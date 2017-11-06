Gladstone Commercial: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor - An Update

Therefore, as I reported previously, a preferred investment in this company continues to be a reasonably safe bet.

According to its appreciating common and preferred share prices and its stable common dividend, GOOD apparently has had a good year.

This Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD) earnings release, Gladstone Commercial Corporation 2017 Q3 results, prompted this update of the initial article I wrote about this company on 12/26/16.

When I stated:

As far as this preferred investor is concerned, GOOD preferreds are relatively safe investments offering reasonable yields.

Let's see how the commons of GOOD have performed over the past year since I wrote that article. Because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.



It appears that over the past year, GOOD's fortunes have risen as has its share price, going from $16.87/share on 11/4/16 to its current $22.38. Furthermore, during that time, it has maintained its common monthly dividend of 0.125, a substantial canary in the coal mine.

According to the Finviz summary of GOOD's financial highlights...



... this company is valued at $615.00 million. It lost $2.90 million on $88.80 million of sales. It has a book/share value of 9.45. YTD, it is up 11.34%. Its current D/E is reported at a moderate 2.03.

As far as this preferred investor is concerned, a GOOD preferred investment remains a relatively safe bet similar to when I first wrote about it late last year.

But are its preferreds good investments at their current prices? Before we determine this, let's see how they were priced last December.

GOOD Preferreds 12-24-16

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best GOODP Now 1.9375 25.25 1.9375/25.25 7.67% Best GOODO Now 1.875 25.10 1.875/25.10 7.47% GOODM 5/25/21 1.75 25.20 1.75/25.20 6.94%

GOOD Preferreds 11-4-17

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best GOODP Now 1.9375 26.61 1.9375/26.61 7.28% GOODO Now 1.875 25.70 1.875/25.70 7.30% GOODM 5/25/21 1.75 26.00 1.75/26.00 6.73% Best

As far as I'm concerned, there is no best buy, but if I had to choose one, I have to go with GOODM because it will not be callable until 5/25/21. The others are callable now, and because they are priced above par, the buyer would lose the amount above par if and when either is called. Therefore, because GOODP costs the company the most per share and because it is priced significantly higher than the others, I can state with certainty that it is absolutely the worst buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.