Natural Gas Enters Escape Velocity With Weather Model Flip

Weather models over the weekend flipped materially bullish putting HDDs over the next 15-days some 10% above the 30-year average.

Price action continued higher mid-day when weather models were aligned for a colder 11-15 day outlook:

In our last week's weekly natural gas recap, we noted that technical selling pressure resulted in December to fall below $2.90/MMBtu and Jan and Feb to briefly trade below $3/MMBtu. The market was effectively saying at those prices that the recent bearish 11-15 day outlook would persist throughout winter. Here's what we said:

Clearly, passing either of the judgments into the price of natural gas heavily underestimates the probability that these two events don't happen. So, from a fundamental analysis point of view, we stand by our analysis that 2017-2018 winter contracts remain unbelievably cheap relative to the potential outcomes present. The set-up is not as promising as it was back in November 2016 when the structural deficit was on the rise (vs. on the decrease today), but the upside is still present especially when the weather models flip-flop like they always do.

Throughout all of last week in our subscriber only natural gas dailies, we noted time and time again that the fundamentals remained to the upside, and the price sell-off could only be validated by a torch pattern developing in the 11-15 day outlook. Looking back, that's clearly no longer the case.

As a result of the bullish flip, storage by 12/1 week looks something like this:

