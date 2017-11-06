Amazon's Delivery Challenge: Drone Or Key? - Both Raise Security Issues

What is most likely to play out in the future.

At this point drones or keys are the main options for the e-commerce giant.

Amazon still looking for the answer to the last leg of the delivery journey.

source: IBT

Amazon (AMZN) has been working for some time on ways to complete the final leg of its delivery to the home, as it looks for ways to improve its service while cutting costs.

The company also wants to ensure a higher rate of completion of deliveries, as package theft and packages exposed in some cases to the weather, results in bad experiences for their customers.

At this time the two major answers to the problem are drone delivery and the Amazon Key In-Home Kit; both of which raise security concerns for different reasons.

Over time, I think there will be no one answer for Amazon and other retailers and e-commerce companies, but a variety of options for customers to choose from, including traditional delivery.

Drone delivery

The recent executive order from President Trump that allows local governments more leeway in conducting drone tests, has provided the impetus for the U.S. drone industry to move forward, and for Amazon to more thoroughly test its drone service domestically.

Before the executive order U.S. companies under a number of situations had to test their drone-delivery systems in other countries, slowing down progress, as federal regulations hindered the pace of development.

Michael Kratsios, a deputy assistant to the president at the Office of Science and Technology Policy, said this to reporters:

"In order to maintain American leadership in this emerging industry here at home, our country needs a regulatory framework that encourages innovation while insuring airspace safety."

What the executive order basically does is allow drone flights over longer distances, and also over crowds of people. Prior rules didn't allow for those options.

Kratsios said that state and local governments would be given "a voice and a stake in the development of a federal regulatory framework for aviation."



The major obstacle has been safety and security concerns associated with drones, as there have been reports of near collisions with aircraft, and the potential for terrorists and criminals to use them against people and other targets. There has also been privacy issues, as early adopters have used them to fly over private property and spy on their neighbors.

Since testing drone flights and uses overseas does nothing to deal with the challenges in the U.S., it only makes sense to bring it home and deal with real issues associated with drones.

There will still be jurisdictional battles going forward, as the government at the Federal level will maintain jurisdiction over national airspace. What has changed is local governments will be given the opportunity for more input for their specific regions.



Drones, because of this ruling, should fairly rapidly become a significant means for delivery by Amazon; at least in some targeted urban areas.

Amazon Key

While there have been some reservations about the idea of drones running around in neighborhoods, it's nothing compared to the response of people to the idea of Amazon Key for delivery.

A national poll found that 68 percent of U.S. adults aren't comfortable with allowing a delivery driver into their homes. Over 50 percent said they were “very uncomfortable” with the idea.

What Amazon Key does is have a smart lock set up to an Amazon Cloud Cam, where they can use the "in home" option to allow delivery service in their homes. Although the app allows for the delivery to be seen in real time via an alert, it really doesn't assuage a lot of the concerns. This is understandable.

source: Morning Consult via IBT

The issue isn't going to be what happens when a delivery is made, as the camera will deter all but the most ignorant delivery person from doing something they shouldn't. What can't be solved is workers that may case out the home while making the delivery; that can't be resolved.

In other words, drivers could come back to the home on their own, knowing at least some of the valuables that are in the house. All it would take would be a quick look around to see the potential value there.

On the liability side for homeowners, if they have a dog or dogs within the house as a deterrent to crime, what happens if the delivery person enters the home and is attacked?

Finally, not everyone would be working when a delivery comes. It would be threatening for someone in a home that isn't expecting it to have someone open the door and see them. As in the case of theft, it could lead to other crimes later on that could be worse.

With privacy at a premium during the digital age, people look to the home to be at least a place they can relax and disconnect when they want to. To have even that disrupted is likely to make it difficult for people to accept paying about $249 to get the service installed.

Conclusion

How I see this for Amazon and other companies that are looking to improve delivery service, is they're likely to provide a variety of delivery options to people, with no specific one being overwhelmingly dominant.

More than likely older customers will continue to prefer traditional delivery options, while more younger customers choose to go with new systems. That suggests to me it'll take a number of years before the transition to drones or in-home delivery are a big part of Amazon's service.

As for drones, that's a different type of resistance that will come more from government officials and law enforcement, more than consumers. I for one, wouldn't care one way or the other whether or not a drone was sent to my home for the purpose of delivering a package.

What would matter is if the drones are used for the purpose of attacks by terrorists or crimes, which of course would change my and others' outlooks.

As self-driving vehicles are released, we could see a non-human delivery system offered, with robots being the preferred means of taking packages from a truck and bring them to the door. That would probably include a small fleet of drones instead of on-ground robots. The latter would likely have too many physical obstacles to overcome to make them a viable delivery option.

Amazon Key is going to be the first foray into alternative delivery, and that is set to launch on November 8 in 37 markets. For Prime members, if they decide to use Key, they get the service free once the kit is installed.

As for investing implications, being a first-mover in this delivery option will drive interest in what Amazon is doing, and keep the company positioned as a market leader in the minds of consumers.

That is the positive. If things go wrong, which certainly could be the case, it would quickly backfire on Amazon.

I'm not convinced yet that the last leg of the delivery journey is a major concern of consumers. Amazon may have internal data to the contrary, which is why it may be rolling these new services out.

More probable is it is looking at further ways to cut down on costs and lock customers further into their ecosystem. That would be good news for long-term investors in Amazon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.