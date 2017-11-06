Ply Gem Holdings' (PGEM) CEO Gary Robinette on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PGEM)

Gary Robinette

Thank you, Shawn, and thank you to everyone for joining today's call. Before I discuss our operating and financial results for the quarter, I want to express my thoughts and prayers for all those impacted by the hurricanes that occurred in the United States over the last few months. As a company, the unprecedented occurrence of 2 major back-to-back hurricanes affecting the geographically significant markets of Texas, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina resulted in a short-term cost and product demand headwinds. However, we expect these to be short term followed by longer-term product demand strength and a return to normalized margin levels within our impacted product categories. I also want to thank the Ply Gem associates who generously donated their time and money to the relief and rebuilding efforts for the communities impacted by these devastating storms.

As I shift my discussion to our third quarter results, I will start with the highlights of our third quarter. And we'll then turn the call back to Shawn, who will discuss our financial results by business segment.

Our sales during the third quarter were driven by strong demand for our products in both the U.S. and Canada and represent a record sales quarter for Ply Gem. Our U.S. businesses experienced an organic growth rate of 4.7%, which was largely driven by demand within our Siding, Fencing and Stone segment and our new construction windows while our Canadian businesses experienced an organic growth rate of 23.6%.

Our gross profit margin for the third quarter contracted 240 basis points to 23.4%. Similar to the previous quarter, this contraction was driven by unfavorable commodity costs primarily related to PVC resin and aluminum, which increased 7.7% and 24% for the quarter, respectively, and higher freight costs, partially offset by $11.4 million of improved selling price and product mix.

For the quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $77.1 million or 13.7% of sales, resulting in a trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA of $230.2 million. Our adjusted EBITDA margin deteriorated by 190 basis points primarily from commodity and material cost headwinds and approximately a $3 million unfavorable impact from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Our third quarter results reflect the continued unfavorable commodity costs and a negative impact from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Although we expect there will be some ongoing challenges in the hurricane-affected areas, we consider the headwinds associated with these storms to be temporary and the rebuilding efforts to be a longer-term tailwind for the business. Overall, as the U.S. housing market recovery progresses and we execute our strategy plans, I expect to see continued improvement in Ply Gem's overall performance and profitability.

I will now turn the call over to Shawn Poe, Ply Gem's Chief Financial Officer, to review some of our key financial highlights. Shawn?

Shawn Poe

Thank you, Gary. I will first summarize our third quarter 2017 financial results of our individual segments and conclude with a discussion of our key liquidity measures, which continued to trend positive. In summarizing our results of our business segments, I will start with our Windows and Doors segment. Sales for the third quarter increased $15 million or 5.5% to $286.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2016. The sales growth experienced during the quarter was driven by a $6.6 million or 3.8% sales increase for our U.S. new construction products, a $7.6 million or 29.3% increase for our western Canadian window business and a modest increase of $800,000 or 1.1% for our U.S. repair and remodeling products.

Our third quarter 2017 sales were adversely impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma by approximately $4.2 million, which we expect to recover during 2018. Our higher average selling prices and improved product mix increased our sales by $7.7 million in the third quarter. The realized increases in average selling prices demonstrates our commitment to being the price leader while driving profitable growth. For the third quarter, our Windows and Doors gross margin improved 40 basis points from the third quarter of 2016. Our gross margin expansion in the third quarter was driven by improved pricing and product mix for our U.S. and Canadian Windows and Doors businesses, partially offset by higher raw material costs for glass, aluminum and PVC resin. SG&A expenses for the third quarter increased modestly by 40 basis points as a percentage of sales from 12.5% to 12.9%.

Now I will discuss the quarterly results of our Siding, Fencing and Stone segment. Sales for the third quarter increased $19.3 million or 7.4% to $278.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2016. The sales increase was driven by a strong organic growth rate of 6.5% in the U.S. and 17% in Canada. Favorable demand factors in both the U.S. and Canada increased our unit volume by 6.2% and 4.9%, respectively, while selling price and product mix increased sales $3.7 million.

