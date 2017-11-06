The 10-Q's Hidden Bombshell: Tesla Has Not Yet Ordered Crucial Model 3 Production Equipment

I’ve finally had an opportunity to review Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) 10-Q filing. It offers far more detail than the Update Letter, with a more complete picture of Tesla’s Q3 financial results as well as management’s review of the firm’s prospects and perils.

But the most interesting stuff is often not what the current 10-Q states. The most interesting stuff is what the last 10-Q stated, but the current one omits.

So, I’m always interested to see what has changed: which disclosures or claims have been added or supplemented, and which have been attenuated or have disappeared altogether.

The Bombshell Revelation: Tesla Hid the Ball About Model 3 Costs

What Tesla Said Three Months Ago…

In its 10-Q for Q2, Tesla wrote:

[W]e expect to achieve a rate of 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by the end of 2017. We expect to further ramp to a rate of 10,000 Model 3 vehicles per week, and an annual Tesla vehicle production rate in excess of 500,000, at some point in 2018.

Tesla also wrote:

In July 2017, we completed our engineering, manufacturing and supply chain efforts on Model 3 product development, and commenced production of Model 3 on schedule. We are continuing preparations at our production facilities and continue to work closely with all Model 3 suppliers as we ramp to volume production.

Reading these two statements in conjunction, it’s evident Tesla was making four important claims:

Tesla expected to achieve a weekly Model 3 production rate of 5,000 this year; Tesla expected to achieve a weekly Model 3 production rate of 10,000 in 2018; Tesla expected to achieve overall production in 2018 of 500,000 cars (Models S, X, and 3 combined); and, most crucially Tesla had completed all necessary manufacturing and supply chain efforts to achieve those goals.

…Is Quite Different from What Tesla Says Now.

Now, let’s look at what the latest 10-Q says:

In order to optimize the incremental improvement of our automation processes and the efficiency of our capital expenditures, we will implement the capacity to further ramp production to 10,000 units per week only after we have achieved a 5,000 units per week run rate.

Gone, as has been widely discussed, is the claim Tesla will achieve a weekly Model 3 production rate of 5,000 this year. Also gone is any time period for achieving the weekly production rate of 10,000 Model 3 cars.

To me, though, those are not the most stunning features of the 10-Q. After all, the earlier 10-Q spoke in terms of the production rates Tesla then “expected,” and whenever Tesla speaks in terms of what it “expects,” investors by now know it’s wise to assume they are dealing with a moving target.

Rather, the most stunning feature is Tesla’s implicit admission that it has held off on committing the capital required to achieve the weekly production rate of 10,000 Model 3 cars. As we now learn, anything above 5,000 cars per week will require more capital, and Tesla is not prepared to commit to spend it until after it achieves the 5,000 rate.

In other words, it’s not simply that Tesla has not spent the money required to get to 10,000. It has not even yet committed to spend the money:

We will implement the capacity to further ramp production to 10,000 units per week only after we have achieved a 5,000 units per week run rate.

Tesla’s statement only three months ago that "[I]n July 2017, we completed our engineering, manufacturing and supply chain efforts on Model 3 product development,” was to put it gently, highly misleading. While stating it expected to achieve a weekly production rate of 10,000 cars, Tesla gave absolutely no clue that it had not yet put in motion all the equipment orders necessary to achieve anything more than 5,000 cars.

Tesla Needs More Capital To Do What It Earlier Said Was Already Done

Between capital spending and operating losses, Tesla will burn through at least another $1.5 billion this quarter. And, between capital expenditures and operating losses, it very likely will burn another $1 billion in Q1 2018. And that’s assuming Tesla, with its staggering accounts payable balance, can continue to string out its vendors.

If anything, those estimates are conservative. Tesla’s accounts payable are already about as high as they can go. They must now start to shrink, as one can stretch out vendors only so far.

So, it seems clear that, absent another capital raise, Tesla will lack the funds required to purchase the capital equipment and facilities required to achieve the 10,000 per week production rate.

The Disappeared Language

Tesla has now quietly disappeared this earlier-quoted language, which appeared in the Q2 10-Q:

In July 2017, we completed our engineering, manufacturing and supply chain efforts on Model 3 product development, and commenced production of Model 3 on schedule. We are continuing preparations at our production facilities and continue to work closely with all Model 3 suppliers as we ramp to volume production.

Why has this language disappeared? Again, its disappearance is an indirect admission that Tesla has decidedly not completed its manufacturing and supply chain efforts on the Model 3. Certainly not for the 10,000 per week that was promised.

To any investors paying attention, Tesla’s need for lots more capital to achieve the 10,000 per week run rate is an immense and unpleasant surprise. It is, in my view, the biggest story of Tesla’s Q3 reporting.

More 10-Q Discussion to Come, and Some Q3 Numbers Wrap-Up

There are too many interesting additions and omissions in the recent 10-Q to cover in one article. I’ll have more to say soon (though I see Bill Maurer has just done a splendid job of highlighting some of the intriguing 10-Q features here.)

