Turquoise Hill Continues To Surprise Us In Q3

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) recently released its financial and operational results for 3Q2017, and so far, everything seems to be in line with company plans. In my latest article on TRQ, I mentioned that company exceeded earnings expectation in 2Q2017 by $0.03. The results reported this quarter identified another surprise of $0.03/share in earnings. However, contrary to the last quarter’s revenue shrinkage on a QoQ basis, the revenue for Q3 beats expectation by $6.09 million. The growth in revenue is attributable to increased gold production and sale resulting from higher gold grades.

Shaft 2 sinking activity:

The planned depth of Shaft 2 is 1,284 meters out of which nearly 1,220 meters had already been sunk by the end of 2Q2017, thereby leaving only 65 meters of sinking activity to be completed over the last two quarters.

Shaft 2 (right) outer section

Source: Turquoise

The company achieved some progress during the quarter; and Shaft 2 sinking reached about 1,249 meters deep by the end of 3Q2017. The company remained confident that it would complete the sinking activity by the end of the year.

Shaft 2 inner section with sinking activity in progress

Source: Turquoise

Given the facts, I figured out that the average sinking rate in Shaft 2 settled at 10 meters/month. One can assume that the remaining 30-35 meters is achievable in the succeeding three months’ sinking activity, to conclude that TRQ is on track to complete Shaft 2 sinking activity by the end of 2017.

Q3 performance overview:

In an announcement made in Vancouver, Canada, TRQ’s CEO Mr. Jeff Tygesen highlighted the operational performance of the company in the 3Q2017.

Concentration:

Concentration is the process used to separate solid minerals from mined raw material. In case of copper and gold, the process separates mineral extracts from mined ores. The efficiency of concentration partially depends on the metal grades, because the throughput of concentration is passed on for smelting process, and minerals like copper require about 30-70 percent metal content for smelting. In the case of complex concentrates like copper-gold, the components are separated using metallurgical processing. For TRQ, the mineral processing includes the process of concentrating and excludes smelting.

Copper Gold concentrate stockpile

Source: Turquoise

Mr. Jeff Tygesen explained recovery in the third quarter in terms of average daily concentrated throughput that stood at 115,400 tonnes. This quarterly average was approximately 9% above the average daily throughput of Q2, which remained comparatively lower due to the scheduled maintenance of concentrators during the second quarter. Likewise, the material mined in Q3 was 9% above mining output of Q2 (check the image below).

Copper and Gold production from the concentrates:

Moreover, the copper mined in Q2 experienced flat growth in Q3, but the gold output was considerably higher, around 29.2% more than Q2 output. According to Mr. Tygesen, the company managed to mine high-grade gold in 3Q2017, resulting in increased gold production. The actual quantities of gold and copper production, including the ore grades, can be seen in the table below:

Source: Turquoise News Release

Light green represents copper grades, production, and sales volume;

grades, production, and sales volume; Likewise, yellow box represents relevant information for gold, and

Blue box represents the material mined in Q3 compared with Q2.

Key takeaways:

Other relevant information from the Q3 results, include:

Ore treated in 3Q2017 was 10,615,000 tonnes compared with 9,637,000 tonnes in 2Q2017, recording an increase of around 10.1% QoQ.

Commendable sinking rate was achieved in Shaft 5 during September 2017, with average daily sinking of 2.6 metres.

Revenue for the quarter was $246.9 million, increasing by 21.2% QoQ.

Underground lateral development of 1.4 equivalent kilometers was completed during 3Q2017, thanks to the deployment of the third development crew.

Revision in the expected total output of copper and gold:

For the FY2017, total copper production was expected to be in the range of 130,000 to 160,000 tonnes, while gold production was expected to lie in the range of 100,000 to 140,000 ounces. It is interesting to know that TRQ has increased the annual production estimate for both copper and gold as against the previous estimate presented in the 2Q2017, which can be seen in the green box below:

Source: Turquoise

However, it is worth mentioning that actual total copper and gold production by the end of Q3, remained at 112,100 tonnes of copper and 80,000 ounces of gold. It bears to be determined whether the actual production for 2017 would be able to reach the 160,000 and 140,000 mark for copper and gold respectively, as proposed in the revised estimate.

Source: Turquoise

I contemplate that increased levels of copper and gold production will play along in the 4Q2017 once the sinking of Shaft 2 is completed by the end of 2017; as planned. The latest status of development of the five shafts is summarized in the table below:

Source: Turquoise

Furthermore, during the 3Q2017, the fourth and fifth crew were being trained in lateral developments, and TRQ expects to deploy them in operations in the 4Q2017. This will further increase underground lateral development and can be counted as another element that will assist in increasing the mined output.

Conclusion:

To conclude, I would say that TRQ’s performance has remained impressive during the 3Q2017, and the company is confident to meet performance targets for the fourth quarter, thereby remaining in line with the full year production guidance.