For the third quarter, our Siding, Fencing and Stone gross margin contracted 540 basis points. The decrease in gross profit margin was driven by higher aluminum and PVC resin costs, which increased 24% and 7.7%, respectively, during the quarter.

We were unable to partially offset the higher material costs with selling price increases that were implemented in the first and second quarters of 2017. The realization from our first quarter price increase was below our expectations due to timing and market acceptance. Thus, we announced additional price increases during the second quarter. And as we said on prior calls, our price increases typically lag commodity inflation by roughly 90 days. Therefore, we began realizing the second quarter price increases towards the end of the third quarter and should realize the full quarterly impact in the fourth quarter.

In addition to the unfavorable commodity cost environment, Hurricane Harvey negatively impacted the petrochemical industry on the Texas Gulf Coast, which resulted in damage and shutdown of PVC resin manufacturers and chemical feedstock facilities in the area. As alternative suppliers attempted to satisfy the PVC resin demand, the market cost for PVC resin and associated freight cost increased.

As a direct result of Hurricane Harvey, all 4 domestic PVC resin producers announced a $0.05 per pound price increase versus the previously expected $0.03 per pound decrease, which is a 10% swing in the expected market price. Although we see the impact from the hurricanes as a near-term challenge, these unfavorable commodity and freight costs will continue to be a headwind to our gross margins in the fourth quarter. As a result, we recently announced an 8% to 10% selling price increase to our vinyl products and a 6% to 8% selling price increase to our metal and metal accessory products, which will be effective in early January 2018. The additional selling price increases are a necessity to offset the accelerated commodity headwinds we have experienced and return the business to more historical margin levels that we expect in our business.

SG&A expenses for the third quarter decreased 100 basis points as a percentage of sales from 8.7% to 7.7%. This improvement for the third quarter relates to improved leverage on the fixed component of SG&A expense and lower management incentive compensation expense.

Now I will discuss some of our key balance sheet and liquidity metrics. We ended the quarter with no borrowings against our $350 million ABL facility. And considering the amount of cash on hand, Ply Gem's available liquidity was in excess of $333 million, obviously a very favorable and strong liquidity position as we head into the fourth quarter and into the period in which we historically generate the majority of our cash flow.

As a result of our strong operating performance during the first 9 months of 2017 and the trailing 12 months, we have achieved an LTM-adjusted EBITDA of $230.2 million. Our debt leverage ratio at the end of the third quarter 2017 was 3.8x, which is almost a 0.5 turn improvement from the third quarter of 2016. We expect further improvement in our debt leverage ratio during the fourth quarter of 2017 and into 2018, with our intent to drive the leverage ratio to 3x or less, which will be achieved through incremental adjusted EBITDA growth and strong cash flow generation.

To further demonstrate our intent and ability to reduce our leverage and overall debt level, we elected to make a $40 million voluntary payment on our term loan on November 3. With this payment, we have voluntarily paid $200 million or 47% of our term loan since 2016. These cumulative payments will save the company at least $8 million in annual cash interest.

Our capital expenditures for the quarter were $10.7 million or 1.9% of sales, which was within our expectations. We expect our full year capital expenditures to be approximately 2% of sales.

With that overview of the third quarter results, I will turn the call back over to Gary to discuss our business outlook. Gary?

Gary Robinette

Thanks, Shawn. As previously mentioned, our third quarter results were adversely impacted by the occurrence of the 2 major back-to-back hurricanes in the geographically significant markets of Texas, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. We estimate the sales impact of these storms for the full year will be approximately $15 million to $20 million, with $4.2 million occurring in the third quarter. In addition to the demand headwind, these storms further accelerated the unfavorable commodity costs and freight costs faced by our businesses. We estimate the EBITDA impact of these storms for the full year will be approximately $12 million to $15 million, with approximately $3 million occurring in the third quarter. Although we face demand and cost headwinds associated with these storms, we fully expect these to be near term followed by longer-term demand strength and a return to normalized margin levels within our impacted product categories.

