TC PipeLines (TCP) Management on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 06, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Rhonda Amundson - Investor Relations

Brandon Anderson - President

Janine Watson - Vice President, General Manager

Nathan Brown - Controller, Principal Financial Officer

Analysts

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Tom Abrams - Morgan Stanley

TJ Schultz - RBC Capital Markets

Matt Niblack - HITE

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the TC PipeLines, LP 2017 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Ms. Rhonda Amundson. Please go ahead Ms. Amundson.

Rhonda Amundson

Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone. I’d like to welcome you to TC PipeLines’ third quarter 2017 conference call. I’m joined today by our President, Brandon Anderson; our VP and General Manager, Janine Watson; and our Controller and Principal Financial Officer, Nathan Brown.

Please note that a slide presentation will accompany their remarks and is available on our website at tcpipelineslp.com where it can be found in the Investor Center section under the heading Events and Presentations.

Brandon will begin today with a review of TC PipeLines’ third quarter highlights and results, Janine will provide an update on the partnership’s assets and the market environment, following which Nathan will provide a more detailed review of our financial results for the third quarter. Brandon will return and wrap up our remarks with a brief discussion of our growth strategies and close with some key takeaways.

Following the prepared remarks, I will ask the conference operator to coordinate your questions. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain statements made during this conference call will be forward-looking regarding future events and our future financial performance. All forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us.

These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions as discussed in detail in our 2016 10-K as updated and supplemented by subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Please also note that we use the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and distributable cash flow during our presentation. EBITDA is an approximate measure of our operating cash flow during the period and reconciles directly to net income.

And distributable cash flow is presented to provide a measure of cash generated during the period to evaluate our cash distribution capability. These measures are provided as a supplement to GAAP financial results, and we provide a reconciliation to the most closely related GAAP measures in our SEC filings.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Brandon.

Brandon Anderson

Thanks, Rhonda. And good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. As outlined in this morning in our news release and looking at Slide 4, I’m pleased to report that TC PipeLines had another good quarter with solid results and our portfolio of pipeline assets continue to perform as expected.

We generated $54 million in net income attributable to controlling interest during the third quarter of 2017, slightly lower than the $58 million earned during the same period in 2016. Our distributable cash flow was $65 million for the third quarter, a $4 million decrease from the comparable period in 2016.

The addition of our 49.3% interest in Iroquois during the quarter was offset by higher maintenance expenditures at GTN Great Lakes and Northern Border due to planned integrity and reliability activities. Together with higher financing costs related to additional borrowings to finance our recent dropdown of the Iroquois and PNGTS interests.

The increase in pipeline integrity maintenance capital work is result of the expected increase in natural gas flows on our pipelines, as well as routine periodic capital maintenance requirements. While this translates into a reduction in distribution cash flow, the capital becomes part of their respective pipeline rate bases, thereby adding long-term value to our assets and ultimately to our unit holders.

We paid out $74 million in distributions or $1 per unit to our common unit holders during the third quarter. The partnership also declared its third quarter distribution of $1 per common unit marking a seventy fourth consecutive quarterly distribution paid to our investors. Nathan will discuss our financial results in more detail a little later in this call.

On the regulatory side of our business, I'm happy to report that both Great Lakes and Northern Border have reached rate case settlements with their respective shippers, although subject to final approval by the FERC, these settlements provide cost competitive transportation systems for our customers, continued long-term stability for our unit holders.

We're also pleased to provide an update on our PNGTS expansion project. PNGTS has executed precedent agreements with several local distribution companies in New England and Atlantic Canada to re-contract certain system capacity set to expire in 2019, as well as expand the PNGTS system which would increase its certificated capacity by about 25% up to approximately 270,000 cubic feet a day.

Approximately 80 million PXP or Portland XPress Project will proceed concurrently with upstream expansions on the Canadian system. The in-service dates have being phased-in over a three-year period beginning November 1, 2018.

Our ATM programs has continued to be successful and we issued an additional 622,000 common units under this program during the quarter to assist in raising the required equity for a recent drop down transaction. We expect the remainder will be issued throughout the rest of this year and into 2018.

I will now turn the call over to Janine Watson, our V.P. and General Manager to provide an update on our partnerships assets and our market outlook.

