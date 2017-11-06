OCI Partners' (OCIP) CEO Ahmed El-Hoshy on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

OCI Partners, LP (NYSE:OCIP)

Hans Zayed

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our third quarter 2017 results conference call.

Today, we will provide certain forward-looking statements on the Partnership's outlook for the future. With me today are, Ahmed El-Hoshy, OCIP's President and CEO, who will start off by providing an update on our business; and Fady Kiama, our CFO, who will provide an overview of the financial highlights for the quarter. At the end of the call, we will host a question-and-answer session.

With me today are, Ahmed El-Hoshy, OCIP's President and CEO, who will start off by providing an update on our business; and Fady Kiama, our CFO, who will provide an overview of the financial highlights for the quarter. At the end of the call, we will host a question-and-answer session.

I would like now to turn over to call to Ahmed.

Ahmed El-Hoshy

Thank you, Hans, and thank you all for joining us today. Let me start with some comments on Hurricane Harvey. Despite the significant damage the hurricane caused in the southeast Texas region, we were fortunate that the storm caused no major damage to our plant and only minor destructions to our operations. This wouldn't have been possible without the commitment from our employees at all levels. Despite the difficult circumstances, all our employees came together as a team to help the impacted employees and their overall firm, and I believe the partnership has come through the storm as a stronger organization. I'd like to thank all stakeholders for their incredible support.

However, as you know, as you can imagine, many of our own employees have been affected personally, from losing homes and or vehicles, as have others in the wider community. Our thoughts are with them. We established a fund of $100,000 to provide financial assistance, temporary housing and supplies to our employees. In addition, we donated $100,000 to the southeast Texas emergency relief fund to help in the relief and recovery efforts in the Beaumont community.

Turning now to our operations. As a result of the weather conditions, our ammonia and methanol production units experienced 17 and three days of -17 days on the ammonia side and three days on the methanol side of downtime during the quarter, resulting in capacity utilization rates of 86% and 96% respectively. We estimate the economic impact of the downturn - of the downtime during Hurricane Harvey to be between approximately $5 million to $6 million in revenue, and approximately $3 million at the EBITDA level. This is a smaller impact than would be typical for a 17 day shutdown of the ammonia plant because of the historically low levels of ammonia prices during the quarter. Outside this downtime, we are pleased that the plants have been running consistently at rates above nameplate capacity and that repairs for the methanol unit in May 2017 have resulted in daily production rates that are on average, marginally higher than we've achieved before the downtime in the second quarter.

Our operational performance for the quarter improved significantly compared to the third quarter of last year, despite this negative effect from Hurricane Harvey and despite slightly higher natural gas costs and the weak ammonia market. The improvement was mainly due to a strong increase in realized methanol prices compared to the third quarter of last year. Our average realized methanol price was $299 per metric ton in the third quarter, an increase of 40% from $214 per metric ton in the same quarter last year. Our average realized ammonia price was $185 per metric quarter in the third quarter, down - per metric ton in the third quarter, down 21% from $235 per metric ton in the same quarter last year. Our natural gas price averaged $3.08 per MMBtu during the quarter, up from $2.88 per MMBtu during the third quarter of 2016.

Compared to the second quarter, both ammonia - both methanol and ammonia prices were down by 10% and 36% respectively, notwithstanding our EBITDA in the third quarter was slightly higher than the second quarter, driven by higher volumes. Looking forward into the fourth quarter, we expect our business to benefit from a recent increase in methanol and especially ammonia prices, with contract prices for both products on average higher in the fourth quarter than the third. Methanol prices have benefited from good demand, both traditional demand, as well as from MTO in China. And operating rates in the MTO sector have been increasing and demand growth in the sector should be further supported by the startup of three new Methanol-to-Olefins plants over the next 12 months.

Traditional demand for methanol in the United States is also increasing as expected to remain robust in the near term, partly due to increased demand for downstream products for building materials in the aftermath of the hurricane. Ammonia markets were weak in the third quarter of 2017. The Tampa CFR ammonia contract price reached, in our view, an unsustainably low - multi-year low of $190 per metric ton in August. However, it turned more bullish in September and ammonia prices have steadily increased since the fourth quarter, with a $60 jump to $305 per metric ton for contract price in November. The increase in ammonia prices are the result of a rebound in prices of downstream fertilizer product, in particular urea, and tight supply at key export hubs globally. In those countries, availability of merchant ammonia has been limited due to a combination of outages, higher local demand and for the production of downstream fertilizer products.

This concludes our business updates. I’ll hand it over to Fady who will now provide a review of our financial performance.

Fady Kiama

Thank you, Ahmed. During the third quarter of 2017, we reported consolidated revenues of $78 million, an 18% increase over the same period last year. The increase was driven by a methanol business increase in revenues, which benefited from significantly higher prices. Methanol revenues went up by 36% to $64 million. Our realized methanol selling prices were on average, $85 per metric ton higher than in the third quarter last year. Methanol sales volumes decreased only marginally by 2% to approximately 214,000 metric tons.