Beyond the impact of the hurricanes, the fundamentals of the U.S. housing market continue to be favorable, and our business is well positioned to drive profitable growth while continuing to expand our cross-selling opportunities through integrating our extensive product categories across our businesses and continued new product innovation through Ply Gem's Insight Center and Foundation Labs. As we move through the final quarter of 2017, we expect annual big-ticket exterior repair and remodel growth to be approximately 3% and new construction, single-family housing growth to range between 6% and 8% in our markets, excluding any storm-related recovery. We expect the growth in new construction to be led by entry-level homes, which have not been represented thus far in this housing recovery. As builders continue to focus on satisfying the need of the first-time homebuyers, we expect this to play well into Ply Gem's extensive product portfolio and value proposition.

In addition to participating in the continued recovery of the U.S. housing market, coupled with the start of the Canadian dividend, during our second quarter earnings call, we announced that Ply Gem is embarking upon a significant profit enhancement initiative. The 2x20 initiative will produce a 2% incremental improvement of our adjusted EBITDA margin by the year 2020 and will transform our business through operational excellence, the realization of remaining acquisition synergies and cost rationalization and SG&A savings and efficiencies. These transformational changes in our business will allow us to accelerate our profitability and, hence, shareholder value commencing in 2018.

With the continued recovery of the housing market during the remainder of 2017, combined with our profit improvement initiatives and considering the demand and near-term cost headwinds associated with the hurricanes, we expect to deliver a fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA in the range of $50 million to $55 million. This would translate into a full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $235 million to $240 million.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to the operator, who will lead us in the question-and-answer session. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. And your first question comes from the line of Bob Wetenhall from RBC Capital Markets.

Robert Wetenhall

Good job navigating all the hurricane disruption and thanks for the updated outlook. I was hoping maybe you could help segregate the puts and takes. Obviously, you had lower volumes just because of the headwinds due to operating leverage attributable to hurricane activity, and nobody can control that. You also saw a big spike in raw costs that negatively impacting Siding, Fencing and Stone. I'm really not talking about the fourth quarter but tell me how you see this playing out as we go into 2018. Gary's comments suggest there's a lot of demand at the entry level of the housing market. What's the incremental rebuild opportunity for Ply Gem, given this is impacting your big markets? And what are your thoughts on price/cost, given recent spike in resins?

Shawn Poe

Yes, I'll start, Bob, and then Gary can talk a little bit about the general market for 2000 -- as we look to 2018. The 2 hurricanes really had -- they were 2 very different events. The Hurricane Harvey that hit the Houston and Texas Gulf Coast was very much a rainfall event and did impact our sales in that market. But more importantly, it impacted, as I said on the call, the petrochemical industry and really drove, I'll say 2 -- well, let me say, 2 of the 4 PVC resin producers were under force majeure and, frankly, have just come out of force majeure. But because of that, all 4 of the producers, as I said, announced a $0.05 a pound price increase versus what was previously expected to be a $0.03 a pound. The bulk of that impact will hit in the fourth quarter.

And that obviously impacts our siding segment more than it does our windows because it's marginally PVC resin. The Hurricane Irma was as much a wind event as it was a rainfall through Texas and some of the southeast states. And that really has more of a top line impact, but also has some bottom line impact. When I talk about maybe the sales progression, it really does -- it stands out in our numbers, Bob. To give you some color, our siding segment, which does essentially very little in Texas versus windows, which is -- Texas is one of our biggest states, right? So September, our siding segment unit -- our sales were actually up in September relative to August.

But in our window segment, our U.S. windows, sales basically went from being up, call it in that 6% to 8% range, down to almost flat. So you clearly see the impact of the hurricane and, frankly, that carries over into October. I think we expect to see some improvement as we go through the quarter, but it'll affect the top line in our windows segment more. The bigger impact though in terms of our earnings actually comes from Harvey. About 2/3 of the negative impact that Gary referenced is really on the commodity and freight costs. Because not only did it -- PVC producers use it as an opportunity to raise their prices, we had to ensure that our plants had enough resin to run. And in many cases, we're shifting resin around the country from plant to plant to keep our operations going and keeping -- to keep our customers in supply.