Janine Watson

Thanks, Brandon. And good morning everyone. Moving to Slide 5. Underlying the market fundamental, underlying market fundamentals continue to support the strong stable performance of TCPs assets. Basis differentials between the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basins and the Midwest and West Coast markets are very supportive of glass - gas flows to those regions on TCPs asset.

With the continued growth in natural gas production in the WCSB, as well as the Bakken basin, demand for pipeline capacity exiting these basins has resulted in strong demand for contract renewal on Northern Border, usually for terms of five years.

Great Lakes is benefiting from a new contract with TransCanada Mainline effective November 1, as a result of the success of the long-term fixed price offering TransCanada made to Alberta producers.

The 10 year contract on Great Lakes for just over 0.75 Bcf per day provides TransCanada shippers with some alternate delivery points in the Midwest and grants TransCanada the flexibility to adjust the volume after three years.

As Brandon mentioned in the Northeast we are pleased to announce that Portland natural gas transmission system has successfully marketed additional capacity to several creditworthy LDCs in New England and in Eastern Canada.

This project which we call Portland XPress is the combination and re-bundling of expiring contracts of capacity and the construction of incremental compression facilities within PNGTSs existing footprint in Maine. As Brandon already mentioned, Portland XPress is to be phased in over the course of a three year timeframe, increasing its capacity to approximately 270,000 decatherms per day by 2020.

We're also very pleased to announce that unanimous settlement has been reached by both Great Lakes and Northern Border with their respective shippers. On October 30th, the Great Lakes filed a settlement agreement with the FERC, that resolved all issues in its impending general rate proceeding.

This settlement was supported or unopposed by all active parties, including FERC trial staff and active shippers. Settlement rates reflecting a 27% decrease from the previously effective rate will be affective October the 1st 2017 subject to FERC approval.

Now while this black box agreement does not contemplate any specific volume, the settlement was reached in the context of the LTFP contracts with TransCanada and the higher expected utilization rate on the Great Lakes system. These revenue opportunities are expected to more than offset the impact of the rate reduction beginning in 2018.

Turning to the Northern Border. Under the terms of its existing settlement agreement, Northern Border was required to file for a new rate no later than January 1, 2018. Northern Border and its shippers have agreed to a settlement in principle which addresses all items raised during their discussion.

Northern Border plans to file a settlement agreement with FERC before the end of the year and we do not expect the settlement to have a material impact on the partnership's financial result.

Great Lakes to Northern Border remain key cost competitive pipelines in the areas they serve and will continue to provide long-term stable transportation solutions in this environment of robust natural gas supply.

The amicable settlement of these two major rate proceeding means that the partnership should enjoy years of rate stability with respect to its existing portfolio of assets. With those settlements now behind us, we have no major rate cases on the horizon until 2022.

Turning to Slide 6. In the third quarter our portfolio of pipeline asset continued to be steady performer. In aggregate, our pipeline assets are well positioned in key areas with access to multiple basins and demand centers.

In the West, we saw a strong demand for transportation service on the GTN pipeline, serving energy needs in California and the Pacific Northwest. Very favorable natural gas price differential between Western Canada and California are still underpinning strong discretionary flows.

Our Midwest assets also performed well, providing reliable and valuable service to our customers consistent with their performance last year. And Great Lakes continues to benefit from short term contracting, driving results consistent with levels experienced in recent quarter.

Northern Border experienced strong demand for capacity, transporting steady volumes of WCSB and Bakken gas and renewing long-term contracts as they come up for re-contracting.

These high utilization rates are driving somewhat higher need for investment in pipeline maintenance than in previous years. We anticipate that the higher associated revenue will more than offset the higher cash outflows. Furthermore, this work as to our pipeline rate basis to be recovered in future rate proceeding.

Now I will note that our Bison pipeline is an exception to this trend towards higher utilization. Due to the strength of the supply push at the WCSB and the Bakken, we continue to see no flows on that system. However, because Bison is under firm long-term shipper pay contracts out to 2021, revenues are unaffected.

Furthermore PNGTS saw a slightly lower utilization rates in Q3 down a bit from this asset performance during this time period last year. Summer volumes are largely discretionary on this pipeline and this opportunities are driven by major weather events which did not materialize this season. The remainder of our asset portfolio performed as expected and reported continued stable results during the third quarter.

And now turning to our outlook. Looking forward, TC PipeLines could benefit from a number of other development. First, because of the highly contracted nature of our pipeline asset, together with their generally strong market position and stable rates, we expect that they will continue to perform in a largely consistent manner with past periods and thereby produce steady predictable results.

