Past Is Prologue: Part II

Finally, if you're smart, and you are willing to learn from my mistakes, your mistakes will be fewer and probably less costly than mine have been.

I'm sure many of you have heard some variation on this theme, Whatever doesn't kill you makes you stronger. As far as I'm concerned, you should learn from past errors and be smart enough not to repeat them. I've made more than my share of costly errors, however, although they've cost me dearly on occasion, I learned from them and remembered more clearly than I did each time I won. To be honest, I well-remembered some of my big wins as well. However, it's the losses that taught me the best lessons.

For example, in Part I, I spoke of General Motors (GM) in general, but not in relation to my own sad experience. Prior to the collapse of the real estate market in 2007, I had profited handsomely as a subprime mortgage lender. South Florida, where I did the majority of my lending was one of the epicenters of the real estate market boom that had begun around the turn of the century and accelerated rapidly as properties were bought and flipped with wild abandon. Many a local homeowner joined the frenzy and mortgaged their homes in order to finance the purchase and rehabilitation of properties they hoped to flip within a few months for a quick profit. I was happy to lend them the money knowing that the escalating value of their homes would more than cover the loan if it went bad. For several years we all prospered. My borrowers, on occasion, scored big profits while I was more than happy to receive my high-yield monthly interest payments. However, when the real estate market collapsed, while many lost everything, I was fortunate to escape virtually unscathed. My problem was that I held quite a bit of capital that I had no idea of how to profitably invest.

Hence, mistake #1:

Without giving the market a second thought, considering my past history of losses while playing in this venue, I spoke with a bond broker I was friendly with. I advised him that I was looking for similar high-yield opportunities that I had been accustomed to as a mortgage lender. He suggested either a GM bond or one issued by Ford. Absolutely clueless, I chose GM because of the size of the company without giving the least bit of thought to its past history of sustained massive losses. Not long after I made that investment, GM went bankrupt; however, a few years after I received warrants and stock worth approximately thirty cents on each dollar that I had invested.

Lesson learned:

Had I bothered to do the work and carefully research the company's recent history I'd never have bought its bond. Past was prologue.

Mistake #2

In July or early August of 2008, I met a friend of a friend who spoke of his investments in the market and how well he was doing. Burned and skeptical as I explained above, I stated emphatically that the market was not for me. However, I continued to listen as explained his approach to investing and his preference for dividend-paying stocks. I immediately grasped the concept and soon decided to approach the market as I had mortgage lending. I would invest primarily in dividend paying stocks and not have to worry too much about how well the stocks performed as long as they continued paying my interest as dividends. Naively, I believed that stock prices moved up and down, as did property values, and as long as I kept getting paid, l would end up profiting in the long run. At the time I'd never heard about preferred securities; consequently, I invested solely in dividend-paying common equities.

Unfortunately, I decided to jump back into the market at the worst possible time and made my first investment in August 2008. However, despite the market crash that took hold that September, I figured I'd be okay because I continued to collect my dividend payments as I had expected. However, by December, the bottom dropped out of my investment portfolio, and I discovered, to my chagrin, that not only were the prices of my stocks rapidly falling, but their dividends were being cut proportionately or eliminated completely as well.

Lesson learned:

Dividend-paying common stocks were not the answer I had hoped for because those precious dividends could not only be readily cut, but they could also be eliminated, worse yet those reduced or missed payments could never be recaptured because the company owed me nothing, zip, zilch.

When I complained, fortunately, the same person who lured me back to the market, told me about preferred equities. That happened to be toward the end of that dreadful December. For the next two months, I did what I had never done before, I actually studied the market and my place in it. My first realization came as a result of my facing the fact that I was not as smart as I thought I was, especially when it came to reading and digesting complicated financial statements and balance sheets. Additionally, after reading a number of SA contributor's articles I realized I was competing with investors who knew a hell-of-a-lot more than I did. Furthermore, I found out that conference calls were little more than company officers painting lipstick on pigs, especially when it was called for. It seemed that the worse the numbers were, the sunnier the report was made.

Had it not been for what I had learned about preferreds it would have been the nearest exit for me. I learned that as a cumulative preferred investor all I really need to succeed was to determine the short and long-term viability of a company whose preferreds I intended to invest in. Although not perfect, it was a hell-of-a-lot easier than determining how the company stock would perform day-to-day, quarter-to-quarter, and year-to-year. I then began to gradually transition from what remained of my shrunken common portfolio to primarily a preferred one. I successfully accomplished this and I prospered, but that's not the object of this article.

