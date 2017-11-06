RAIT Financial: An Investment From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor: Quarterly Update

In fact, according the Finviz financial highlights they were downright ugly, dagnabit! (I always wanted to say that.).

As I wrote in a previous article, RAIT Financial: An Investment From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor, RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) commons have, over the past 5-years, proven to be a terrible investment. Since then RAS has fared worse as illustrated below in the following Yahoo Finance 3-month chart.

So badly, that it prompted me to write the recent article, Will RAIT Financial Become An Outlier Or Will It Substantiate My Cockroach Theory? In which I posed the question concerning RAS' survival and whether or not it would be the cockroach that I theorized could survive anything, or would it prove the exception to my theory, by failing and going bankrupt.

As I stated on more than one occasion, I don't usually pay much attention to quarterly financial reports and their usual happy-talk attendant CC's, except when the company involved faces some existential threat. Unfortunately, this is one of those occasions and be certain, I am paying close attention and writing about it as well.

Consequently, I am studying the following, RAIT Financial Trust's (NYSE:RAS) CEO Scott Davidson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript, and as best as I am able to. I'm stating it now and I might remind you later, I'll expect your input in the following comment section because I anticipate a serious discussion that requires group-think and all hands on deck to wade through the mounds of bull-puckey that will be spread throughout this report in order to reach, what I hope, will be a reasonable conclusion.

And now for the good, the bad, and the ugly as I see it:

CEO Scott Davidson:

So far, we've made good progress executing on that plan. As of this call, our REO property portfolio is down to approximately $336 million. As – since the beginning of 2016, we’ve invested properties for $678 million and reduced related debt and corporate unsecured debt by more than $687 million. As importantly loan volume was up more than 300% to $375 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017. As expected, the progress we've achieved executing on our transformational strategy has resulted in a smaller balance sheet, less debt and compressed CAD. It remains our goal to be largely completed with the remaining asset dispositions, and our strategic transformation by early 2018. Our transformational strategy remains focused on growing our core middle-market CRE lending activities, divesting our legacy REO portfolio, divesting our property management operations, reducing our outstanding unsecured recourse indebtedness, and reducing our total expense base. As previously noted, we continue to recycle capital into our lending activities. During the quarter, we closed nine floating rate first mortgage loans totaling about $100 million, and during the first nine months of 2017, we originated a total of $375 million of loans, each release surpassing all of 2016 loan origination volumes, and matching our capital availability.

I'm forced to admit that it sounds great, but are we able to believe his happy-talk? Yes, it's true that RAS is transitioning into becoming more of a lender, but as one of my followers informed us, RAS tried that in the past and ended up with less than stellar results. Are we to believe they will do better the second time around? Personally, I'm hoping they will, but hopes don't put food on the table or money in my pocket.

Scott continued:

When you look at expense levels prior to RAIT commencing its strategic transformation, compensation and G&A expenses are estimated to decrease by more than 45% from 2016 levels on an annualized basis. We are also managing our liquidity and focused on allocating capital to reduce RAIT's unsecured recourse indebtedness. Total recourse debt excluding RAIT's secured warehouse facilities declined by $12.6 million from July 1, 2017 through this call. And since January 1, 2016, total recourse debt has declined by approximately $115.8 million. Based on our internal estimates, we expect to release approximately $200 million of capital from our existing portfolio over the next 12 months. That capital can be reallocated into further debt reductions, our lending business, and to our working capital.

This I like. Reducing a company's debt is usually a good thing, reducing it further is better; however, time will tell if RAS' efforts are successful and in time to turn this tanker around before it disappears beneath the waves taking our money with it. Of this, we also have little evidence as of.

Then came the hard bit of news:

As the dividends and RAIT's common and preferred securities, the board considered a variety of factors during its evaluation of the third quarter common dividend. After an evaluation of current facts and circumstances, the board made the difficult decision to spend the quarterly common dividend. The Board felt that it was important to advance RAIT's financial flexibility as the transition continues. The Board expects consider whether to reinstate dividend on RAIT's common shares, after RAIT completes strategic transformation and exploration of strategic and financial alternatives. The Board also declared fourth quarter preferred stock dividends in the normal course.

This, as a preferred shareholder, I liked a lot, sorry commoners, but your pain, in this instance, happens to be a source of my pleasure, Although it might turn out as well for you in the future should you decide to stick around long enough to enjoy its benefits. Of course, that's if, RAS is able to successfully navigate the transformation they have been touting.

Because I am a financial report reading lightweight, I'm going to leave it to those of my followers who are far smarter than I am and smarter than I could ever hope to be. Consequently, as usual, I've turned to RAS' Finviz financial highlights

In a word: UGLY! This company is valued at a paltry $36.22 million. It lost $193.80 million on $169.10 million of sales. How do you do that? It has a book/share value of 2.27. YTD is, are you seated? down a heart-stopping 88.10%. Its current D/E is reported at a not good 8.14.

Yet according to the BOD, it appears that everything is going according to plan. Well, I hope so guys because my money and my prayers are riding with you and I expect my money to be returned. Are you listening?

Initially, I intended to, as usual, report on which preferred was the best buy, but I decided not to. Better for you to watch and wait to see if miracles still happen and my cockroach theory still holds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAS-B, RAS-C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.