We continue to progress our Portland XPress Project, which provides an excellent example of our ability to leverage our existing footprint to meet the next wave of growing market demand in that area.

Furthermore, our GTN system is well-positioned to move incremental volumes, as producers in the western Canadian sedimentary basin continue to seek outlet for their growing production.

Pipelines in Canada upstream of the GTN system are proceeding with the bottlenecking activities that cold come online in incremental steps into the 2019 and 2020 timeframe, which is sparking interest in incremental long-term contracting on GTN. We will assess what other opportunities may arise to further support this supply push out of the WCSB. And finally, we will continue to invest in the ongoing safe and reliable operations of our pipeline assets.

I will now turn out the call over to Nathan Brown, our Controller and Principal Financial Officer to discuss our third quarter financial results in more detail.

Nathan Brown

Thanks, Janine and good morning everyone. Before we cover the details of our quarterly results, I must point out that our prior year comparative results have been restated to consolidate our investment in PNGTS.

Following the June 1 close of this transaction, we now have approximately 52% of PNGTS and accordingly consolidated its operations in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This change will be reflected in the final statements included in our quarterly Form 10-Q filing.

Looking at Slide 7, I’ll now review the partnership's third quarter of 2017 results. Net income in the third quarter was $54 billion, down from the $58 million generated in the same period of 2016, this equates to $0.61 per unit compared to $0.65 per unit in the third quarter 2016.

The decrease on a per unit basis reflects a higher number of common units outstanding during Q3 of 2017 due to common unit issuances under our ongoing ATM program.

The decrease in our net income was largely result of slightly lower revenues, higher planned pipeline integrity and other operational costs and higher financing costs due to the additional borrowings to finance the drop down transaction earlier this year, offset by the addition of equity earnings in Iroquois.

The partnership paid distributions of $74 million to common unit holders in the third quarter. The $9 billion increase in common distributions over Q3 of 2016 is primarily due to an increase in the quarterly distributions of $0.06 per common unit paid beginning in July 2017, together with higher number of common units outstanding during that period resulting from our ATM program.\

On October 24th, we declared our third quarter 2017 distribution of $1 per common unit. This represents a 6% increase when compared to our third quarter 2016 distribution.

The partnership’s EBITDA in the third quarter of 2017 with $103 million, very comparable to that of the same period in 2016. Distributable cash flows were $65 billion in the third quarter 2017. $4 million lower than the corresponding quarter in 2016. The decrease is primarily due to higher plan maintenance capital expenditures related to GTN, Great Lakes and Northern Border and higher financing costs due to additional borrowings to finance our Iroquois and PNGTS drop-down transaction, offset by the addition of distributions from our 49.3% share of Iroquois and lower distributions allocable to the Class B units during the quarter.

Turning to Slide 8. Revenues from our consolidated pipeline were slightly lower than those in the same quarter last year by $3 million, primarily due to lower discretionary revenues for our current revenue short-term services sold by the PNGTS. Results from our equity accounted for entities were higher than during the third quarter in 2016 by $5 million due to the addition of equity earnings from Iroquois offset by increased operating expenses.

Operating, maintenance, administrative expense during the third quarter were $1 million higher than the same quarter in 2016, as well as our depreciation year-over-year. Financial charges were higher in the third quarter of 2017 versus the same period in 2016 due to higher financing costs related to additional borrowings to finance a portion of the June drop-down transaction.

Moving now to our financial position on Slide 9. Our investment-grade credit ratings provides us financial flexibility as we continue to grow. We believe our ratings reflect our solid financial condition and outlook. We have a strong liquidity position. The partnership has $245 million of undrawn and available borrowing capacity under our senior credit facility as of November 1, 2017.

Our distribution coverage was steady in the third quarter reflecting stable operating performance from our assets during the period. As reminder, our coverage levels are not static, but rather reflect the seasonality of our business. We would expect our coverage level to be higher in the first and fourth quarter of any given year, reflective of our typically strong winter and spring season and lower in the second and third quarters.

The third quarter is also the first period which we typically see the downward impact of Class B distribution allocable allocation in our ratios.

That concludes my remarks on the third quarter financial results. I’ll now turn the call back over Brandon.