So with that, where we would have expected to see more margin improvement specifically in the fourth quarter, that 10% swing in resin and frankly it affected micros as well, the rest of the ingredients in the siding, that creates a -- more of a headwind that we'll deal with in the fourth quarter. As Gary said, these are near term, and we'll get it behind us, but it's just something we've got to deal with. And as I said, we've raised price increases -- or announced price increases for early '18 as well. Gary?

Gary Robinette

Yes, so Bob, so into '18, without giving you any forward guidance, but the -- yes, I mentioned that the hurricanes cost anywhere from $12 million to $15 million to the bottom line. So we don't have the exact number yet, but it's becoming clearer each week where that's going to be headed. We opted not to go with a price increase immediately because we wanted to get our -- first of all, in the fourth quarter, traditionally, you don't do price and then come back in the first quarter and do a price increase. So we wanted to combine those together, which we did, and we announced those on all sides of the business the last week of October and the first week of November effective for January. So in essence, that $12 million to $15 million, with most of it hitting in the fourth quarter, if you're looking at your model for next year, you can add that back in. So we will get that back, but it's going to be an '18 event. And that's how we would model ours.

Robert Wetenhall

And Gary, what are your thoughts -- maybe you could flesh out a little bit the demand side of the equation for '18. You're a little lighter than I thought on your R&R commentary for big-ticket items. Seems like you have a pretty constructive view on housing. And then you're obviously going to have some rebuild activity in areas that were impacted by recent hurricane activity. How should we think about those going into '18? I'm not looking for a dollar guidance thing, but I would like a firm review on kind of the bookends of how you see the outlook. And you also got some business wins in siding, too.

Gary Robinette

Right. So I would say that we -- again, if you look at our R&R units in total for the year, and that's combining the window R&R, which has been the softer side, and the siding R&R, I mean, our -- those units combined are up 3.5%, so that's in that 3% to 4% range that we've been talking about. And in the quarter, they were up 4.8%, which was driven mostly by siding. I think that'll continue. So I think the big-ticket -- I mean, we are seeing a little bit of a -- I know that there's higher numbers out there, but windows is the softer side. And I think the rationale there would be the lack of an energy credit. Energy costs are down so there's -- so that would be a more stable increase. So we're looking R&R probably is going to be in that 3% to 5% range for next year. And that the single family -- and again, remember, we lag probably longer than 90 days with labor, probably closer to 100 to 120. But we think starts for next year will be in that 8% to 10% increase in our market areas and with Texas and Florida being the 2 largest.

Shawn Poe

And obviously, even though the hurricanes were a headwind in the last, call it, 3.5 months of '17, they will create some tailwind demand in '18, Bob. But that'll likely occur over the first half of the 2018.

Robert Wetenhall

And just final question. Great job on the balance sheet. Spectacular work paying down tons of debt. Any thoughts for next year on M&A? You guys have been kind of silent on that front recently. What are we going to do with capital allocation and the balance sheet and free cash flow?

Gary Robinette

Yes, I would say that it's been a couple of years since we've done an acquisition, and we would proactively look at something that made sense strategically. And I, again, don't think it would be, for the most part, anything that's major. There's not a lot in the pipeline right now. And our goal would be to, from a cash allocation utilization, is that either continue to pay down debt unless there was something that strategically and economically made sense for us.

And your next question comes from the line of Scott Rednor from Zelman & Associates.

Scott Rednor

I was hoping you guys could talk about the siding segment. You've had organically 7% growth in the quarter. Year-to-date, it's up 8%. I know there's a notion that this is a slow-growth segment. So can you guys maybe elaborate on what's driving that growth and how sustainable it is?

Shawn Poe

Well, I think it's twofold. We are seeing some of the bigger-ticket R&R market finally. It's felt like it's trailed the new construction recovery, Scott, and so you are seeing that. But in addition, we've grown share in that segment, and we've talked about it on some of the previous calls. We had -- and some of that, I will say some of it has been at -- in a channel that probably carries a lower gross profit margin, we really haven't talked a lot about that, than some of the broader-based business. Still very profitable business you would want, generates earnings and cash flow. But from a gross margin standpoint, it does have a little bit of a dampening effect. But we have clearly outperformed the industry in both the U.S. and Canada. And I -- can we continue to do that in '18? I will say our guys are out there everyday driving it.

Gary Robinette

And I think one other thing to add, Scott, to that is that we've always claimed that affordable housing is -- predominantly uses a lower-cost cladding, which would be vinyl on those homes. And to give you an example is that in the manufacturing housing segment, which we're very, very, very strong in the -- all the FEMA units would've been in these last few quarters as well, which is continuing to -- that probably will continue into next year. But that shows you the affordable or the lower-end housing does lend itself to vinyl siding.

Shawn Poe

Which should be even more of a tailwind for us as that sector gets more represented in 2018.

Scott Rednor

And then if we just look on the windows side, as I add back the $4 million headwind in the U.S. business, it sounds like growth of only around 5%, which is, given where new construction is, I would have thought it would be stronger. Can you maybe clarify, outside of storm regions, how fast your windows business was growing?

Gary Robinette

Well, I think if you look -- if you break it down new construction and repair, remodel, the new construction is up somewhere in the vicinity of 5% -- 4.6% to 5% in units. But again, that -- with Texas being 20-plus percent of our window sales, that state has been probably lagging the other states. So you can't compare it like -- you can't compare that 4% to 5% to the 8% that's out there because we're not in that market. So I think in markets, we're fine. We just happen to find ourselves in one of the softer markets. And then on the R&R side, that's the area where we're challenged somewhat, and I think because we're a flat or up a little bit. And some of that is we had a major customer that bought -- our #2 customer bought a #3 customer, and in that consolidation, maybe it was not the best thing for Ply Gem. So if you pulled that customer out, which you can't, our R&R windows were up almost 4% as well. So -- but when it's in there, it's back. And we'll get most of that back. It's a short-term integration issue.

Shawn Poe

And Scott, I think we talked about it on our prior call but we did -- we have a, I would say, a nice new business win on our new construction in the -- picked up another region with a national retailer in -- on the West Coast in Southern California. So that'll -- you'll start to see those sales flow through during the fourth quarter. Now with that said, Texas in October was still affected. So -- but later in the quarter, you'll see that start to get offset and recover as that new business win starts to flow through.

Your next question comes from Michael Rehaut from JPMorgan.

Jason Marcus

It's Jason in for Mike. So first question, just going back to the repair, remodel windows, I think you just talked a little bit about some of the trends there and how that might reverse itself as you get into next year. But I think you also called out the -- that there was gross margin deterioration across repair, remodel. So just wanted to see if that was more of a top line issue or overhead issue or if there's actually something going on from a mix perspective as you look at that business.

Shawn Poe

No, I think -- well, the gross margin compares we talked about on R&R products was really on the -- in the siding segment because that's predominantly R&R. And that's where you're seeing the compression associated with PVC resin and the hurricanes and such. Overall, as I think you know, Jason, we acquired the Simonton window business at the end of 2014, and it's an R&R business. And over the course of two years from that, following that acquisition, we essentially tripled the earnings in that business through our acquisition synergies and cost savings and takeouts. And there's more to come on that on -- in frankly in Gary's 2x20 initiative.

Jason Marcus

Okay. That's great. And then moving on to the SG&A. And so you saw some nice improvement in siding. But I think in windows, looks like it ticked up on a dollars and a percentage of sales basis. Just wanted to see if you could break out some of the moving parts there and how we should think about SG&A across the company into 4Q.

Shawn Poe

Well, quite honestly, the uptick was pretty de minimis. I think it was 40 basis points. So that could literally be timing of certain expenses flowing through, Jason. So I think over time, we would expect to continue to gain leverage as we grow the top line. And to a large extent, SG&A is more of a fixed. We did -- you did see a reduction this year in compensation expense because quite honestly, our management bonuses, if you will, because the business -- while it's -- given some of the challenges of the commodities and the hurricanes, I think the business has performed reasonably well, but at not -- still below our expectations. So you'll probably see an uptick in that in 2018. But overall, we expect to gain leverage on SG&A.

