Johnson & Johnson Pipeline Impresses

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a $376 billion market cap company trading at $140 per share focused on innovative health care products for people around the world for over 130 years. The company shared its plans for it's impressive pipeline and future goals for sustainable growth in May 2017. As JNJ presses forth with its industry-leading business development model by leveraging its core blockbuster products, it is also making key acquisitions. The company's proven track record of commercial capabilities, pharmaceutical sector innovation in unmet needs, and strong position in medical devices makes the company an attractive long-term growth candidate. Strong Bio is recommending a position in JNJ for portfolios looking to protect gains made from emerging speculative stocks, that still seek strong growth potential. Stocks such as JNJ and others that have been recently featured as combined growth and defensive allocations help eliminate volatility and legal quagmire when suitor and managerial manipulation of speculative drug candidates becomes egregious, an unfortunate emerging trend in biotechnology.

This article is focusing on the pipeline and clinical results of the JNJ's pharmaceutical candidates (not to take anything away from JNJ's impressive line of devices and biologics). The pharmaceutical segment of JNJ is focused on unmet needs in six core therapeutic areas: Immunology, Infectious Diseases and Vaccines, Neuroscience, Cardiovascular & Metabolism, and Oncology, and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. Recent immunology candidate results for guselkumab and sirukumab are discussed below, as well as pulmonary arterial hypertension acquisitions including notable drug Uptravi. In addition to these candidate results, JNJ expects to file for regulatory approval for it's other blockbuster pipeline candidates between 2017 and 2021.

Immunology: Recently the company announced in June 2017 that FDA has approved Tremfya (guselkumab) for psoriasis. Tremfya selectively blocks IL-23, with phase 3 studies showing that 70% of patients achieved a 90% or better improvement in skin clearance at 16 weeks. In head to head analysis, Tremfya outperformed skin clearance compared with Humira (adalimumab) at weeks 16, 24, and 48. The market for severe plaque psoriasis is expected to flourish until 2025, with expected sales of Tremfya to reach $1.2 billion by 2022. Label expansion opportunities for Tremfya includes psoriatic arthritis. Unfortunately, the company failed to bring its candidate for rheumatoid arthiritis, sirukumab, a unique IL-6 inhibitor, to market after FDA demanded more data due to safety (patient death) concerns. In more than 3000 patients studied in its phase 3 program, sirukumab demonstrated significant efficacy in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, including reduction in disease progression and patient-reported outcomes. Most common adverse events reported were upper respiratory tract infections and pain or swelling at the injection site. In August 2017 the company expressed that it is disappointed with the decision by FDA and seeks to continue discussions as sirukumab represents a unique approach for patients that do not respond well to conventional IL-6 blockade, and decided to halt sirukumab development in October 2017. The crowded market for rheumatoid arthritis is expected to reach $28.5 billion by 2025. Label expansion opportunities include Simponi Aria (golimumab) for juvenile idiopathic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis, and Stelara (ustekinumab) for pediatric psoriasis and ulcerative colitis.

Infectious Diseases and Vaccines: Edurant STR (rilpivirine and dolutegravir) was approved in 2011 for treatment-naive adults with HIV, and is being evaluated for label expansion opportunity for the treatment experienced patients with HIV. Evidence suggests that in the absence of virological failure from other treatment regimes, a switch to rilpivirine is safe and effective for some patients with resistance mutations. The global market for HIV is expected to reach $15.8 billion by 2025. Pimodivir (JNJ-3872) is being evaluated for influenza A, and has demonstrated reduction in viral load in phase 2b studies. Treatment resulted in a statistically significant decrease in qRT-PCR quantitative analysis over seven days from initiation of dosing compared to placebo. The treatment was well-tolerated, with no significant safety concerns. Influenza A remains a serious global threat, especially in lieu of potential antiviral treatment resistance, and represents an annual global market of $3.3 billion by 2024. JNJ obtained lumicitabine for treatment of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in 2014 from its purchase of Alios Biopharma for $1.75 billion. It is being developed for children and adults who have been hospitalized for the virus. RSV causes as many hospitalizations as influenza, according to experts in the field, which is nearly 1 billion events per year. The market for the treatment of RSV is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2024.

Neuroscience: Esketamine received breakthrough therapy designation from FDA for treatment of major depressive disorder with imminent risk of suicide in August 2016. This intra-nasal or orally administered NMDA receptor antagonist has a novel mechanism of action, being a non-competitive and non-selective activity-dependent calcium channel modulator. It is being evaluated for the indication of treatment resistant depression as well, and is in phase 3 trials. The global market for depression is expected to reach $17 billion by 2020. The company is also examining ponesimod for relapsing multiple sclerosis in phase 3 trials. The market for multiple sclerosis is expected to reach $25 billion by 2024, but is regarded as highly competitive with several highly efficacious treatments available. Candidate JNJ-7922 (orexin-2 antagonist) is being evaluated for use in insomnia as well, a fairly unique or rare indication. The global market for insomnia is estimated to reach $4.4 billion by 2021.

