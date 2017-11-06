37 Of 100 MoPay Canadian Equities Boast 'Safer' Dividends In November

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safe" CDN MoPay stocks produced 36.81% LESS gain than from $5K invested in all ten.

"Safer" MoPay stocks also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, and dividend growth, to further document their dividend suport strength. Three were discarded in this screening due to negative annual-returns.

37 of 100 Monthly Paying (MoPay) Canadian (CDN) Equities were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yield greater than their dividend yield per market data 11/2/17.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Expected Ten Top Canada MoPay Dog Stocks To Net 12.5% to 48.07% Gains To November, 2018

Note that four of the ten top net gain MoPay dogs (shaded in the chart above) were also found among the Top ten yielders for the coming year. Thus, the dog strategy for this "Safer"Canadian Dividend MoPay group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 40% accurate.

Ten likely profit-generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018:

High Arctic Energy Services [HWO.TO] (OTCPK:HGHAF) netted $480.69 based on mean target price estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than to the market as a whole.

Medical Facilities [DR.TO] (OTCPK:MFCSF) netted $387.22, based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Alaris Royalty [AD.TO] (OTC:ALARF) netted $265.86 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment [CRJ.B.TO] (OTCPK:CJREF) netted $243.96 based on target estimates from ten analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% less than the market as a whole.

Pure Multi-Family REIT [RUF.UN.TO] (OTCQX:PMULF) netted $232.40 based on target price estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 91% less than the market as a whole.

Smart Real Estate [SRU.UN.TO] (OTC:CWYUF) netted $224.45 based on a target estimate from nine analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for SRU.UN.TO.

Plaza Retail [PLZ.UN.TO] netted $211.65, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% less than the market as a whole.

Slate Retail REIT [SRT.UN.TO] (SRRTF] netted $180.83 based on the median of target estimates from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

Inter Pipeline [IPL.TO] (OTCPK:IPPLF) netted $146.98 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from thirteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

True North Commercial [TNT.UN.TO] netted $125.05 based on a mean target price estimate from two analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 24.99% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Canadian MoPay dog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed, "underdogs".

37 of 100 November All-Cap Canadian MoPay Dividend Dogs Show Positive Returns And Cash Flow Yields Greater Than Their Dividend Yields

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the raw list of 100 all-cap MoPay stocks from which the 'safe' dividend 37 were sorted. You see below the those that passed the dividend "stress" test. These all-cap Canadian monthly pay dividend dogs report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin".

Financial successes, however, are frequently re-directed by corporate boards of directors managing company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Tahoe Resources (THO.TO) failed to pay its August and September monthly dividends and therefore, is assumed to have reverted to a Q pay mode, dropping it off this list. This article asserts that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Seven Business Sectors Were Represented By "Safer" Canadian Equities Paying Monthly Dividends In November

Seven of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the thirty-seven equities alleging 'safer' October dividends. The representation broke out, thus: financial services (6); consumer cyclical (9); real estate (12); healthcare (1); Utilities (1);energy (6); Industrials (2); Basic Materials (0); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Technology (0). The first three sectors named on the list above were represented by the top ten "safer" dogs by yield.

Dog Metrics Found No November Bargain MoPay "Safer" Dividend Stocks

Ten "Safe" top All-Cap Canada MoPay dividend stocks per October 3 YCharts data were ranked by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated (11) 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Monthly Pay Canadian Dividend Dogs Would Deliver 8.95% VS. (12) 14.16% Net Gains from All Ten By November, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten Canadian MoPay kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 36.81% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest priced "safe "MoPay dog, Medical Facilities (DR.TO) [M] (MSCSF), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 38.72%.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend MoPay dogs as of November 2 were: Partners REIT [PAR.UN.TO] ; BTB REIT [BTB.UN.TO] (BRBIF); True North Commercial [TNT.UN.TO]; Manulife Floating Rate (MFR.UN.TO); Callidus Capital [CBL.TO] (OTC:CCAOF), with prices ranging from $3.11 to $10.91.

Higher priced five "safe" Canadian all-cap MoPay dogs for October 3 were: Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO] (OTCPK:CJREF); Medical Facilities [DR.TO] (OTCPK:MFCSF); Canadian Banc [BK.TO] (OTC:CNDCF); Artis REIT [AX.UN.TO] (OTCPK:ARESF); Alaris Royalty [AD.TO] (OTC:ALARF), whose prices ranged from $11.82 to $20.08.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

