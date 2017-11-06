4 Reasons This High-Yielding REIT Could Be Set To Soar

However, that doesn't mean it's still not a high risk proposition, so make sure to consider your individual risk profile and weight your diversified portfolio accordingly.

Uniti has several major catalysts that could drive its share price much higher in the coming year.

Uniti's most recent earnings revealed both good and bad news, but the overall long-term outlook remains positive.

On top of that, the recent Aurelius legal claims of a Windstream bond default, which would likely bankrupt Windstream, has kept shares trading at ridiculous valuations.

Uniti Group has been one of the most beaten-down dividend stocks of the year, thanks to concerns over its heavy reliance on Windstream, the distressed telecom.

Uniti Group (UNIT) is one of my favorite deep value contrarian investments, and, despite some major reshuffling in my portfolio last week, remains my largest position.

That's because the current price has largely diverged from the actual fundamentals of the REIT, and is instead trading based on what I consider to be overblown concerns about the imminent bankruptcy of Uniti's largest tenant Windstream (WIN).

And despite a rock-solid master lease with Windstream, which provides immense cash flow predictability and landlord protection even in the face of a unlikely potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy, many nervous investors have begun to wonder whether or not Uniti's rock-bottom share price (which has locked it out of equity markets) will potentially force management to cut the dividend in order to retain the cash flow to continue growing.

Well, Uniti's latest earnings just came out, and they contain a mix of good, bad, and beautiful news that ultimately means that Uniti's long-term investment thesis (and dividend) remains intact, at least for now.

They also reveal several potential catalysts that could drive the share price way up in 2018, which could make Uniti one of next year's top performers.

Let's take a look at what Uniti's dividend future looks like now, what profit opportunities it holds, but also what risks could end up potentially smashing the investment thesis.

The Good, Bad, And Beautiful Of Uniti's Latest Earnings

Metric Quarterly YoY Increase YTD YOY Increase Revenue 22.5% 18.8% AFFO 11.0% 5.3% Shares Outstanding 14.0% 10.0% AFFO/Share -3.1% -4.6% Dividend 0% 0% AFFO Payout Ratio 95.2% 96.3%

Source: Earnings Release

Thanks to the closing of the of the Southern Light and Hunt Telecom acquisitions on July 3rd, Uniti's Fiber division boomed, resulting in excellent top line growth.

In fact, with the exception of Uniti's Consumer Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) business, which is a failing legacy landline asset from the original Windstream spin off, all of the REIT's segments saw growth, with the Fiber and Tower divisions recording approximately 250% and 2,100% growth respectively.

The bad part of the report was that while AFFO/share was up 5% sequentially (compared to last quarter), the heavy dilution (4.2 million shares previously sold to finance the Southern/Hunt deals) we saw over the past year still resulted in AFFO/share declining on a year-over-year basis.

That indicates that Uniti's latest acquisitions, which brought a cash yield of 6.5%, were not accretive, which is one of the major criticisms leveled against management's decision to purchase them.

In other words, while the REIT's top line growth was excellent, because it overpaid for Southern Light and Hunt, the dividend security (the primary concern of all shareholders) was actually harmed by the REIT's efforts to grow too quickly.

The good news is that management remains firmly committed to the current payout, and the next $0.60 dividend has been announced, with a pay date of January 12th, with ex-dividend date of December 28th.

The bottom line is that Uniti's earnings were a mixed bag, at least if you are looking at just the top and bottom lines. However, what investors really need to focus on is the REIT's plans for future growth, where the news is far better.

The Beautiful News Is The Master Lease Remains Very Safe And...

The two biggest components of the bullish thesis underpinning Uniti Group, which is designed to keep the dividend (14.6% yield) safe, is the security of its master lease with Windstream, as well as management's long-term plan to diversify its asset base so that 50% of rent comes from its troubled parent compared to the current 70%.

The reason the master lease is so important is because it means two things.

First, it represents a very long-term (12 years remaining) source of recurring revenue for the REIT, and it prevents Windstream from being able to shut down poorly performing assets.

In other words, it is an "all or none" arrangement with Windstream that ensures that Uniti's cash flow will remain steady over the coming years.

