34% iPhone Growth Is The Goal For Apple

Apple (AAPL) has a significant quarter coming up in the new year. The first quarter numbers of the iPhone will begin to paint a picture of where the company is going. iPhone sales still account for the majority part of Apple’s top line. Because of this, the numbers will significantly change the share value. Weak sales will cause the stock to fall and will likely push the firm to adjust strategy significantly. Look here to a possibility that management may already be looking into. Whereas strong sales will confirm this uptrend and possibly move shares up. Let’s take a look at what numbers the firm needs to hit for specific share levels. All scenarios are only adjusting levels of iPhone sales. All other revenue streams are projected using historical growth levels.

The first case is baseline: the amount of sales needed to maintain the current share price. To hit this baseline, Apple needs 34% growth for the next five years in iPhone growth. Which comes out to more than 140 Million units sold in 2018. This growth is well within possibility as similar sales were seen in 2015. With three iPhones for consumers to choose from the market seems to be pricing a reasonable prediction for iPhone sales. Looking past 2018, the iPhone or other revenue streams need to consistently grow aggressively to sustain the relative price level Apple is at now. This may be a cause for concern. One year after a lull in sales is possible, but the iPhone is no longer a young product. 30%+ growth consistently will be difficult on its own. Most likely other revenue sources will need to step in and pull some weight. A good gut check to where the firm is headed will be the Q1 results. Historically, 33.12% of iPhone sales occur in the first quarter, or the last quarter of the fiscal year. This said the firm needs about $82 Million in sales the first quarter, or about 86,000 iPhones. If they hit this mark the stock will stay steady assuming other units grow as expected. Most notably this growth will come from the Mac segment, growing at 13.22% average over the past five years, or services growing at just shy of 17% per year.

For an upper bound, let’s look to the previous five-year period. The largest growth in iPhone sales was in 2015 at a whopping 52%. Assuming analysts are correct in expecting a super cycle this period, we could see similar growth. At that growth rate, the stock can expect about an 80% increase. The super-cycle happening is dependent on demand. A good predictor for tech sales is how much of the market is willing to upgrade. Seeing as 2016 and 2017 were both a break in trend with negative and low single-digit growth it is likely that many loyal fans are looking to upgrade to a new phone. Furthermore, many analysts have pointed the decline in sales to a lack of new innovative features. This trend is being broken with the new iPhone X. Customers who saw incremental progress between the last three iterations will likely want to upgrade to the new design. This story is bolstered further with well-received reviews of the iPhone X, 1 2 3. That said a large growth with large market saturation is a moonshot. It’s more likely we’ll see growth in the high 30s or 40s putting the stock at around a 25% discount.

On the other hand, this new set of phones could be a flop. At a mere 15% vs the 34% priced in currently the stock will plummet back below the $100 mark. This may be a drastic fall, but over the past month and a half, the stock has rallied 13% mainly due to high expectations of the new phone release. If we removed the 4% gain of the SPX, the stock has rallied a total of 9% in excess. If the phone is a flop the stock will easily retrace its steps if not further.

Below are my growth estimates based on YoY growth and QoQ growth.

Below are the breakdowns of historical percentages and future expectations based on the above projections.



Considering the lull in sales, as well as new innovation pushing consumers to pick up this phone, it is very likely that the iPhone will reach the expected numbers easily. The difference between AAPL being a strong trade moving into 2018 will be decided whether the iPhone hits its mark, or if other segments (such as services) grow significantly. If either portion of the top line can truly shine, Apple will be a great investment going into 2018. If the results are shaky this is a turning point for investors who are in this stock for its safety. The consistency will have come to a close and the future of the company is uncertain.

