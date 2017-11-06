Apollo Commercial REIT: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor - Another Update

This review updates my last look at Apollo Commercial (ARI) from my November 14, 2016, article, "Apollo Commercial RE REIT: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor - An Update."

When I stated:

Because, as I illustrated above, as a long-term cumulative preferred investor, I am little concerned about quarterly financial reports and their attendant conference calls, which are liberally spun, I don't bother paying much attention to them unless the particular company is at risk of suffering some existential threat. ARI is not one of those companies; therefore, it's time to determine if either of its preferreds are a buy at this time, and if so, which is the better buy.

Admittedly, I went political when I concluded:

Normally, I would advise you to jump at it except, as I explain in another article I recently submitted and fully expect to be published Monday, the current political and economic atmosphere gives me pause about investing in anything at the moment. I advise that we wait for the dust to settle and the visibility to clear before making any additional investments. However, it's your money to do with as you please, all I ask is that you do it wisely and carefully, and take fully into account all the existential events I continually write about and mention before taking the plunge. And please be certain to factor in potential year-end tax loss selling that might negatively affect prices.

Let's see how the commons of ARI have performed over the past year since I wrote the previous article. I monitor this because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.



Over the past year, ARI's share price has appreciated from $16.80/share on 11/4/16 to its current $18.35. It has also maintained its quarterly dividend of 0.46. A substantial canary in the coal mine.

According to the Finviz summary of ARI's financial highlights...





... this company is valued at $1.95 billion. It earned $172.60 million on $295.50 million of sales. It has a book/share value of 22.66. YTD it is up a modest 10.42%. Its current D/E is reported at 0.73. Notice, for this report I included how the analysts graded ARI and the reason why I don't take their recommendations seriously. Why would two of these geniuses downgrade this company? Incidentally, the first downgrade on 12/15/16 came just after what appeared to be a several day price fall, almost a flash crash, that reversed itself on that very day and moved steadily higher.

The 2nd downgrade in March might have led to a small pullback, but was reversed a few days later and ARI shares continued their march toward further profitability. Yet for some reason, we continue to rely on their words of "wisdom?" Please!

It's time to take a look at ARI's preferred equities, first with a quick look at how I reported about them in November.

ARI Preferreds 11-14-16

Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best ARI-A 2.15625 25.40 2.15625/25.40 8.49% ARI-C 2.00 24.13 2/24.13 8.29% Best

By yield, the A is the better buy; however, by potential price appreciation at call, the C is the better. Let's dig a bit deeper. The A is callable 8/1/17, and the C 9/20/17. If called, the A will certainly be called first, not because of the date, but because it simply costs the company more per share in dividend payments. If it is called, the holder would lose 0.40/share. Let's go further. Let's assume that before called, the A pays a full year of dividends, that's $2.16 - 0.40 = $1.76 in profits. Let's assume the same for the C, $2.00 + 0.87 = $2.87 in profits. Of course, there is no certainty that either issue will be called in a timely fashion, but according to the above numbers, I'm calling the C the best buy.

It appears that I was right about the A, which was called as I predicted. Now let's see how the C has performed since then.

ARI Preferred 11- 4-17

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield ARI-C 9/20/17 2.00 25.48 2/25.48 7.85%

Here, I am forced to admit that I got it both right and wrong. Yes, the C was certainly the best choice, but it did not react as I had expected when I recommended caution and to watch and wait before making an investment because this sucker took off and never looked back.

However, the C is now callable and if it is you could lose 0.48/share if called immediately or reduce your profits by that amount if and when it's called.