The other and more important factor for Uniti shareholders is that the master lease is very securely written to protect us in the case of an eventual Windstream bankruptcy. Specifically it would likely mean that even in the event of Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Windstream would continue to operate and Uniti would continue receiving its rent in full.

In the conference call, Uniti's management expressed confidence that "Windstream will continue to comply with the master lease as they have stated publicly they're intent to do so."

In fact, Kenneth Gunderman, Uniti's President and CEO, put it even more bluntly:

we have not had any discussions about any negotiations or discussions with Windstream about changing the lease payment. We're not having any discussions now and we're not going to have either before or after any event.

This basically means that those counting on Uniti being another CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) situation, in which a sky-high yield remains safe due to the strength of the master lease, have firm footing to stand on.

Even better? Aurelius's recent claims that the UNIT spin-off represented a default of some of its bonds (which would entitle Aurelius to immediate repayment and potentially cause a WIN bankruptcy) appears to have been successfully neutralized by Windstream's tender offer to exchange older bonds for newer ones, which come due in 2023 and 2025.

This is important for two reasons. First, if true (Aurelius is suing in court to block the tender offer), then it would remove a massive doubt overhang from Uniti, and potentially allow shares to recover significantly.

More importantly, from a fundamental perspective, it would greatly reduce the risk of a Windstream bankruptcy. That's because Windstream currently has large bonds maturing in 2020.

Currently Uniti and Windstream investors are concerned that Windstream won't be able to refinance these at attractive rates (in a rising rate environment), which could force a Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

However, the bond tender offer basically means that Windstream is refinancing early, at essentially the same interest rate, and pushing off its debt cliff by three years.

That in turn means that Uniti has three more years (a total of five) to continue diversifying and growing its business in order to become more independent of Windstream and ensure the survival of the dividend.

Which brings me to the other major great news for Uniti Shareholders that management is taking a more conservative forward approach to growth.

Uniti Management Is Taking Its Sweet Time With Further Acquisitions

Previously Uniti has said that it is looking at a large pipeline of potential growth assets that it planned to purchase over the next 12 to 18 months in order to reduce the portion of Windstream rent from 70% to 50%.

However, given where shares are now trading (in the toilet), management is taking a more conservative approach.

You should expect us to be disciplined in both our underwriting of transactions and structure of capital deployed consistent with our past practices. Our goal continues to be to achieve 50% revenue diversification over the next 20 months, which we remain highly confident of achieving. - Gunderman

I consider this excellent news, because Uniti has $640 million in remaining liquidity, made up of $50 million in unrestricted cash, and $590 million under its remaining credit lines.

Source Of Capital Amount Current Unrestricted Cash $50 million Untapped Borrowing Power $590 million Retained AFFO Over Next 20 Months $31 million Total Forward Liquidity $671 million

Source: Earnings Release, Management Guidance

In addition, according to its CEO, Uniti has seen:

"A very material increase in the amount of inbound calls from sources of private capital looking to help us finance both large and small transactions...it is something that has absolutely picked up in velocity over the past 4 or 5 weeks or so."

This means that Uniti is so far avoiding a liquidity trap. However, keep in mind that these private equity investors are most likely BDCs that are peddling high-yield loans with a 10% to 12% interest.

This means that Uniti's best bet remains its existing and far lower cost liquidity.

Source Of Capital Forward Capital Weighting Cost Of Capital Unrestricted Cash 7.5% 0% Retained AFFO 4.6% 0% Debt 87.9% 6.8% New Equity 0% 15.2% Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 100% 6.0% Cash Yield On New Investments NA 5% to 20%

Sources: Earnings Release, Management Guidance, Morningstar

However, because the majority of the remaining liquidity (dry powder to buy new assets and diversify) is debt, that means that Uniti needs to be careful about what it buys.

That's to ensure its AFFO/share rises with each purchase, further securing the dividend, as well as to generate greater excess AFFO with which to internally fund growth until the share price can recover to levels that once again allow for accretive share issuances (about $27).

Source: Uniti Investor Presentation

The good news is that management has a wide array of investment opportunities which can achieve high enough cash yields to exceed the current 6% cost of capital.

And with management now pushing off the planned acquisitions by a few months, in order to be more disciplined with its acquisition approach, I remain confident that Uniti's AFFO/share will gradually rise over time.

