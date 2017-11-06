Delta Air Lines Will Fly

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) will continue to bring capital appreciation to its investors because of the solid business model, high demand, and innovation.

The airline’s revenue has been increasing steadily over the past year. According to the latest earnings report, revenue increased by 5.5% for 3Q2017 YOY to $11.06 billion, Figure 1. Revenue has been increasing since 3Q2016. The vast majority of the revenue came from passenger revenue, which represents 84.5% of the total revenue. The rest of the revenue comes from cargo and miscellaneous fees. Importantly, revenue is now at the level of 3Q2013 after falling from 2014 to 2016. However, the revenue source has changed slightly over time. For instance, revenue from cargo has been steadily decreasing from $243 million in 3Q2012 to $187 million in 3Q2017. Revenue from regional carries has also decreased by 12% from $1.67 billion to $1.47 billion over the same period. Nonetheless, revenue from mainline has soared by 13% from $7.0 billion to $7.9 billion.

Figure 1.

Figure 2.

Regarding operating expenses, DAL struggles with salaries. In 2Q12, the company paid $1.85 billion in wages. In the last quarter, however, the company spent $2.7 billion, representing a whopping 46% increase. Luckily for DAL, aircraft fuel expenses dropped by $700 million over the same period. As an investor, I have two hopes. 1) I hope that crude oil prices remain low for the foreseeable future or 2) The employer and the employees understand that salary expenses cannot jump by 45% over a 5-year period.

According to the World Bank, crude oil is expected to recover slowly over the next 13 years. However, the World Bank just lowered its projections on crude oil prices from April 2017. As an investor, I believe that any potential boost in economic activity is already priced. The only way I see for prices to rise significantly in the interim involves geopolitical unrest and war.

Delta is experiencing high demand

I love how DAL is expanding non-stop services to major industrial areas in Mexico. For instance, DAL and Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAF) just started a daily non-stop service between Queretaro, Mexico and Atlanta. Queretaro is a critical industrial hub in Mexico, and it has seen an outstanding economic development since the 90s. Moreover, the metropolitan area has the second highest GDP per capita in Mexico after Monterrey. The Queretaro-Atlanta flight will enable business travelers to travel to any city in the U.S. via one stop-over. Previously, travelers needed to go to Mexico City by road, and then take a connecting flight through the busy Benito Juarez International Airport.

Moreover, Delta also inaugurated a non-stop flight servicing Detroit and Tokyo-Narita. The flight is serviced by the A350 containg 32 stunning Delta One Suites (which I hope to flight in one day). As a complimentary service for every customer, free messaging will be free through iMessage, Whatsapp or Facebook Messenger. I believe that this is a positive differentiator between Delta Air Lines and other airlines.

Analysts’ Target

Most of the analysts believe that DAL will be trading between $63.00 and $70.00 representing a potential 20% increase from current levels. Analysts include Michael Linenberg from DB Research and Joseph W. DeNardi from Stifel Nicolaus. For more information, you can see the Targets & Ratings section in FactSet.

In brief

I like that Delta Air Lines has returned to revenue growth after two years of declining revenue. DAL also continues to enjoy high passenger demand as suggested by the inauguration of the flights servicing Atlanta-Queretaro and Detroit-Tokyo-Narita. However, I dislike that salary expenses rose by an annualized rate of 8%. I hope that management and employees work together to find a solution to keep net profit high. Nonetheless, I think that Delta Air Lines is an excellent

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.