Ammonia revenues decreased by 25% to approximately $14 million for the quarter. This is a result of a 5% decrease in ammonia volumes to 78,000 metric tons and a drop of $50 per metric ton or a 21% decrease in realized ammonia selling prices. The higher methanol prices resulted in better financial results than last year, as Ahmed mentioned.

We had EBITDA of $25 million, compared to $14 million in the third quarter last year. Our net loss improved to $1 million compared to a net loss of $12 million in the third quarter last year. EBITDA and net profit margins were 32% and negative 1% respectively compared to 21% and negative 18% respectively during the same period in 2016.

On the balance sheet side, as of September 30, 2017, our total senior secured debt outstanding was $258 million. Total debt outstanding was $458 million, including the intercompany debt.

Moving on to distributions, based on the results of the three months ended September 30 2017, the Board of Directors of the general partner of the partnership, has approved a cash distribution of $0.08 per common unit or approximately $7 million in the aggregate. Partnership distributions, including the distribution of $0.08 being declared with respect to the three months ended September 30 2017, remain largely consistent with our prior run rate guidance, where the run rate distribution amount is primarily affected each quarter for changes in average realized prices of methanol, ammonia and natural gas.

Our distribution with respect to the three months ended September 30 2017, reflects an average realized methanol price of $299 per metric ton, an average realized ammonia price of $185 per metric ton, and an average natural gas price of $3.08 per MMBtu. The lost volume and additional expenses resulting from the shutdown due to hurricane Harvey, had an average of impact of approximately $0.04 per unit on the distribution for the three months ended September 30, 2017 based on average contribution margin during the quarter.

The cash distribution will be paid on December 8, 2017 to unitholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2017. To assist investors in making the linkage between these prices and potential future distributions, we provide below a sensitivity analysis assuming full volume utilization. A $0.50 per MMBtu change in annual average natural gas prices would result in an approximately $0.25 impact on annual distributions per common units. A $10 per metric ton change in annual average methanol prices would result in an approximately $0.10 impact on annual distributions per common units. A $10 per metric ton change in annual average ammonia prices would result in an approximately $0.04 impact on annual distributions per common unit.

We intend to continue making distributions consistent with our run rate guidance, but there can be no assurance we will be able to do so. In addition to the impact of commodity prices, our distributions are subject to fluctuations in capacity utilization, working capital, capital expenditure, debt service and other contractual obligations. Reserves for future operating or capital needs and other factors, including overall business, regulatory and financial considerations that may affect the availability of cash to distribute. Please see the forward looking statements in the press release.

Thank you again for joining us. We’ll now open for questions.

Hassan Ahmed

Hi. It’s Alembic Global. Morning gents. Two questions. One is on the Trinidadian side of things. Would love to hear your views of what you saw through the course of Q3 in terms of just gas availability and the like. You continue to see sort of Trinidadian facilities run at relatively low operating growth. And part and parcel with that is, obviously this whole debate around more capacity coming online in the US. What we should expect in terms of pricing movements, just intra region sort of between as the US becomes sort of fully self-reliant in terms of methanol supply.

Ahmed El-Hoshy

Thank you, Hassan. Just with regards to Trinidad, we have continued to see curtailments on natural gas, but it's been selective depending on the customer for natural gas, as well as the product that's being produced, whether it is methanol or some sort of nitrogen fertilizer. There are, as we've seen in some other countries, a lot of mouths to feed on the natural gas side. We’ve seen some companies report some improvement of gas availability, but we see kind of - the natural gas availability kind of staying in that mid-80s% range. And we're still yet to see production increases to satisfy all the gas needs in Trinidad over the coming several quarters. So that's something that we continue to monitor, obviously because Trinidad is close by, but it does remain a challenged situation on the Trinidadian side. So we would have to, in our models, project some lower production levels driven by the gas supply needs.

With regards to the additional supply of product in the US, there is going - next year we're anticipating the startup of Natgasoline, which will bring the market in North America and the US very close to parity. We have seen opportunistic exports take place out of the US from the Gulf. A lot of the production lies in the Gulf and have seen opportunistic exports to a very strong Asian market that has been supported by MTO demand growth. And as mentioned on earlier speaking notes, we anticipate three new MTO plants coming online in the next year, adding several million tons worth of methanol demand. So we're going to see some changes in trade flows for some product going to Europe, some product going to Asia. We think that there’s some potential freight savings on those as well where the US product that is more advantageous from a freight perspective, can go to domestic customers. And OCI Partners on a significant portion of its output, specifically it does have what we believe to be relatively captive customers that we have favorable freight logistics to be able to reach them for good netbacks.

