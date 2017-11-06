KIO Rights Offering: Analysis And Thoughts

KIO has had good performance since inception and has outperformed most of its high yield peers.

KIO pays monthly distributions with an annual yield near 9%, and KIO has been earning most of its distributions.

KKR is a leading investment firm with a 40-year history, but its expertise does not come cheap - the baseline expense ratio is over 2% a year.

KKR Income Opportunities is an opportunistic closed-end fund that dynamically allocates across credit instruments - mainly invested in corporate high yield and bank loans with a smattering of equities.

Fund Objective

The Fund's primary objective is to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a targeted portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers and uses hedging strategies to achieve attractive risk adjusted returns. Normally, at least 80% of managed assets are invested in loans and fixed income instruments.

(Data below is sourced from the KKR fund website unless otherwise stated.)

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Yield Hunting Marketplace offering one week ago.

The portfolio breakdown is shown from their latest fact sheet below. The fund managers try to tactically and dynamically allocate capital across a company's capital structure where they have identified compelling investment opportunities, including some investments where they have identified issuer distress, event-driven misvaluations or capital market inefficiencies.

Discount History

Here is a chart showing the discount history since inception from CEF Connect. Note that discounts were as high as 15% back in 2015. The very recent discounts for KKR Income Opportunities (KIO) are misleading since the NAVs in the chart have not been adjusted for the upcoming dilution from the rights offering. I will discuss this further below.

(Source: cefconnect)

Interest Rate Risk

At the current time, many bond market pundits are predicting higher interest rates to come. I'm not sure whether they are correct, but I have been looking for investments with a somewhat lower exposure to interest rate risk. The average life of the KIO portfolio is 5.18 years, but the portfolio duration is only 2.49 years. This low duration is mainly because of the large allocation to leveraged loans, which have floating rates over LIBOR and very low duration.

Industry Breakdown

The fund is well diversified with 97 positions and has fairly low allocations to troubled areas like energy and retail.

Geography

The fund is currently invested primarily in US securities but has some small holdings in Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, the U.K., and Trinidad.

Credit Facility

KIO is a leverage closed-end fund, and the current effective leverage is around 28%. In the last semi-annual report as of April 30, 2017, there was about $95 million of borrowings outstanding under the Credit Facility. During the six months ended April 30, 2017, the Fund had an average interest rate of 1.57%.

By September 30, the leverage had increased to $108 million. The average interest rate will likely increase over time as the Fed raises short-term rates which in turn will increase the LIBOR rate.

Investment Performance

KIO has had very good performance since inception compared to its Morningstar peer group, which is "High Yield Bond". It did a good job in avoiding heavy exposure to energy issues. Morningstar gives KIO a 5-star rating. Here are the performance numbers:

KIO NAV High Yield NAV YTD 11.18% 8.83% 1-Year 13.86% 10.20% 3-Year 8.52% 5.88%

Source: Morningstar

What About The Rights Offering?

Recent trading in KIO has been dominated by the ongoing rights offering. Here are the terms of the offering:

- Transferable rights offering with a record date of October 19. We are already past that date, and the rights are currently trading in the secondary market. The over-subscription privilege applies only to record date shareholders who have already received their rights. If you purchase rights today in the secondary market, you will not be able to over-subscribe using these rights.

- Shareholders may purchase one new common share for every three rights held. The subscription period expires on November 17.

- The Fund has declared a monthly distribution to Common Shareholders payable on November 30, 2017, with a record date of November 6, 2017, which will not be payable with respect to Common Shares that are issued pursuant to the Offer after November 6, 2017, the record date for such distribution.

- The subscription price per Common Share will be determined on the expiration date and will be equal to 90% of the average of the last reported sales price of a Common Share of the Fund on the NYSE on the Expiration Date and each of the four immediately preceding trading days. However, the subscription price cannot fall below 82% of NAV, or an 18% discount.

This Rights Offering is Very Expensive

If I were a shareholder in KIO, I would be disappointed in how the board managed this rights offering. It is using UBS as an underwriter and paying a 3.75% sales load. In addition, offering expenses borne by the Fund are estimated to be approximately $650,000 in the aggregate, or $0.13 per Common Share.

The total cost to shareholders will be well over $3 million. The KIO board should take some lessons from the Cornerstone funds. They run similar size "no-load" rights offerings without any underwriters for about one tenth of the cost.

Dilution From the Rights Offering

Given the low subscription price and high fees paid to run the offering, I would estimate that the proceeds from the rights offering sales will probably be around $14.60. Since the NAV of KIO on October 27 was $18.43, this will lead to significant dilution when the new shares are distributed. The exact amount of dilution is impossible to compute precisely since it will depend on market movements and the share discount over the next few weeks, but for estimation purposes, I am assuming an estimated dilution of $0.96 to the NAV.

So, using data as of the close on October 27, the NAV was $18.43, but after dilution, my estimated NAV would be about $17.47. The discount quoted in CEF Connect was -8.84%. But if you use the dilution-adjusted NAV, the dilution-adjusted discount would be about -4%.

Here are some summary statistics on KIO:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Total Assets: 375 Million

Total Common assets: 280 Million

Annual Distribution (Market) Rate = 9.12%

Last Regular Monthly Distribution = $0.125 (Annual= $1.50)

Fund Baseline Expense ratio: 2.15%

Discount to NAV = -10.40% (before dilution from rights offering!)

Dilution Adjusted Discount = Approx -4%

Portfolio Turnover rate: 82%

Effective Duration: 2.49

Effective Leverage: 27.79%

Average Daily Volume (shares) = 96,000

Average Dollar Volume = $1.6 Million

Conclusions

I think KIO is a well run fund which has performed well since inception. Unfortunately, it is has very high expenses. I would definitely consider it to be one of the better long-term buy and hold high yield investments if the expense ratio were lower by 50 basis points.

Right now, I see it as more of a potential trading vehicle depending on how the rights offering plays out. The rights are currently trading around $0.32 each, so a purchase of three rights would cost you about $0.96 if you can trade commission free.

A 10% discount to market price is worth around $1.69 a share, so at least as of today, the rights are a fairly cheap way to buy the fund. Of course, there is an extremely remote chance (a real black swan event) that KIO can trade with a discount more than 18% prior to the expiration date in which case, the rights would theoretically become worthless. But even if that occurred, I think KKR would just extend the rights offering period until the discount narrowed.

The real question is what will happen to the KIO discount after the rights offering is over. Over the last six months, the average discount has been around -5%, but over the last three years, the average has been more like -9%.

At this point, I do not own any shares or rights in KIO, but I'm tracking it on a watch list. Sometimes you can get good opportunities for a short-term trade in the rights, especially if you have some free trades available at your brokerage firm.

if the discount widens out to -8% or more after the dilution is completed, I think it could be a good time to invest in KIO for the longer term. You will know that the dilution is completed when you see a big drop in net asset value a few days after the November 17 expiration date of the rights offering.

Marketplace Service For Those Hunting For Yield

In April 2016, we launched our marketplace service Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Investing dedicated to yield/income investors who wish to avoid the froth associated with most of the equity market. We encourage investors to utilize the free two-week trial in order to benefit from our yield opportunities within closed-end funds, business development companies, and other niche areas.

George Spritzer's top investment ideas are being featured on Alpha Gen Capital's "Yield Hunting" marketplace service. The goal of the offering is to provide a "low-maintenance portfolio" with a yield in excess of 8% on a tax-equivalent basis with capital gain optionality. The core portfolio has generated a high single-digit yield, while taking approximately half the risk of the S&P 500 on price and one-third on NAV. For safe and reliable income streams, check out our unique marketplace service.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KIO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.