensitive but want some ESPN exclusive content. The risk is always that customers will choose other “skinny” options that don’t include ESPN.

How these initiatives will impact revenues for ESPN remains to be seen. Currently, they receive approximately $7.54 per cable subscriber for ESPN. Eventually, streaming will surpass cable subscriptions as the main medium for sports consumption; the question is - can ESPN maintain or exceed the current revenue that's generated by cable subscribers?

Initial studies would suggest that it's unlikely - with only 6% saying they would purchase ESPN as a stand-alone service for $20 per month. Currently, ESPN is included in almost all cable bundles and generates its $7.54 per month regardless of whether people watch it or not. A stand-alone service would not have this advantage.

For now, it looks like ESPN's subscriber decline is slowing. In the period of July 2015 to July 2016, ESPN lost more than 4M subscribers (92.9M to 88.8M). Since January this year, ESPN has dropped less than .9M (88.4M to 87.5M). And worth noting, ESPN actually had a month with an increase of subscribers in May of this year. If this trend bottoms or reverses, streaming could be a nice complement to bolster (rather than replace) revenues for ESPN. In the short term, based on ESPN losing approximately 1M subscribers (1.1%) this year, I expect operating income for Cable Networks to decline an additional 4-5% based on the multiples above.

Streaming

In addition to DIS’s plans for ESPN content streaming, the company has recently announced that it will create its own streaming platform for movies and shows and discontinue offering its titles on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) within 2 years. DIS is obviously late to this game, but it has a huge stick in terms of the content that it already owns. If it can strike deals with some other studios, their streaming service could be a very good alternative to Netflix and potentially command a premium price, outside of the $10-$13 per month paradigm the competitors are currently charging.

This platform doesn’t exist yet, so it’s hard to say how it will look, but by the time it’s released in 2019, it will be an uphill battle to take market share from Netflix. Shareholders may have to be willing to take losses in the beginning to capture the viewers required to make a success. DIS will not require a debt-fueled content binge, as Netflix is currently undertaking, but it may take significant incentives up-front to get a worthwhile piece of the streaming pie.

Upcoming Releases

Seeking Alpha contributor, Integer Investments, has recently covered DIS’s major upcoming releases, and FY 2018/19 looks much more robust than FY 2017. For example, FY 2018 will have Star Wars: The Last Jedi and I expect its box office will be similar to Force Awakens, which improved operating income in DIS's "Studio Entertainment" division by approximately 37% in 2016, compared with 2015. DIS is also demanding a larger cut of Last Jedi ticket sales, which should increase DIS's portion of the film's revenue by approximately 8%.

Instead of a lull in FY 2019, DIS is planning on two major releases that I expect will make up for the lack of a Star Wars Episode: Toy Story 4 and Frozen 2. On the last Earnings Call, Bob Iger specifically touched on how strong the line-up was, saying “The studio slate is the strongest we've ever had,” and mentioned how it played well with their strategy for a new streaming service starting in 2019.

Tax Reform

DIS is poised to benefit spectacularly from US Corporate Tax Reform. How much the effects of this reform are already priced into the overall market is hard to say (probably quite a bit), but it doesn’t look like it is factored heavily into the price of DIS specifically. I say this because DIS has a very high effective tax rate (34% vs. S&P average of 28%) and political analysts are predicting a drop of up to 15% in the rate (35% to 20%).

This is in combination with a new zero-tax policy on foreign income, another benefit for DIS. With these benefits, if the share price was moving on the odds of reform being passed, we would see price movement around major announcements. So far, the share price has had no major increases or decreases in correlation with any of the announcements. If Tax Reform is not completed, DIS's earnings would not change and its P/E would still be below historical averages (currently at approximately 17x 2016 earnings).

The only real downside of this reform, for shareholders, could be the limit on how much debt interest can be deducted each year – with details of the new limits yet to be announced. For DIS, interest expense is less than 1% of total revenue for any given year – arguably negligible. For all we currently know, they would still be able to deduct that expense completely. If DIS ends up paying a 20% effective tax rate (vs. 34% currently), it would add approximately $2B to the bottom line each year.

How Can Investors Benefit?

DIS has some inherent risks that can affect its success level in any given year. For example, revenue of parks, resorts, and cruise are hugely tied to the overall strength of the economy. If the overall economy declines, this could have a big impact on a lot of DIS’s businesses. Also, in DIS’s industry, brand value of certain assets can change quickly and unpredictably (i.e., Star Wars could fall out of favor). However, DIS is reasonably diversified across brands, revenue streams, and geographies, which limits brand-specific downside risk to a certain extent.

If we think the downside risks are being managed well, based on DIS’s long history of growth, its continued investments (3 new cruise ships, new park in Shanghai, bulkier movie line-up, the stake in BAMTech, etc., etc.), its plans for streaming, and the strength of the overall economy in the US, it’s hard to see a near-future where DIS revenues don’t continue to climb.

I think DIS is getting a handle on ESPN and it will see a slowed decline in the near term and revenue gains in the midterm. With proper execution, DIS should trend back towards its historical P/E and maybe higher if the market sees it as a “growth” company. At a P/E of 20, at the current earnings level, DIS would appreciate 17.4%.

If DIS sees an additional $2B income after taxes (Corporate Tax Reform goes through), annual EPS could increase to $6.98 or higher. At this EPS and a P/E of 20, the share price would be $139.6. This is 41.5% over today’s price ($98.64). This is an extremely realistic scenario in my opinion and would not overvalue DIS compared to its historical levels and growth prospects.