Meanwhile, I’ve put up a blog post summarizing how CoverDrive’s forecasts compared with actual results. I invite all interested to stop by, take a look, and add your thoughts to comments.

The Dangers of Shorting Tesla

In recent days, several commenters have taken issue with my cautions about shorting Tesla. One of them flat out called it “bad advice.” Why? Because the bear case for Tesla is now so evident. I responded at length, and want to expand a bit on the theme.

I've written for more than a year now that Tesla is a dangerous short. I always feel a bit odd urging such restraint. After all, Seeking Alpha seeks articles with “actionable” investment advice, and urging readers to sit still and twiddle their thumbs is not exactly actionable.

And, what kind of "skeptic" keeps talking about how terrible Tesla's fundamentals are, but also inveighs against trying to short the stock?

The kind of skeptic who acknowledges the reality that a price can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent. Since I began warning against shorting Tesla, the share price has gone from $193 or so to $389, and then back down again, with immense volatility.

And what great things happened for Tesla during that year?

Did the fundamentals improve? No, they deteriorated.

Did Tesla arrest shareholder dilution? No, it accelerated dilution.

Did Tesla shed debt? No, it added debt.

Did Tesla fulfill promises about SolarCity synergies, Solar Roofs, Full Self-Driving? No, it broke or, at best, deferred, all those promises.

Did Tesla achieve the 100,000 to 200,000 2017 Model 3 deliveries it was promising a year ago? Not by a long measure.

Did Musk's "zero concern" about producing 10,000 Model 3 cars per week in 2018 survive? No, it gave way to diminished guidance.

Enter the Genie

Imagine this: a genie on December 31, 2014, granted you a wish, and showed you, and only you, exactly what Tesla's financial performance would be in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

What would you have done?

Foreseeing such a train wreck, wholly at variance with every analysts' forecasts (at that point, some of them saw profit starting in 2015, and all of them saw profit from 2016 forward), you would quite confidently have shorted the hell out of Tesla. And, tell me, how would that have worked out for you?

And so, given all this, how do we know at what moment it is safe to short Tesla?

No one can ever tell you that with certainty. Anyone who pretends to is doing just that: pretending.

Sure, there are professional options traders and richly capitalized hedge funds that regularly make money trading TSLA and TSLA options, sometimes long, sometimes short. I have encouraged readers to follow along with Seeking Alpha member NYer1, an experienced Wall Street trader, as he shares in his comments his TSLA options trades.

Also, there are several ways to short Tesla, with important differences. Shorting the stock is quite different from trading options. And, of course, there are numerous varieties of options strategies including spreads, straddles, collars, strangles, and the like. (Here’s a hint: there are lots of options traders out there who understand these strategies far better than you do.)

In Retrospect, Everyone Knew Everything

Sure, there will be a right time to short Tesla. You will look back and say, “I knew I should have done it. I could kick myself for not doing it.” (All the while, of course, forgetting all the times your puts expired worthless.)

Some traders undoubtedly will make a killing when the fundamentals finally bring the share price back to earth. Those few will be prescient, or highly disciplined, or lucky, or some combination.

But lots more traders – especially retail investors like most of us – will get burned trying to short Tesla.

So, what I say is this: risk only a tiny part of your portfolio. Have in place a clear strategy for limiting your risk. If you choose options, as I do, make certain you have a reasonable understanding of concepts such as decay and implied volatility, and that appreciate most options expire worthless.

Right now, Tesla does not fall until (1) one or more large institutional investors throws in the towel and decides to book the profits to date and significantly reduce its exposure, and/or (2) Tesla discovers the capital markets are no longer open to it, and that it can no longer raise more capital at anything close to the present share price.

Perhaps we're getting closer. Yields on the $1.8B bonds have deteriorated in the wake of the latest Quarterly Update and Conference Call.

And, it appears T. Rowe Price has had enough. More institutions may now be scaling back exposure. But we haven't yet seen any large-scale attempt to exit.

Me Against the World

Me? You know me. I believe Tesla can't produce 400,000 Model 3s a year. It can scarcely produce 200,000 without spending billions more in CapEx. And, regardless of how many it can produce, it will still be losing money.

But that’s just me. In the larger world, the Model 3 story - which is Tesla's most important story - still lives. There remain many people out there who speak confidently of 500,000 "reservations" or "pre-orders." People who are absolutely certain the Model 3 will be profitable. Not just profitable, but revolutionary.

And people who are convinced Elon Musk is great disruptor and visionary of our times.

(Don't forget: this is how most people still view Elon Musk.)

Do you believe Tesla is now unable to raise $2 billion or $3 billion in additional equity proceeds? How confident are you about this?

Did you see the Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) story coming? What happens if there is another such story waiting in the wings? Has Elon Musk ever failed to pull a rabbit out of the hat at the opportune moment?

And, too, beware the short squeeze. They have been engineered before.

I will do my best to be honest about the fundamentals. But I can never pretend to say with confidence when the correct time to short is.

As I have said before, the only thing more risky than being short Tesla is being long Tesla.