Brandon Anderson

Thanks, Nathan. I’ll now refer to Slide 10. Our cash flow was derived from our portfolio of highly stable natural gas pipeline infrastructure assets. Our focus remains on the optimization of our asset portfolio that may include organic growth over time. We continue to advance business opportunities over that time that fit within our geographic footprint.

TransCanada Corporation owns our general partner and continues to hold a 26% interest in the partnership. TransCanada is pursuing energy infrastructure opportunities across North America, and is progressing a large capital program, which includes $24 billion of near term growth projects, together with a number of other larger commercially secured initiatives.

TransCanada continues to view the partnership as a core element of its strategy, and we expect to play a meaningful role in the funding of its sizable near-term capital program, depending on market conditions and TransCanada’s financing needs.

We believe our portfolio, our solid pipeline infrastructure assets will provide our unit holders with continued source of long-term predictable and growing distributions.

Moving on to Slide 11, TC PipeLines demonstrated a consistent track record of solid performance and growth since our inception in 1999. We again increased our quarterly distribution by 6% in July of this year, and we believe our recent drop-down transaction, together with our positive commercial developments will further strengthen our cash flows and provide our unit holders with a continued source of growing distributions.

Our unit holders benefit from our strong relationship with TransCanada, particularly as they progress through their large capital program.

With that, I’ll now turn the call back over to Rhonda.

Rhonda Amundson

Thanks, Brandon. I’d like to now open the call for questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Jeremy Tonet with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Tonet

Good morning.

Janine Watson

Good morning, Jeremy.

Jeremy Tonet

Just want to start off with regards the integrity program spending that you guys have mentioned. Is this something that was kind of one quarter nature or is this kind of ongoing. Should we expect kind of a similar impact in next quarter’s results?

Nathan Brown

Well, we do see an uptick this quarter working through the most. We would say the impact overall is going to be offset by increased cash flows coming in on the revenue side. But the additional spend is reflective of the additional utilization. We've got you – know, that said, we do anticipate with the additional revenues and cash inflows we have coming in to be able to maintain our ratios as we have in the past.

Jeremy Tonet

Okay. So it sounds like it might come in again this quarter a little bit higher, but not quite as high as what we saw this current quarter, is that a fair way to think about it?

Nathan Brown

Not necessarily. I think we may have something of a - something of a higher rate of maintenance capital expenditures both on the expense and capital side just reflective of the higher utilization on a run rate going forward. That said, we are planning for that. We're managing our ratios and we do expect that increased revenues from our commercial activity will offset that.

Jeremy Tonet

Great. Thanks for the color there. Just wanted to see about the Portland expansion there, congratulations, it seems like there's a lot of need to get more gas into New England and then want to get too far ahead of ourselves here, but I'm wondering what you think about the long-term potential to further expand that pipeline. You know, given the pronounced needs there, is that something that you could do later dated, should commercial support material was there?

Nathan Brown

Yeah, hi. Thanks. So this - look at this as a compression only expansion at one station on Portland's, kind of matching up with incremental volumes coming out of Canada and it's really an interesting project because it replaces expiring capacity and then it increases our capacity.

However, the pipeline certainly has more expendability beyond this, this project in particular. So while the current market need with our primary LDC customers is at this incremental rate – rate of volume, it's not the full capability of the pipeline. So we do have additional room to grow from here, you know, when the market needs it.

Jeremy Tonet

That's helpful. That's it for me. Thank you.

Nathan Brown

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question is from Tom Abrams with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Tom Abrams

Thanks. Good morning. I was wondering about future drops and Columbia assets and all the projects that are going on over there, what are you thinking in terms of timing or do we just kind of run with that 6% forever and not really worry about it too much?

Brandon Anderson

Hi, Tom. It’s Brandon. So we have no additional guidance for timing of future drops. At this point, you know, I would just continue to highlight that that TransCanada is undergoing a significant capital program and does require incremental financing for its program. And as our sponsor has stated in the past we are a key source of that financing.

Tom Abrams

Okay. And then I wanted to ask also about the potential for any equity injections into pipelines with this re-contracting Northern Border or Great Lake?

Brandon Anderson

Interesting, okay. So we did have an equity injection into Northern Border and I think that was reflected in the results in preparation for the rate case. Our Great Lake itself is at its current capitalization. So there should be no additional equity injections from beyond what we've just done to complete these rate proceedings.

