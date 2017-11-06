Gold Weekly: GLD Is A Screaming Buy

Interesting developments in the USA: a few words on the November FOMC meeting, Powell, the tax bill, and the jobs report for October.

Introduction

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers cut their net long position for a 7th straight week over the reporting period (October 21-31) while spot gold prices weakened 0.5% from $1,277 per oz to $1,270.

The net long fund position - at 470.50 tonnes as of October 31 - fell 6.81 tonnes or 1.5% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven exclusively by long liquidation (-28.49 tonnes w/w) and partly offset by some short-covering (-21.68 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position in gold remains substantially up 347.56 tonnes or 283% in the year to date.

My view

The deleveraging of gold's spec positioning (i.e., reduction in both longs and shorts) came amid a mixed macro backdrop where the dollar strengthened (negative) while US real rates moved lower (positive), as you can see below.

Source: Bloomberg.

The strength in the dollar was driven by positive macro data (e.g., PMIs, Q3 GDP) and perhaps more importantly, the weakness in the euro following the dovish conclusion of the ECB meeting on October 26.

In contrast, the fall in US real rates seems to have been triggered exclusively by the outcome of the ECB meeting. The cautious approach adopted by Draghi on the normalization policy (hawkish action offset by dovish rhetoric) resulted in marked decreases in bond yields of the core Eurozone countries, which in turn produced spillover effects on US nominal and real rates.

Looking ahead, I believe that the current wave of net long speculative liquidation in gold will come to an end sooner rather than later, mainly because I expect the dollar and US real rates to trend lower in the coming months, underpinned by a continuity in the currently accommodative monetary policy stance after Fed governor Powell was nominated by US president Trump to replace Yellen as Fed Chair from February 2018.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

ETF investors bought a small 1.58 tonnes of gold last week (October 27-November 3) while spot gold prices were marginally down 0.3% over the corresponding period.

ETF investors left their gold holdings little changed in October (-0.78 tonnes) after buying a solid 60.79 tonnes in September.

In the year to date, ETF investors are net buyers of 178.56 tonnes of gold (i.e. an increase of 9.2% in gold ETF holdings).

As of November 3, 2017, gold ETF holdings totaled 2,128.62 tonnes, according to FastMarkets' estimates.

My view

The past week remained quiet, with muted daily changes in gold ETF holdings. ETF investors remained probably reluctant to lift their long exposure to gold in such a risk-on environment. The US stock market recorded new highs while the VIX hovered at very low levels.

This was caused by:

(1)The dovish conclusion of the Fed's meeting on November 1, where the FOMC decided the leave the FFR unchanged this month but guided further the market toward a 25-bp rate hike in December.

Source: Credit Suisse.

(2)The nomination of Powell as the next Fed Chair on November 2, which removed the "Taylor/Warsh" hawkish risk from the market. The table from DB below sums up pretty well Powell's stance vs. Taylor and Yellen.

Source: DB.

(3) Growing expectations for a US fiscal stimulus after House Republicans released a tax reform on November 2, which included a permanent corporate tax rate cut to 20%, though it now needs to be agreed by the House and then the Senate.

Although the US jobs report for October, released on November 3, missed greatly expectations, global risk appetite remained solid on Friday. According to the jobs numbers for October:

NFP: +261K vs. +312 expected.

Source: FastMarkets.

Unemployment rate: 4.1% vs. 4.2% expected.

Source: FastMarkets.

AEH: 0.0% m/m vs. +0.2% expected.

Source: FastMarkets.

Looking ahead, I believe that as long as (1) risk-off does not emerge or (2) spot gold prices do not fall substantially, ETF investors are likely to remain on the sidelines. With the currently deep complacency across the financial markets, I would not be surprised by some turbulence before year-end. If this thesis proves correct, inflows into gold ETF holdings may surge substantially. But at the end of the day, I remain of the view that the main short-term driver behind the fluctuations of gold prices will remain the speculative community.

Trading positioning

I have been long SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) since this summer to express my bullish view on gold. For more details about my long GLD positions, please refer to the summary table at the end of this weekly report.

Source: Trading View.

In my view, the technical chart of GLD remains bullish. As you can see clearly, GLD broke above its key downtrend line from the all-time high in July after two unsuccessful attempts in the first half of the year in April and June.

As far as I am concerned, I see this break of the DTL to the upside as a very bullish development. Although the rally in GLD came to an end in September, I think this is temporary. In fact, I view the current drop in GLD as a buying opportunity.

Importantly, the reward-to-risk ratio of a long GLD position appears extremely attractive at the present moment. Indeed, if the bullish breakout is valid, GLD will not fall back below the DTL, which is roughly at the 50 weekly moving average of $118.45. Because I do not want to get caught by the daily noise of the market, I placed my stop-loss level at $117.50.

While I am not inclined to increase further the size of my position at this stage because 1) the market has moved against me since September and 2) the performance of my portfolio induces me to become increasingly cautious, I may be tempted to build a long GLD position later this year or next if GLD resumes its uptrend.

In a nutshell, the technical chart of GLD remains bullish because the bullish breakout pattern which emerged this summer is well alive. That said, a firm break below $120 would temper my bullish conviction while a break below $117.50 would force me to reduce (and not to close entirely) my long GLD exposure.

Final note