Jason Marcus

Okay, great. And then just lastly, I'm sorry if you said this already. But just from a demand standpoint, can you just comment on what October top line growth looked like in the U.S. across both businesses?

Shawn Poe

Well, it was really different between the 2 businesses. Siding is up north of 15%. Now some of that is price. Obviously, we've announced a number of price increases so you are seeing that June price increase start to flow through. But also, as Gary had mentioned, our siding segment would have benefited from some of the FEMA trailers that were built for those people that were displaced by the hurricanes. So they would have seen some demand for that versus our window businesses, which play a fair amount in Texas, as Gary pointed out. Their units were -- I'll say our sales were essentially up 1 to 3 percentage points. So a significant contrast, and it really does point out how those -- the markets that were impacted by the hurricanes. Does that help?

Jason Marcus

Yes, that's great.

Your next question comes from Matt McCall from Seaport Global Securities.

Matthew McCall

So maybe follow-up on that last response. You said you were seeing some of the benefit of the June price increase flow through. Is it occurring in line with your expectations? And I guess, the second part, what have been the competitor responses? Have you seen competitors follow through with price increases of their own?

Gary Robinette

Yes, I would say that it's not to our expectation. You mean the one that we announced earlier in the summer? Is that...

Matthew McCall

Yes. Well, just a reference to that October revenue improvement you said. I think, Shawn, you said price was a big part of that in the June flow through.

Shawn Poe

Yes, I think what we said early in the year, we did one in January, Matt. And we were pretty clear on prior calls and again, that, that one did meet our expectation. I think the second one was better, and we did have competitors that followed, not necessarily on the same day, but competitors did follow. But where we would have expected PVC to come down, and that was the market forecast as we go into the fourth quarter, unfortunately, the hurricanes turned that on its ear. And all 4 of the PVC producers, instead of seeing a market decrease, which would have -- obviously, you would have seen some margin recovery from that then in the fourth quarter and really even starting in the late third quarter, Matt, that creates a near-term headwind. But I would just say this. We deal with commodity movements in this business every day, and we have over the years. And it doesn't really -- while it does create a near-term headwind and some compression, it doesn't change the long-term trajectory of this business, which is very positive.

Matthew McCall

Okay, okay, and that's good. So the, I guess, the next question related. The 8% to 10% in vinyl and 6% to 8% in metal for -- I think you said in Q1 or in January, similar question. I mean, does that take care of the cost increases when you couple it with the June increase? And based on what we know today, does that kind of get you back to a level playing field price cost-wise?

Gary Robinette

I would say that if we -- our goal is to achieve a higher -- our goal is to achieve that entire price increase. And we plan on doing that. And when we do that, then I think, Matt, that does get us back. That would get us closer to the bogey that we've set out there.

Shawn Poe

And I would say that, Matt, on that one, once again, Ply Gem was the price leader. And we have already seen some of our competitors follow.

Matthew McCall

Okay, that was going to be my next question. Did the recent PVC spike change any of their behavior? And -- well, I guess, the -- will be timing be similar? Will you -- should we assume more of the benefit occurs 90 days post the increase?

Shawn Poe

Yes, I mean, it'll -- that one, since it's effective in January, I think our goal with -- I mean, the letters went out, and as Gary said, late October, early November. So our plan would be to get a meaningful portion of that starting in the first quarter of '18. But then you'll get the full effect as we go into what is the most -- a more meaningful quarter, the second quarter. Our first quarter, as you know, Matt, is always going to be our lowest revenue because there's just not as much construction in January and February.

Your next question comes from Ken Zener with KeyBanc.

Kenneth Zener

I just have one question. When we talk about the price dynamics related to the cost inflation, I'm going to stick with just windows here, can you talk about how regionally different prices can be? So obviously, your -- Texas being an important market for you, how does that influence kind of the pricing that you're talking about versus if it was in the northeast or in the northwest as it relates to both your customers' expectation of pricing but also the fluctuation within your cost basis, for example, resins? I mean, I know it's a commodity but it sounds like it might be different by region. Or I mean, is it just -- is it impacting the cost across all manufacturers no matter where they're located?