That's especially true given the fact that management expects organic growth in the fiber business to be around 10% a year, both due to escalators, and organic expansion opportunities.

Combined with the smaller 0.9% annual escalator for the Windstream Master Lease (which kicks in April of 2018), this should allow UNIT to achieve about 3% to 3.5% annual AFFO/share growth even without any acquisitions.

The bottom line is that Unit's growth path remains open, though slower than many of us would like. However, assuming the Windstream tender offer ends up succeeding (which is appearing more and more likely), then the REIT will have plenty of time to further secure the payout.

That in turn represents the largest potential catalyst (decreased concerns over the dividend's safety) to move the share price significantly higher. Which could further accelerate asset acquisitions (once new equity issuances are accretive again) and make Uniti one of the best long-term (though currently high-risk), income investments of the next few years.

Dividend Profile Remains A High-Risk/High-Reward Proposition

Stock Yield 2017 AFFO Payout Ratio Projected 10 Year Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return Uniti Group 14.6% 95.6% 0% 14.6% S&P 500 1.9% 45.2% 6.1% 8.0%

Sources: Earnings Release, Management Guidance, Fast Graphs, Multpl.com, CSImarketing

I am a big fan of the "income factory" approach to investing, meaning that my goal is to obtain the highest, safe yields, with secondary focus on organic dividend growth.

Obviously, given Uniti's high AFFO payout ratio, investors can't expect much in the way of dividend growth, though management is confident that it will be able to eventually grow the payout (many years from now).

However, at least for me, owning Uniti is all about the current dividend. Due to its sky-high levels, it is capable of generating long-term market-crushing total returns purely from the income compounding effects of the quarterly dividend.

That is because whether or not you choose to DRIP your UNIT dividend (raising your share count each quarter) or simply use the cash flow to buy other undervalued, high-yield stocks (my plan), Uniti represents one of (if not the highest) sustainable yields you can find today.

On top of that, the beaten down valuation represents another potential upward price catalyst that could help Uniti generate potentially even better long-term total returns.

Valuation: Still One Of The Most Undervalued High-Quality Stocks You Can Buy

UNIT Total Return Price data by YCharts

It's understandable that many investors would be wary of Uniti's shares since many people consider underperforming the market by 58% over the past year to be evidence of a broken stock.

However, the key to successful contrarian value investing is to recognize when the share price diverges from solid and improving fundamentals, thus creating a potentially great long-term opportunity.

P/AFFO Historical P/AFFO Yield Historical Yield Percentage Of Time Yield Has Been Higher 6.6 10.1 14.6% 6.3% 5.0%

Sources: Earnings Release, Management Guidance, Fast Graphs, YieldChart

Currently Uniti Group is trading as if it had one foot in the grave, with the price/AFFO being significantly lower than its historical norms (which were never that high to begin with).

Most importantly for my purposes (as an income factory investor), the yield on its sustainable dividend is near the highest it's ever been (5th percentile since its IPO).

Basically this means that, assuming you understand and are comfortable with the risks inherent with this REIT (more on this in a moment), Uniti's shares likely represent a bargain, purely based on the net present value of its future dividends.

Forward Dividend Projected Dividend Growth Time Horizon Fair Value Estimate Dividend Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety $2.4 0% 10 Years $15.40 -5.0% -6% 20 Years $21.90 25% Infinite $26.67 39%

Sources: Guru Focus, Moneychimp.com, Fast Graphs

For example, historically the S&P 500 (the best default investment option) has returned 9.07% CAGR since 1871. This means that a low cost S&P 500 Index ETF can be expected over the long-term to generate about 9.0% net returns.

This means that 9.0% is the long-term opportunity cost of money. If we use this as our discount rate to determine how much Uniti's dividends are worth in today's dollars, then we can determine the fair value of shares based on various time horizons assuming you only care about the dividends (as I do).

As you can see, if your time horizon is long enough, then even if Uniti can't ever grow the dividend, shares still represent a great deal.

For example, if you plan to hold shares for 20 years, then you can effectively buy $1 in dividends for $0.75. And if you believe (as I do) that Uniti's attractive business model (and quality management team) will be able to maintain the dividend for far longer than that (my time horizon is infinite because I won't sell as long as the dividend is safe), then you are buying $1 in net present value dividends for $0.61.

