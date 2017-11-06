GSE Jumpstart Expires In Less Than 60 Days

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies that were placed into conservatorship where their previous director has sent all their money to his previous agency leaving them with a buffer that winds down to $0 next year. A line of capital is not capital much like a credit card is not net worth. The current FHFA director has balked at $0 capital but has yet to take any preventative steps and instead has said they are working with the same agency that's taking all the money. Some people lobby for the TBTF banks that want to destroy Fannie and Freddie who have recently announced their resignation.



Investment Thesis: Despite the fact all these bad things have happened to Fannie and Freddie over the past decade they are still very much alive and profitable. I think the time to do away with them if there was one was 2010-2011. Since then, all of the forced accounting writedowns had to be largely reversed funneling hundreds of billions of dollars to the government. I don't like to admit it but I think that the warrants are going to get exercised. As such, I've put more than just my net worth into the preferred shares. I put my money where Mnuchin puts his words, that any solution will involve the GSEs being adequately capitalized with other reforms on an ad hoc basis. Adequately capitalized GSEs pay dividends and considering that these are the two of the largest financial institutions in the world going from zero capital to adequately capitalized is no small task. The largest capital raise in history takes time. The moelis plan has dividends resuming around 2020 with some sort of option to convert my preferred shares at a market to par multiple before that to help with the capital raise. For this reason, I have tried to accumulate as much post-capitalized dividend per dollar preferred as possible. The result is that I own a mix of preferred across both Fannie and Freddie.

Newly Amended Lawsuit For Remand In Lamberth's Court

This is the lawsuit we won remand on and it's got some impressive sections. They are alleging that FHFA and Treasury were aware that writing down GSE assets led to increased dividends to Treasury:

Discovery undermines the Net Worth Sweep narrative:

Fairholme even talks to specific hedge fund side dealings with government officials:

These lawsuits are the breach of contract claims, not the net worth sweep injunction meaning that they wouldn't necessarily stop the net worth sweep if they prevail but they would lead to the government having to pay shareholders for contract violations.

STACR/CAS Transactions

Prior Fannie Mae CFO Timothy Howard has highlighted on his blog that these transactions have been done without regard to economics. The premise here is that private markets won't be doing them if they aren't paid to play so to speak.

CSS/CSP Platform

This is still under development and speculation is that if Fannie and Freddie are placed into receivership on the eve of a DTA tax reform writedown that this is the piece of the business that will be spun off with operations. I don't think that narrative carries much weight because receivership resolves the offbalance sheet accounting conundrum via consolidation and the global investment community now having another $5T of debt on the US Government's books. That's a huge risk to the market for US Treasuries.

According to Chris Whalen, receivership is frequently discussed in the White House. While we know this was the direction during the previous administration, the current administration hasn't officially done anything yet.

GSE Jumpstart - Expires In Less Than 60 Days

This legislation which is law prevents the US Treasury from selling off its investment in Fannie and Freddie. It was produced by Sen. Bob Corker who has publicly suggested shorting Fannie and Freddie.

This legislation is the hallmark of double speak and actually so far has prohibited/impaled/impeded/thwarted GSE reform. The conservatorship has lasted the better part of a decade and all this legislation did was make it last longer. Bob Corker has since announced that he will not be running for re-election, so when GSE Jumpstart expires it is reasonable to expect that he pulls out all the stops to cripple the GSEs. That said, if Mnuchin is serious about any solution involving the adequate capitalization of the GSEs, the best way to do it while protecting taxpayers involves raising capital in the primary markets and the best way to do this is to settle the lawsuits.

The problem with primary markets right now is who is going to put up billions of dollars with the net worth sweep in place? No one in their right mind. The money would go directly to the government. As such, the only way to attract capital is to eliminate the net worth sweep. This can be done in receivership or conservatorship. Given how the court rulings have largely favored the conservatorship, there really is no operational advantage to entering receivership. Entering receivership also would make it harder to attract new capital.

The SPSPA can be modified in a way that makes raising private capital possible. As GSE Jumpstart expires a plan can be put into place that raises over $100B to capitalize Fannie and Freddie while keeping many of the good reforms that have been put into place by FHFA.

Summary and Conclusion

Fannie and Freddie are two of the most consistently cash profitable businesses in the world. This fact seems so far to have continued to escape the legal narrative as it shows up in judge's court rulings. Judges so far have ruled in favor of the government being able to do whatever it wants but that breaching contracts does have consequences. Those claims were remanded back to Lamberth. Lamberth was the judge that originally was misled by Mario Ugoletti with his sworn affidavit that has since been undermined by discovery and direct questioning. If you study his original ruling, however, Lamberth's conclusion that the facts don't matter and the government can do whatever it wants would seem to support that it doesn't even matter if government officials lie to the public about why they did what they did because they could do it anyway. Seeing those claims come back to Lamberth and forcing him to reconcile them with the discovery sure makes the case for plaintiffs look ripe.

Rumors that I've heard suggest that even large preferred shareholders like myself have become more optimistic regarding common shares. In the event of a recapitalization leveraging the existing capital, their interests would be substantially diluted but not eliminated:

Lots of details still need to be ironed out. Watt has suggested that 2-3% capital is what they need. This jives with the Moelis plan. So far, Moelis is behind schedule because the payments per the plan were supposed to stop in the middle of this year and they didn't.

There are lots of great people who have raised awareness of the plight of the GSEs and support their operational existence going into the future. This is becoming an interesting story of how these many great people stood up for themselves and together fought the big banks plan to destroy the biggest supporters of the American dream. The irony is that the most likely outcome in my opinion is a settlement style recapitalization. Keep your eyes peeled for seriously damaging discovery documents coming to light in the coming days.