Shawn Poe

It is affecting all vinyl window manufacturers because your question was specific to vinyl. And let me say that a number of our customers are customers that we support, not just in one region or in one state but, frankly, across the U.S. And so the price increases that we do are more of a -- on a global across-the-board basis. And there -- you could have some customer -- you could have a timing or something. But no, it's across the board. And specifically, I mentioned that we have been and continue to be the price leader. And we did have -- one of our largest window competitors has already followed with a price increase for early 2018, which is encouraging. Because with the commodity costs continuing to go up and labor, frankly, for all manufacturers continuing to be a challenge that's going to be dealt with, that we needed it. And I would assume our competitors probably needed a price increase as well.

Your next question comes from Nishu Sood from Deutsche Bank.

Nishu Sood

Just thinking about windows and siding demand in rebuilding, I think most folks tend to focus on categories or products like drywall. And obviously, there's extensive landscaping damage. How do windows fit into the picture? Obviously, we had 2 pretty different types of storm events. But you mentioned, Gary, that you do expect to recover lost sales. So maybe you could just walk us through how you see that playing out, please.

Gary Robinette

Well, first of all, I would say the recovery of lost sales would be that -- and you have to remember for most of it, it's predominantly new construction. So it's just a matter of the cleanup time and then -- to get back to the rebuilding. So it would be pretty similar to what you would see from national builders. And then the remodel side is just the -- I mean, some houses just can't -- they have to be totally rebuilt or remodeled. And that's where I think you would bring in our products.

Shawn Poe

Yes. And on the -- for example, in Florida, which was more of a wind event, which caused, I'll say, pretty significant damage, I know one individual specifically who has a number of apartment complexes down there. And he's going to -- he's in the need to replace all of his windows because it caused damage, yes, for sure.

Nishu Sood

Got it. Got it, okay. And the 2x20 initiative, I think that you may have mentioned an initiative similar to that a number of quarters ago. But just wanted to get an update on what is different in the announcement of the 2x20 initiative today, the baseline for the 2 percentage points of EBITDA increase and the -- yes, so I just wanted to get an update on what's incremental there, please.

Gary Robinette

Sure. Well, I announced that, I think, last quarter. And we've started, really started working on this project at the beginning of the year. And if I'd just refresh your memory, it's broken into 4 modules. And the first one is the remaining synergies from the Simonton acquisition, which we started working on in April. And each of those modules are about 25%. So if you do the 2%, I mean, the math comes out to $40 million. Well, so let's just use that per se. So the first module is the remaining synergies. We're well on the way, and I would see most of that being baked into the '18 numbers. The second is just continuous improvement so it's automation, extrusion, more in-house extrusion and some other categories inside the manufacturing, and that's about 25%. And some of that is on the way.

And there could be a little bit of that baked into '18, but most of that would be in '19. And then the third module is just transformational structure, and that has really taken the last step that Ply Gem has available to him to make us one operating company. And we're in the planning process for that. Now would -- you would see some of that in '19, mostly all of it in '20. And the final is just G&A efficiency, which is more around the -- trying to get less system, just not going on a new system. All of our companies are on the same order entry, but it's the impactfulness of the back office that has us have extreme amount of cost. So that would all be on that last model. So that's where we are. And just to let you know how serious we are, we spent our -- my whole monthly meeting on this. We are hiring an outside consultant to validate the numbers because I think the number's actually north of what I've stated. So that's where we'll have impact. We'll start to see, like I said, 25% of it in the '18 numbers, and then we'll have a better feel of how it falls in -- at the end of '18, '19 into '20.

Shawn Poe

And Nishu, you asked about the -- a step-off point. If you think about Ply Gem today, we're already close to a, call it, a 12% EBITDA business. And so with Gary's 2x20 initiatives and market -- continued market growth, you can see that we will -- our expectation is to be north of 15% -- between 15% to 20% ultimately.

And there are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to Mr. Gary Robinette for closing remarks.

Gary Robinette

Thank you, Casey. Shawn and I would like to thank everyone for joining us this morning. And as always, we appreciate your interest, support for Ply Gem, and we look forward to discussing our business with you on the next earnings call. Thank you.

And ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