And keep in mind two things. First, the above discounted dividend model only factors in income, not valuation changes, which represent a separate return catalyst for the stock.

Second, if Uniti's share price does rise (due to the tender offer succeeding, and management continuing to grow the business over time thus securing the dividend), then Uniti's growth prospects could prove far higher than the conservative model I used.

For example, If Uniti is able to grow its dividend at just 1% over the next 10 years and 2% in the 10 years after that, then the net present value of the dividends alone rises to $24.08 and represents a 32% margin of safety at the current share price.

Risks To Watch For

While I remain confident in the long-term thesis underpinning Uniti Group, there are numerous risks investors need to consider before investing, because make no mistake about it, Uniti Group is a HIGH RISK dividend stock.

We are thinking about transformative deals and including ones that in one transaction could help us achieve our 50% diversification goal. And it's one of the reasons we remain confident in that goal because in addition to the smaller acquisitions and the mid-sized acquisitions, there are larger transformative things out there for us that we're very excited about and we'll continue to focus on. - Uniti CEO

The main concern I have is that Uniti Group may be tempted to make overly large acquisitions that might result in lower cash yields (like Southern Light and Hunt), just so it can hit its 50% diversification target early.

Remember that, while the REIT has $640 million in dry powder today, and continues to have good access to private equity capital, its debt costs are high enough that it needs at least a 6% cash yield on new acquisitions just to maintain AFFO/share at the current level.

Anything below that and the increased interest costs will actually decrease AFFO/share and result in a higher payout and less secure dividend.

In addition there is the current elephant in the room, which is the effect of Windstream's legal challenges, especially with Aurelius.

While Windstream appears to have locked up the necessary bondholder votes to successfully convert its early debt into longer maturity loans, there is no guarantee that a judge may not side with Aurelius and still declare Windstream in default.

After all, ask any two lawyers about the minutiae and meaning of a contract and you'll get four opinions. In addition, the cornerstone of the Uniti investment thesis, specifically regarding the safety of the master lease, is built entirely on the technicalities of contract and bankruptcy law.

In other words, while Uniti is likely another CorEnergy Infrastructure (meaning Uniti shareholders are senior to Windstream bond holders in the capital stack), there is always a small chance that a bankruptcy judge may see it differently and end up invalidating the master lease in a worst case Windstream bankruptcy scenario.

Finally, there is no guarantee that management may not eventually decide that cutting the dividend is necessary to retain enough AFFO to grow the REIT organically.

While my fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Trapping Value has explained in detail why this scenario is unlikely (management is well aware that it would destroy investor trust and crash the share price further), the risk of such an event is not zero.

That's especially true when a REIT's share price is at the mercy of short-term events such as the recent Moody's downgrade of Uniti, sighting an equivalent risk of bond default (which I disagree with due to Uniti's far more stable and growing cash flow).

The bottom line for Uniti investors is that, while there exist several major potential positive growth catalysts (Windstream neutralizing Aurelius, Windstream not going bankrupt, Uniti's long-term growth and diversification plans, multiple expansion due to ongoing dividend sustainability), that doesn't mean the market might not keep Uniti's shares low for a long time.

In fact, anyone owning Uniti today basically needs to be prepared for shares to go nowhere for several quarters, or even potentially years.

Fortunately, the reward/risk ratio remains highly favorable, because we are being more than adequately compensated by the high yield to wait for management to execute on the turnaround plan.

Bottom Line: Uniti Remains An Excellent Choice For Highly Risk Tolerant Value Dividend Investors With Very Long-Term Time Horizons

Please don't misunderstand me, in no way am I recommending Uniti Group for all investors. After all, in today's historically low interest rate environment, no low risk SWAN (sleep well at night) stock yields 15%.

In other words, only highly risk tolerant investors should own Uniti, and only as part of a well diversified portfolio.

However, after extensively (90 hours of research and counting) reviewing: Uniti's long-term prospects and growth plans, the legal minutiae underpinning its master leases, and the likely outcome of the battle between Windstream and Aurelius, I remain confident that Uniti's dividend remains secure, both now and in the future.

That's because the latest conference call reveals that management is taking a wiser, more conservative, and long-term approach to growth. This bodes well for its plans to gradually increase its independence from Windstream while maintaining one of the most generous payouts on Wall Street.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.