Hassan Ahmed

Very helpful. Now, as a follow up, obviously so on the Iranian side of things, a near term question and then a medium term question. On the nearer term side of things, obviously it seems that at least the direction of sanctions seems to be more stringent relative to the last couple of years. So on the nearer term side of things, have you actually seen in the global market, less exports - methanol exports coming out of Iran. And on the medium term side of things, a couple of weeks ago I came across this interesting sort of. Iranian government announcement talking about how they were considering converting all existing methanol facilities into MTO facilities. And if any sort of licenses or approvals were given, do any future methanol plants, and as we all know obviously, these guys have some ambitious methanol sort of capacity growth plans, that if any sort of licenses were given to any future facilities, they would have to be integrated into Olefins. So would just love to hear your sort of near term and medium term views as to if this were to happen, how things may pan out.

Ahmed El-Hoshy

Yes I mean I think those are all, with respect to the global methanol supply demand down, still on the bullish side with regard to where we can see less supply than anticipated out of Iran. We’ve been a little bit more skeptical of Iranian production coming online versus some of the industry analysts. We know that there have been some delays in some of the projected recent startups. And one thing that we will definitely monitor is both the sanctions, which even if they don't come to fruition right away, do create a level of uncertainty on gas production and gas production growth in Iran where it also, similar to Trinidad, despite having a very large natural gas reserve base, has to somewhat pick and choose what's best for the country.

And we can see that in the ICIS article that came out a few weeks ago. I mean obviously some of that is government chatter, but it's understandable that they're going to look to get and extract the most value out of hydrocarbon. So a requirement, as we've seen in China as well, the requirement to have downstream capacity to be able to realize the full value of methanol down to the downstream product, rather than just sell methanol for that netback, is a bullish factor that also creates uncertainty for not only new projects trying to get approval, but also existing product - projects that are in the process of development and potentially could give a little bit of a foreshadowing on people’s security around gas supply availability to the methanol plants.

Hassan Ahmed

Very helpful. Thank you so much.

Daniel Jester

Good morning guys. It’s Citi. So I wanted to follow up on Hasan's questions about the impact of new capacity in the US. So if you go back to late 2015, early 2016, when some of your competitors brought on new methanol capacity. It seems like the discount that OCI Partners specifically realized relative to some of the posted contract prices seemed to widen out. So if we could just focus on OCI Partners specifically for 2018, how do you think your methanol price realizations will look next year after Natgasoline starts up? Thanks.

Ahmed El-Hoshy

Sure. I mean it's going to be hard to comment on that specifically. Definitely late 2015, early 2016, you had some surprisingly quick startups with regards to Celanese's production and the Geismar production levels. And I think that some of the people in the market, and we've seen this in the nitrogen fertilizer side as well, make an assumption about startup where they assume that there’d be specific delays. And in that case, we had a lot of product coming in that ended up probably losing value from a broad selling at low spot prices. The difference between realized - on the natural - on the methanol side, looking at what we would achieve on a realized basis, will depend on what happens, partly based on our contractual supply as well as spot tons. And that will be driven on what happens in the spot market.

To the extent there's a big drop in the spot market as we saw in early 2016, that would have a negative effect on realized methanol prices. But in this unique case, we see the new capacity starting up in the US not before the beginning of the year and not just at the beginning of 2018. So there may be actually some shortness at times of methanol, which could result in some supports at spot methanol prices. So can’t comment on the overall supply demand picture, but I think it was a lesson learned for people early 2016. And I think that there will always be some - we always expect there to be some volatility in trade flows as things sort themselves out in the quarter to around the startup of new production.

Daniel Jester

Okay. Yes, that's helpful. Thank you. And then turning to the balance sheet, I think you finished the quarter with less than $5 million of cash, which I believe is the lowest ending quarter since the LP went public. Just wondering how much cash you need on hand to run the business. And as you think about your distributions over the next quarter or two, what you need to build some cash on the balance sheet. Or should we expect a closer relationship between EBITDA and cash for distribution. Thanks.

Fady Kiama

Okay. Hi Daniel. It’s Fady. So let me answer your question on this. You’re right. We ended September balance sheet with like $5 million of cash. As we discussed, during the quarter we had the impact of. Harvey. And then also during the quarter, we had discussions on - with our largest gas supplier to renew our credit terms. So during that discussion with our gas supplier, we had to assume more of cash payments or pre-payments on gas, vis-à-vis the usual credit situation that we had before. That's why we ran with low cash on hand, but we’re still discussing from a revolver point of view or from a liquidity point of view, we had utilization of the revolver of $15 million, which gave us more room of $10 million to utilize. So between cash on hand and available room under the revolver, we had like $15 million or more of that to utilize. Going forward, we have already resolved the issue, or we are - have renewed already our credit situation with the gas supplier. So we don't have this issue going forward in quarter four. And we expect, with the improvements in prices in ammonia, and with methanol prices being more or less steady, and with steady production levels, we should be able to improve our cash position further adherence.

Daniel Jester

Great. Thank you very much.

Ahmed El-Hoshy

Okay. Well, thanks everybody for joining the call and we look forward to hearing from you on the next quarterly call.