Tom Abrams

Okay, great. That's it for me. Thanks a lot.

Brandon Anderson

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from TJ Schultz with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

TJ Schultz

Great, thanks. First on Bison are there any repurposing options you're contemplating at this time or when contracts end or what is the current expectation for that asset post 2021?

Nathan Brown

Yeah. So we are actively pursuing some alternatives - alternative uses of Bison or looking at various flow dynamics that might occur. There could be a repurposing case to be made that we're working on. It's not at a level that we have anything really to disclose about it yet, other than you know, that the asset and its future use is something that we're spending a lot of time thinking about and of course, you know, repurposing is a potential opportunity.

TJ Schultz

Okay. And then just to be clear on Great Lakes, so the rates - the lower rates are intact from October. At what point do you expect the offset from the higher utilization, is it fully offset by the beginning of 2018 or is there a lag period there?

Brandon Anderson

No not at all. We expect our 2018 results on Great Lakes to be greater than our 2017 results despite the rate decrease.

TJ Schultz

Okay. And then on PXP project is $80 million spend on 2018 head of the first phase in or should we consider the spend to kind of ramp accordingly with when cash flow ramps in?

Nathan Brown

Yeah, no it really is more weighted towards the third phase, the end of the project. The earlier phases are really replacement capacity, and replacement volumes with the increases coming out of Canada. So the primary spend at the Portland’s level will be towards the back end of the construction period, so I think 2019 timeframe.

TJ Schultz

Okay. Thank you.

Janine Watson

Thanks, TJ.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Matt Niblack with HITE. Please go ahead.

Matt Niblack

Hi. Thank you for taking the question. So first on GTN, could you give us a sense of the cadence and the volume ramp up, net of the couple different things you have going on in that system?

Brandon Anderson

Sure. So it's really matching up what's coming out of the West half expansions on the Alberta system of TransCanada’s. So we have - the majority - we have volume starting to ramp up next year and the year after. But the majority of the volume is up to you know, quite a - almost back to its full capacity of 2.6 Bcf a day, really starts in the 2020 plus timeframe.

Matt Niblack

Okay. And the view is based on the - these new projects and tie-ins if that is sustainable for an extended period of time and it's something close to capacity?

Brandon Anderson

Yes. So Portland – sorry, GTN latent capacity available. The reason it's not running at high utilization is because of the lack of gas connectivity coming out of the Alberta system, as they're increasing those capabilities, we're matching that up with long-term contracts with similar or the same customers.

So these volumes that we're seeing will be under you know, 10 plus year contracts beginning sort of 2018, 2019, 2020 as the gas flows become available.

Matt Niblack

Got it. And then on Bison, could you give us a flavor for what the - what kinds of repurposing ideas you guys are talking about?

Brandon Anderson

Sure. I don't want to get - too far ahead of ourselves, but you know, certainly there is liquids production in the area. There's connectivity to other pipelines in the liquids asset type you know, potential to back on gas the other way that we're thinking about there's a few other options that we're working on with the current producers of hydrocarbons in the area.

Matt Niblack

Great. And then last question, on the - as you prepare for another drop down that will happen at some point here in the future. How do you think about managing the equity overhang on the units, are there alternative financings or being opportunistic in the ATM market or how do you think about that issue that’s becoming prominent in this space?

Brandon Anderson

Sure. So I think you know to date we've been trying to maintain our sort of relative 50/50 financing structure and fill in the equity with an ATM as opposed to a one-off transaction. However, we remain open to a larger issuance of equity on a single – on other single day deal.

We're also exploring some of the other alternatives we're starting to see crop up in the market. But you know, our current plan is to sort of stick with the – the way we're doing it to date.

Matt Niblack

Okay. And I guess nothing is advanced in terms of a pencil drop down to the point that it's in - you know that the Capital Committee is reviewing it or that there's serious discussions you’re still sort of waiting to hear from the parent?

Brandon Anderson

No we have not - we're not in receipt of any additional drop down offers from the parent at this time.

Matt Niblack

Okay. Thank you very much.

Brandon Anderson

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. I would like to turn the meeting back over to Mr. Amundson.

Rhonda Amundson

Great. Thanks, everyone, for your participation today. We certainly appreciate your interest in TC and look forward to speaking with you again soon. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. The conference has now ended. Please disconnect your lines at this time, and we thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.