Mistake #3

All went well over the next few years and little-by-little, utilizing a great deal of leverage, I had more than tripled the money I had originally brought to the market. Once again, I got cocky believing I could do no wrong and I believed myself smarter than I actually was. My buddy who was at the time buying e-minis appeared to be doing well and I figured I could do the same. Being a news junkie and following both the political and economic trends of the national and world news, I began trading e-mini contract and invested considerably more capital than I realized I actually had. And as luck would have it, okay stupidity, the market turned and I lost approximately $100K within a few days.

Lessons learned:

Once again, I discovered that I was not as smart as I thought I had become. I also learned not to gamble in games I was unfamiliar with. And when the market signals up, it might as well be going down. Although I can't be certain of this, I tend to believe there are many times that the market is manipulated by the big money players. I also decided that because preferreds are traded with such limited liquidity that this sector of the market might not be manipulated by the big guys because it simply was not worth their time or effort.

Mistake #4

In spite of my losses as a result of messing with e-minis, the following year I had more than recouped my whirlwind losses and at the time the preferred market dividend yields were not as attractive as I liked. Consequently, I began looking for other opportunities and sectors of the economy in which to invest. I began reading Scott Kennedy and BDC Buzz, who were and are obviously very knowledgeable about BDC investing. Once again, believing I was smarter than I thought I was (bad habit) I selected six BDC's to invest in. Less than 1-year later I had lost money on absolutely every one of my picks, some more than others with Prospect Capital (PSEC) leading this pack of losers.

Lesson learned:

Stop thinking that I was so damned smart and stick with what I knew, preferred investing. BDC's were just another form of common stocks as were ETF's and CEF's, other investments I had lost with.

Mistake #5

At the end of November 2014, heavily invested in oil & gas E&P's, I eagerly awaited the results of the OPEC meeting. The news was that Saudi Arabia, the titular head of that organization, had decided to let the market determine the price of a barrel of oil rather than manipulate it as was usual. However, the game had changed with the advent of fracking and the increasingly large volume of oil and gas we were pulling from the ground. The Saudis decided to destroy its American competitors by driving down the price of oil. My big mistake was not reacting to the news and immediately selling off of all my heavily concentrated oil preferreds. It was also was my tendency to concentrate in companies and sectors. Another mistake was because I was so in love with my yearly expected dividend total income that I was not ready to reduce that amount by selling off some of my more dangerous positions. My final mistake was my refusal to believe that the price of a barrel of oil could fall so low and so quickly.

Lessons learned:

As a rule, don't over-concentrate your investments in a company no matter how much you've come to love it. The same goes for individual sectors of the economy. A prime example of this is what happened to oil and shipping did not happen to an individual company alone in a vacuum, but to entire sectors. Therefore, because I thought I was protected by diversifying my investments in several companies within a sector, in reality, I had not. I also failed to react to news that spelled trouble. Hoping for the best, I failed to anticipate and react to the worst that could happen, which it did.

Mistake #6

I believed the happy talk heard in conference calls, ignoring what should have been my better judgment, which resulted in deeper losses. Gary Evans of Magnum Hunter Resources (MHR) and Green Hunter Resources (GRH) misrepresented the value of a property he spoke of selling, the Eureka Hunter pipelines. In a similar vein, Frontier Communications (FTR) promised not to cut an upcoming dividend at a conference call and immediately cut it within what appeared to be a nanosecond.

Lesson learned:

Don't ever believe the happy talk you hear at conference calls without doing a deeper dive into the company financials. Although I have little trust in my ability to read and digest complicated financial statement, I always scroll down to the CFO's presentation that usually cuts through the bull and lets you know if the company is actually making money or losing it. RAIT Financial (RAS) is a master of this happy talk when it tells you how well things are going while it continues to lose your invested capital.

I'll stop here because I know it's a lot to digest, but before I do, I want to take this opportunity to answer one of my naysayer who has since deleted the comment he posted following Part I of this series. I wanted to cut and paste it but the best I can do is give you its gist: He requested less talk and more specific advice about specific companies, which happened to be a reasonable request. Therefore, I'm giving this reasonable answer.

Give a man a fish and he eats for the day. Teach a man how to fish and he'll always be able to eat. This series of articles is meant to teach you how to invest in general and how to think for yourselves. When I urge you to do your own DD, I do it with your best interests at heart. An investment that I might find attractive might not be attractive at all for someone in your circumstance. Furthermore, I am certainly no smarter than the average bear and you would be making a serious mistake by following my financial advice. My one claim to fame is my knowledge and expertise of preferred investing. Here also, I'm still not perfect nor do I claim to be. Like you, I am learning all of the time, which should be your next lesson learned: We're never too old nor too smart to learn something new.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAS-B, RAS-C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.