Cardiovascular & Metabolism: JNJ is working on label expansion programs for its Xarelto (rivaroxaban) product, including patients with chronic heart failure and coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, prophylaxis in ambulatory cancer patients on chemotherapy, and infrainguinal revascular patients. FDA recently approved Xarelto for use in patients with risk of venous thromboembolism October 30, 2017. Sales in the U.S. for Xarelto dropped 10% to $513 million in Q1 2017, compared to the first quarter of 2016. The company is also working to develop it's SGLT2 inhibitor, Invokana (canaglifozin) for use in patients with diabetic neuropathy and type 2 diabetic patients with risks of death and cardiovascular disease. It was given approval by FDA for adults with type 2 diabetes in March 2013. J&J saw U.S. sales slip for the third-straight quarter in Q1 2017, and was down 17% to $247 million, compared to the same three-month period last year. These label expansion opportunities should help stave off competitive forces in these market spaces, as the total market space expands with new patients available for treatment.

Oncology

JNJ has submitted an NDA for Apalutamide (ARN-509) for pre-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The drug inhibits the action of testosterone from binding the androgen receptor in prostate cancer cells. Currently there are no FDA-approved treatments for this specific type of prostate cancer. Phase 3 data from the SPARTAN trial support the submission, with primary endpoint being metastasis free survival, the time from randomization to first evidence of confirmed metastasis (or death). Label expansion studies include metastic hormone sensitive prostate cancer and localized prostate cancer. The company is also developing niraparib (PARP inhibitor) for prostate cancer, after having acquired it from Tesaro in a $500 million deal. The PARP inhibitor class of molecules prevent a cancer cell with DNA damage from repairing itself, often leading to cell death, and is not limited to the indication of prostate cancer alone (although the deal was only for prostate cancer rights). The pivotal clinical trial for niraparib has been delayed, but is procedural and it is not expected to have resulted from a problem with the drug. The annual global market for prostate cancer is expected to reach $12 billion by 2025.

JNJ is working to develop erdafitinib (orally administered pan FGFR Inhibitor) for solid tumors. In a phase 1 study, erdafitinib showed encouraging clinical activity (overall disease control rate of 55%) with minimal toxicity. The most common adverse events were hyperphosphatemia, asthenia, dry mouth, and constipation. Imetelstat, a hTERT RNA-targeting telomerase inhibitor shown to inhibit cell proliferation in various cancer lines is being evaluated for myelofibrosis. Conventional myelofibrosis treatment regimes include stem cell transplants, with risks of treatment-related deaths and complications such as GvHD. JAK inhibitors can alleviate symptoms and reduce spleen size, but often do not induce remissions, reversal of marrow fibrosis, or target various JAK mutation-bearing populations. In a clinical trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine with 26 patients, 7 patients that had failed other therapies had a complete or partial response. Although the complete molecular mechanism is elusive, the study identified imetelstat as an active drug for the disease. The market for myelofibrosis represents a $1 billion opportunity by 2025.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson is focusing its efforts to coordinate a sixth therapeutic area, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), with it's $30 billion completed acquisition of Actelion announced in June 2017. The PAH portfolio includes Opsumit, Uptravi, and Tracleer, which provide a leading commercial position in this space. Tracleer and Opsumit target both the ETA and ETB receptors, and are expected to marginally decline in the next two to four years as patents expire. However, oral prostacyclin analogues such as Uptravi are anticipated to have a lucrative growth forcast. The global market for PAH is expected to reach $8.7 billion by 2025, with the U.S. contributing about 50% of the total.

Risks for investing in JNJ include the highly competitive nature of competing in these large market spaces, and breakthrough drugs that could emerge from other companies. However, the company has a strong cash position to make acquisitions with over $40 billion on hand in early 2017, and with an operating cash flow totaling nearly $19 billion in 2016, even after paying a nice dividend and buying back nearly $9 billion in stock, and acquisition of Actelion for $30 billion, the company still added $5 billion to its 2016 cash position. There are critics that regard the acquisition of Actelion as foolish, due to Opsumit having failed a phase 3 study for the treatment of Eisenmenger syndrome having failed its clinical trial, and having potentially overpaid. The label expansion failure, however, only decreases the drug's potential by $100-200 million in sales, a 5-10% decrease. Moreover, the forecast for ETA and ETB receptor therapies for PAH are not expected to keep pace with the market. The lion's share of the acquisition will come from Uptravi, by Strong Bio's assessment, and therefore the criticism of the company is more flippant than foolish. Other risks for the company include failure to reach FDA approval in its pipeline candidates, but with 10 blockbuster shots on goal, the company is well-diversified for growth. Delays are also a potential pitfall, which are usually manageable. Sometimes, however, a candidate fails that is once touted as a potential blockbuster, as is the case with talacotuzumab. The company recently halted a study for talacotuzumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD123 (interleukin-3 receptor alpha chain, IL3RA) citing issues prior to full enrollment slated for 2018. Thus, investors can appreciate the importance of diversification.

Of 21 analysts, the consensus target for JNJ, which has unusually high coverage, is ~$145 per share. The company pays a dividend of approximately $3.36 per share (2.37%). Growth candidates that pay a dividend are desired as attractive asset allocation candidates for several reasons. One, if the company undergoes some delays or temporary downside for a couple of years, the 5% payout helps to offset this risk. In addition, sniping a temporary low with timing of purchase becomes less important, which is good for investors like Strong Bio that cannot sit around and watch or trade stocks. Third, the stocks do not get aggressively manipulated and shorted, because a short position is required to pay that dividend. This results in the dividend paying stock price being stable over short periods of time. However, many small dividend paying stocks have demonstrated growth of 10-20% per year, and sometimes these rates of growth are sustained for decades. It is for this reason Strong Bio allocates 90% of the portfolio to dividend growth candidates, with no more than 4% in any given dividend growth company, and the remaining 10% in speculative growth, with no more than 0.5% in any given speculative company.