Texas Roadhouse Dazzles Again, But Is It Enough?

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) has been a rare standout in the casual dining space, a crowded and tremendously competitive landscape that has lots of losers and not many winners. But TXRH has proven again and again it is the latter. And in its Q3 report, it produced another great result. I was cautious on TXRH after the Q2 report and the stock is almost exactly the same price it was then. I still see it as pricey given that labor rate inflation is still plaguing margins. And as much as I want to be bullish, I think TXRH is probably fully valued here.

The stock has been a nice long-term performer but 2017 hasn’t been that kind to TXRH as the stock is up only slightly. Shares hit almost $54 – a new high – at the end of last month but were very quickly rebuffed and the bulls haven’t been able to even stop the selling just yet. There’s support from the 200DMA at $47 and some additional lines in the sand from the gradual uptrend the stock has produced. But the bulls certainly have their work cut out for them when it comes to trying to get the stock to rally. To me, this looks like it will be range bound for the foreseeable future, particularly since I don’t see any fundamental catalysts for it to push higher out of the channel or fall out of it to the downside.

The thing is that TXRH continues to absolutely destroy its competition in terms of comp sales and margin growth, two things that most restaurant chains have struggled mightily with in the past couple of years. Comp sales in Q3 continued the outstanding work TXRH did in the first half, this time coming in at +4.5%. The gain was driven primarily by a 3.5% gain in traffic and as readers of my work know, the most important thing I look for in terms of gauging demand for a restaurant is traffic. Getting people in the door is the hardest thing for any restaurant to do and it is also the most important - if people aren’t coming in, nothing else you do matters. TXRH continues to attract people into its locations and the results continue to outpace the industry by a wide margin. But high rates of comp gains don’t just make revenue look good, they boost margins as well as operating costs are leveraged down as a percentage of revenue. This was a big piece of the bull case for TXRH in the past couple of years but as we’ll see now, it would appear that margins have plateaued, at least for the foreseeable future.

Unit margins were down 31bps to 17.8% in Q3 as higher labor costs drove operating costs up faster than the rate of revenue growth. Rising labor costs are a common problem these days for restaurants and TXRH is certainly not immune, but in the past, it has been able to squeeze margin from food or other operating costs to offset labor cost increases. That hasn’t been the case in 2017, however, and with guidance coming in for 2018 at mid-single digit labor cost inflation, the outlook for margin growth in the short term isn’t all that rosy either. That’s important because given the valuation of the stock, I don’t think it is reasonable to expect further multiple expansion without margin growth and thus, I think the stock is fully priced here.

Analysts have TXRH hitting about 10% revenue growth in 2018 as it continues to open new stores and build comp sales gains. I don’t have any doubt TXRH can hit that sort of revenue growth level because it has been doing it for years. The problem becomes margin growth because TXRH guided for the mid-single digit wage inflation I just mentioned, but also flat food costs. Those are by far the two biggest variables when it comes to margins and one is neutral while the other is negative - where is margin growth going to come from? Analysts have EPS growth slightly outpacing revenue next year so I’m not the only one with these concerns, but the stock is priced such that margins have to rise again in the future, which is something that takes some faith at the moment.

With shares at 22.5 times next year’s earnings, TXRH isn’t cheap. That’s two times its projected EPS growth rate. And while the analyst community is bullish longer term that margin growth will return, right now, there simply isn’t any evidence that will be the case. If low-teens growth is the new norm – which is certainly possible – the stock is fully priced here. If there’s some magic up TXRH’s sleeve in terms of growing margins, perhaps there’s a bit of upside. But to me, TXRH is too good to see significant downside but too expensive to see meaningful upside. That leaves us with the channel the stock has been in all year and it looks to me like that will continue until the margin situation resolves itself.